College football Week 5 picks: Cal will make another big statement against Arizona State

National college football writer J. Brady McCollough makes his picks for 10 potentially competitive matchups on this weekend’s schedule:

Penn State at Maryland: Maryland 35-31

Maryland, a dynamite home team, uses a night crowd’s energy to clip the Nittany Lions.

Arizona State at California: California 27-16

Advertisement

Golden Bears hold serve at home to set up huge Pac-12 North game at Oregon.

Wake Forest at Boston College: Wake Forest 31-24

Demon Deacons, who may be the ACC’s second-best team, improve to 5-0.

USC at Washington: Washington 34-21

Advertisement

Turnovers will bite Matt Fink in first start, and banged-up USC defense is overmatched.

Iowa State at Baylor: Baylor 23-20

In a matchup of intriguing quarterbacks, Baylor’s Charlie Brewer outlasts Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State: Oklahoma State 38-28

Cowboys bounce back from a tough loss at Texas and stay in the Big 12 race.

Stanford at Oregon State: Stanford 33-31

Has David Shaw’s program fallen far enough to lose in Corvallis? Possibly, but not probably.

North Carolina State at Florida State: Florida State 27-19

Advertisement

If Florida State coach Willie Taggart loses this one, look out below in Tallahassee.

Washington State at Utah: Utah 41-35

A revved-up Rice-Eccles Stadium crowd should help put the Utes on top.

UCLA at Arizona: Arizona 38-34

Bruins play inspired again, but it’s hard to be magical two weeks in a row.

Last week: 6-4; Season: 26-14