Racing! Santa Anita creates some new stars on first day

Opening day at Santa Anita was a good day of racing as a couple of stars were starting to emerge. It will come as no surprise that the two 2-year-old races were won by Bob Baffert.

The day started with Santa Anita pulling off a media tour where Aidan Butler, the new acting executive director of California racing, and Dr. Dionne Benson, doing a question and answer session. (I asked a softball question about new medical equipment. I save my tough questions for one-on-one.)

We then took a ride to the backstretch where trainer Dan Blacker and jockey Aaron Gryder, and a horse whose name I missed, were great in front of all the TV cameras. I stood way off to the side with Craig Fravel, the incoming CEO of racing for the Stronach Group and current CEO of the Breeders’ Cup. Now, I point this out, not because of where I was (who cares, not even my wife?), but where Fravel felt he should be, putting others in the spotlight. He didn’t need to be front and center. He didn’t need to speak. He’s not working for TSG right now but Breeders’ Cup. Still, these are good signs about a boss who puts his ego on the backburner and is comfortable listening to others.

The racing was great and mostly uneventful. However, when Leucothea dumped jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr., out of the gate in the Chandelier and then headed to the outside rail, all us reporters and photographers in the winner’s circle were looking like cockroaches when the light comes on, running in all different directions. And, I was the lead cockroach looking for safety.

A photographer was clipped and shook up but ended up A-OK. One of the first on the scene, urging the photographer to stay down and motioning for the ambulance to come was Butler. In the end, perfect ending, photographer, jockey and horse were all fine. But, and I’ve been in this situation a couple of times, a horse running on its own in your direction is one scary proposition. I mean big-time scary.

I did a story for web and print that brings all the angles together. Just click here.

OK, on to things you care about.

Rob Henie’s handicapping lesson

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the second race at Santa Anita. Rob, take it away.

“This is a $20,000 claimer at a mile, and sometimes the best ‘lesson’ when looking at a race, is understanding when it’s best to walk away and avoid a race. This is a terrible group, and late in the year, we’re more apt to come across this type of scenario. As we often remind members: horses and races should be backed based on positive attributes, and not as a result of who’s the best of the worst. Practicing self discipline is key to becoming a successful horse player, which begs the question--are you a disciplined horse player or a gambler? There’s a big difference. Let’s move to the third.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-4

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1

“TOP PICK: PALLADIUM (#6 5-2 Desormeaux)

“SECOND CHOICE: ROYAL INSIDER (#4 3-1 Cedillo)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com

Santa Anita review

Let’s get right to the stakes races.

Grade 1 $300,000 Chandelier Stakes: Bast was a heavy favorite but had to work for the win, battling Comical down the stretch to win by a neck. Comical went to the lead in the 1 1/16 mile race for 2-year-old fillies and Bast was able to pull even at the top of the stretch. Bast paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I thought, wow, man, she’s really going to have to fight for this, but if she’s a really good filly, like I think she is, she’ll get through it, and she got that last eighth of a mile. It just shows you how competitive these horses are. Both of them were fighting to win. She got there, and at 1-9, you want to win.

“To be part of this (John Velazquez’s record 661st career graded stakes win) record is exciting, but Todd Pletcher is the one who got him all those graded wins. I played a very minor part. I really didn’t know he was up for the record until I read it the other day. That’s all I would have needed was a jinx like that to keep me from winning, because it’s always the last hurdle to get him over, but he’s such a professional.

“Down the backside she was going nice, then turning for home, John was like, ‘Come on baby, we’ve got to go,’ and she wasn’t going. He thought she would respond, but I think this will get her ready for the next one (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Nov. 1 at Santa Anita).”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “This means a lot. [Jerry Bailey] is a guy who I rode with for so many years and have looked up to for so long. It’s incredible. Going to the backstretch, she looked really good, and I was pretty confident. We got to the turn and I thought we might go a little wide, but I said ‘no, no – you have to stay there.’ I got up to her and she cruised down the lane and put her head out in front of the other horse. She gave me a lot today. I felt she gave me what she could to win the race.”

Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie D Stakes: Now, this is a race designed to honor Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye. Only Eddie D was the king of the downhill course, not a five-furlong sprint. But, since sprint racing is closed on the downhill course, this was the option. Maybe we should call it the Eddi Stakes, since it’s not the full distance. Just a thought.

The guy with the best thought on this race was jockey Flavien Prat ran a masterful race on the rail aboard Pee Wee Reese, finding a hole on the inside and winning by half-a-length. Pee Wee paid $7.00, $3.80 and $2.80 for trainer Phil D’Amato and owner Nick Alexander, chair of the Thoroughbred Owners of California. Eddie Haskell was second followed by Stormy Liberal, Double Touch, Tribalist, Lombo, Boa Nova and Mr Vargas.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “Flavien had it in mind to stay at the back coming out of the jock’s room so I told him to play the break. Going suicidal in 21 [seconds] is never a good thing, so I just told him to do what he thought was best and he got him in a nice spot in the pocket, found a hole there at the top of the lane and exploded through.”

Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We had a good trip. He broke well and there were two horses that were off quicker than us, so we sort of sat in behind them. When we had the opening in the stretch, he gave me a good kick. … It’s a five furlong race, so you don’t expect it to be slow at all.”

Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes: Eight Rings went to the front and never looked back, eventually winning by six lengths. The 2-year-old, going 1 1/16 miles, paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.80. American Theorem was second, followed by Storm the Court, Express Train, Shoplifted, Defense Wins, Fore Left, Nucky and Collusion Illusion.

Here’s what the connections had to say.

Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “The horse was training really well. I told Johnny V[elazquez] to ride him with confidence. I thought he might be in front. Johnny said let’s get him away from there, and he’s figured out this track. He gigged him a little bit, but he said, ‘Wow, he’s really fast.’ He just got out there really quick and I was actually just watching his ears the whole way. Johnny said he’ll be going good, then he’ll start looking around and lagging, and all the way down the stretch he was still looking around.

“But it was a good race for him, coming off that last disastrous race [at Del Mar when he dumped jockey Drayden Van Dyke]. I’m just so fortunate that Drayden didn’t get hurt worse. … When you have a good one like this, you want him to really perform well.

“I’m happy for [trainer] George Papaprodromou that his American Pharoah (ridgling) ran second. My heart is still with American Pharoah so I’m glad to see his babies are doing well. I’m blessed and fortunate to get these kinds of horses.”

John Velazquez (winning jockey): “He’s still not 100% confident in what he needs to do. Obviously, he’s very talented, but he needs to put it together and go on. He still ran a good race, but you can see he has some room to improve. If he can put his mind to running, he’ll be a dangerous horse.”

Santa Anita preview

It’s an 11-race card, which begs the question, if you have a horse shortage, do you really need an 11-race card on Day Two? Well, that’s what we got. On Sunday, it’s eight races. OK, back to the topic. It’s a pretty darn good card. Let’s get right to stakes races:

Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship: Yes, the downhill turf course is closed, but only to sprints. This 1 ¼-mile race starts just a bit up the course and does use the dirt crossover. But, in a race this long, the horses won’t be going very fast. United is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. This 4-year-old gelding is three-for-eight lifetime and won last out in an allowance. He’s only run one stakes race, the Charlie Whittingham at Del Mar, where he finished second.

The 7-2 second choice is Cleopatra’s Strike for D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. He’s won three-of-24 lifetime but finished second nine times. He’s finished, uh huh, second his last two races by a head and a nose. This is his third race for D’Amato having previously been in Canada. Post is around 3:38 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes: This is the same race as far as conditions as the John Henry but for fillies and mares. Beau Recall is the 9-5 favorite for Brad Cox and Van Dyke. She’s coming off a win in the Yellow Ribbon Handicap at Del Mar. She’s seven-of-24 lifetime and has pretty much been running in high-level races.

Second favorite at 5-2 is Paved for Michael McCarthy and Victor Espinoza. She hasn’t won since June 9 of last year. She was fourth in the John Mabee at Del Mar last out. She’s been running a lot of Grade 1s and has been shipped to Belmont and Churchill Downs. Post is around 4:40 p.m.

Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes: This is a really good race of quality horses. It’s 1 1/8 miles. The favorite at 4-5 is McKinzie for Baffert and Mike Smith. If you throw out a 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, you’ll find one heck of a record for this colt. He’s got seven wins and four seconds in 12 starts. He’s coming off an easy win in the Whitney at Saratoga. Before that he was second in the Metropolitan Mile despite a very troubled trip.

Yet, McKinzie has his hands full with Higher Power, at 2-1, for John Sadler and Prat. He’s coming of a 5 ¼ length win in the Pacific Classic. He seems to have found his stride since coming to the Sadler barn. It should be noted there is also Seeking the Soul, at 4-1, for Dallas Stewart and Brian Hernandez. He won the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs but finished a disappointing seventh as the favorite in the Pacific Classic. Post is around 5:13.

There is also one more stakes, the $75,000 Unzip Me Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. This will be the debut of the new 5 ½-furlong turf race. They’ve been able to create a chute to extend from the turf and the first few strides will be on the dirt. Apache Princess is the favorite at 3-1 for Keith Desormeaux and Prat. It’s the last race of the day at about 5:45 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 10, 6, 11, 7, 8, 9, 6, 6, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE TEN: No. 5 Mongolian Groom (12-1)

RACE TEN: No. 5 Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Mongolian Groom almost completed a monster exacta in the Pacific Classic getting bobbed on the line for second. He then ran in the G1 Woodward but was cut off deep stretch in the mud at a big price during a late move. The two-week turnaround from the Pacific Classic as well as the travel to the East Coast and no workouts may have sapped the horse a little. That race was August 31st. We have two workouts since including a sharp work last week. This is a must use horse in all exotic bets and for those playing the Santa Anita contest this is a great play. I prefer Higher Power over McKinzie in the race but will use all three in my bets.

Friday's result: We tried to look for value and beat the favorite but both our longshots were over matched and ran off the board as the Baffert horse won easily.

Friday’s result: We tried to look for value and beat the favorite but both our longshots were over matched and ran off the board as the Baffert horse won easily.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

11:14 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Special Forces (2-1)

11:30 Laurel (5): $100,000 Anne Arundel County Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Miss J McKay (9-5)

11:35 Belmont (4): Grade 1 $300,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Imperial Hint (3-5)

11:54 Gulfstream (7): $150,000 Wildcat Heir Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Ice Tea (5-2)

12:15 Delaware (5): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Caddy (2-1)

12:30 Laurel (7): $100,000 Japan Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Postulation (7-2)

12:31 Monmouth (6): $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lasting Legacy (2-1)

12:45 Delaware (6): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shimmering Aspen (8-5)

12:57 Monmouth (7): $100,000 Rainbow Heir Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Pocket Change (3-1)

1:00 Laurel (8): $150,000 All Along Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Lift Up (4-1)

1:15 Delaware (7): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-bred 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Call Paul (7-5)

1:26 Monmouth (8): $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bronx Beauty (5-2)

1:43 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 Beldame Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (2-5)

1:53 Monmouth (9): $100,000 Violet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Lift Up (4-1)

1:58 Gulfstream (11): $400,000 My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ceci Valentina (9-2)

2:00 Laurel (10): $100,000 Howard County Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: So Street (8-5)

2:15 Delaware (9): $100,000 First State Dash, Del-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Band on Tour (8-5)

2:16 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Structor (5-2)

2:26 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Derby, 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Global Access (2-1)

2:49 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Jockey Gold Cup, 3 and up, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Code of Honor (8-5)

3:03 Gulfstream (13): $400,000 In Reality Stakes, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Chance It (6-5)

3:38 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: United (3-1)

4:10 Hastings (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Ballerina Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Here’s Hannah (6-5)

4:41 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles on turf. Favorite: Beau Recall (9-5)

5:13 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: McKinzie (4-5)

6:05 Churchill (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorites: Thirstforlife, Timeline (3-1)

6:39 Churchill (8): $125,000 Jefferson Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Tracksmith (3-1)

7:11 Churchill (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Lukas Classic, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Quip (5-2)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

THIRD RACE: No. 3 Skagit River (7-2)

He does his best work from off the pace and figures to benefit from expected quick fractions in this speedy field. He was unable to catch rival Cornelius in last runnerup try at shorter route but with pace foes Mystic Grey and Abdication in this lineup, Skagit River should get a more favorable pace scenario. Two outs ago, he was third in a quick 4 ½-furlong race captured by repeat $5,000 winner Towards The Light.

Final thought

