Kyle Allen will start in place of Cam Newton again this week

Kyle Allen, the second-year quarterback who compiled a 144.4 quarterback rating while leading the Carolina Panthers to their second win of the season, will start again next week as 2015 league MVP Cam Newton continues to rest his injured foot.

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 percent when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said in a statement released Monday by the team. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle [Allen] as our starter.”

Allen completed 19 of 26 passes for 261 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions to lead the Panthers to a 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M and Houston now has six touchdowns and no interceptions in two NFL starts.

Newton did not look like himself during the first two games of the season, completing 50 of 89 passes for 572 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, fumbling twice and rushing for minus-two yards and no touchdowns. He is said to have aggravated a foot injury from the preseason during the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following his team’s win and Allen’s dynamic performance on Sunday, Rivera assured reporters that Newton’s starting job is safe but that the team feels comfortable giving him time to fully heal with Allen calling the signals.