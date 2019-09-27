Racing! Santa Anita creates some new stars on first day

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we review a pretty good racing day at Santa Anita.
Opening day at Santa Anita was a good day of racing as a couple of stars were starting to emerge. It will come as no surprise that the two 2-year-old races were won by Bob Baffert.
The day started with Santa Anita pulling off a media tour where Aidan Butler, the new acting executive director of California racing, and Dr. Dionne Benson, doing a question and answer session. (I asked a softball question about new medical equipment. I save my tough questions for one-on-one.)
We then took a ride to the backstretch where trainer Dan Blacker and jockey Aaron Gryder, and a horse whose name I missed, were great in front of all the TV cameras. I stood way off to the side with Craig Fravel, the incoming CEO of racing for the Stronach Group and current CEO of the Breeders’ Cup. Now, I point this out, not because of where I was (who cares, not even my wife?), but where Fravel felt he should be, putting others in the spotlight. He didn’t need to be front and center. He didn’t need to speak. He’s not working for TSG right now but Breeders’ Cup. Still, these are good signs about a boss who puts his ego on the backburner and is comfortable listening to others.
The racing was great and mostly uneventful. However, when Leucothea dumped jockey Norberto Arroyo, Jr., out of the gate in the Chandelier and then headed to the outside rail, all us reporters and photographers in the winner’s circle were looking like cockroaches when the light comes on, running in all different directions. And, I was the lead cockroach looking for safety.
A photographer was clipped and shook up but ended up A-OK. One of the first on the scene, urging the photographer to stay down and motioning for the ambulance to come was Butler. In the end, perfect ending, photographer, jockey and horse were all fine. But, and I’ve been in this situation a couple of times, a horse running on its own in your direction is one scary proposition. I mean big-time scary.
I did a story for web and print that brings all the angles together. Just click here.
OK, on to things you care about.
Rob Henie’s handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the second race at Santa Anita. Rob, take it away.
“This is a $20,000 claimer at a mile, and sometimes the best ‘lesson’ when looking at a race, is understanding when it’s best to walk away and avoid a race. This is a terrible group, and late in the year, we’re more apt to come across this type of scenario. As we often remind members: horses and races should be backed based on positive attributes, and not as a result of who’s the best of the worst. Practicing self discipline is key to becoming a successful horse player, which begs the question--are you a disciplined horse player or a gambler? There’s a big difference. Let’s move to the third.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 6-4
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 1
“TOP PICK: PALLADIUM (#6 5-2 Desormeaux)
“SECOND CHOICE: ROYAL INSIDER (#4 3-1 Cedillo)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Let’s get right to the stakes races.
Grade 1 $300,000 Chandelier Stakes: Bast was a heavy favorite but had to work for the win, battling Comical down the stretch to win by a neck. Comical went to the lead in the 1 1/16 mile race for 2-year-old fillies and Bast was able to pull even at the top of the stretch. Bast paid $2.40, $2.10 and $2.10.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “I thought, wow, man, she’s really going to have to fight for this, but if she’s a really good filly, like I think she is, she’ll get through it, and she got that last eighth of a mile. It just shows you how competitive these horses are. Both of them were fighting to win. She got there, and at 1-9, you want to win.
“To be part of this (John Velazquez’s record 661st career graded stakes win) record is exciting, but Todd Pletcher is the one who got him all those graded wins. I played a very minor part. I really didn’t know he was up for the record until I read it the other day. That’s all I would have needed was a jinx like that to keep me from winning, because it’s always the last hurdle to get him over, but he’s such a professional.
“Down the backside she was going nice, then turning for home, John was like, ‘Come on baby, we’ve got to go,’ and she wasn’t going. He thought she would respond, but I think this will get her ready for the next one (Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Nov. 1 at Santa Anita).”
John Velazquez (winning jockey): “This means a lot. [Jerry Bailey] is a guy who I rode with for so many years and have looked up to for so long. It’s incredible. Going to the backstretch, she looked really good, and I was pretty confident. We got to the turn and I thought we might go a little wide, but I said ‘no, no – you have to stay there.’ I got up to her and she cruised down the lane and put her head out in front of the other horse. She gave me a lot today. I felt she gave me what she could to win the race.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Eddie D Stakes: Now, this is a race designed to honor Hall of Fame jockey Eddie Delahoussaye. Only Eddie D was the king of the downhill course, not a five-furlong sprint. But, since sprint racing is closed on the downhill course, this was the option. Maybe we should call it the Eddi Stakes, since it’s not the full distance. Just a thought.
The guy with the best thought on this race was jockey Flavien Prat ran a masterful race on the rail aboard Pee Wee Reese, finding a hole on the inside and winning by half-a-length. Pee Wee paid $7.00, $3.80 and $2.80 for trainer Phil D’Amato and owner Nick Alexander, chair of the Thoroughbred Owners of California. Eddie Haskell was second followed by Stormy Liberal, Double Touch, Tribalist, Lombo, Boa Nova and Mr Vargas.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): “Flavien had it in mind to stay at the back coming out of the jock’s room so I told him to play the break. Going suicidal in 21 [seconds] is never a good thing, so I just told him to do what he thought was best and he got him in a nice spot in the pocket, found a hole there at the top of the lane and exploded through.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “We had a good trip. He broke well and there were two horses that were off quicker than us, so we sort of sat in behind them. When we had the opening in the stretch, he gave me a good kick. … It’s a five furlong race, so you don’t expect it to be slow at all.”
Grade 1 $300,000 American Pharoah Stakes: Eight Rings went to the front and never looked back, eventually winning by six lengths. The 2-year-old, going 1 1/16 miles, paid $4.40, $3.20 and $2.80. American Theorem was second, followed by Storm the Court, Express Train, Shoplifted, Defense Wins, Fore Left, Nucky and Collusion Illusion.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “The horse was training really well. I told Johnny V[elazquez] to ride him with confidence. I thought he might be in front. Johnny said let’s get him away from there, and he’s figured out this track. He gigged him a little bit, but he said, ‘Wow, he’s really fast.’ He just got out there really quick and I was actually just watching his ears the whole way. Johnny said he’ll be going good, then he’ll start looking around and lagging, and all the way down the stretch he was still looking around.
“But it was a good race for him, coming off that last disastrous race [at Del Mar when he dumped jockey Drayden Van Dyke]. I’m just so fortunate that Drayden didn’t get hurt worse. … When you have a good one like this, you want him to really perform well.
“I’m happy for [trainer] George Papaprodromou that his American Pharoah (ridgling) ran second. My heart is still with American Pharoah so I’m glad to see his babies are doing well. I’m blessed and fortunate to get these kinds of horses.”
John Velazquez (winning jockey): “He’s still not 100% confident in what he needs to do. Obviously, he’s very talented, but he needs to put it together and go on. He still ran a good race, but you can see he has some room to improve. If he can put his mind to running, he’ll be a dangerous horse.”
Santa Anita preview
It’s an 11-race card, which begs the question, if you have a horse shortage, do you really need an 11-race card on Day Two? Well, that’s what we got. On Sunday, it’s eight races. OK, back to the topic. It’s a pretty darn good card. Let’s get right to stakes races:
Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship: Yes, the downhill turf course is closed, but only to sprints. This 1 ¼-mile race starts just a bit up the course and does use the dirt crossover. But, in a race this long, the horses won’t be going very fast. United is the 3-1 morning-line favorite for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Prat. This 4-year-old gelding is three-for-eight lifetime and won last out in an allowance. He’s only run one stakes race, the Charlie Whittingham at Del Mar, where he finished second.
The 7-2 second choice is Cleopatra’s Strike for D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. He’s won three-of-24 lifetime but finished second nine times. He’s finished, uh huh, second his last two races by a head and a nose. This is his third race for D’Amato having previously been in Canada. Post is around 3:38 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes: This is the same race as far as conditions as the John Henry but for fillies and mares. Beau Recall is the 9-5 favorite for Brad Cox and Van Dyke. She’s coming off a win in the Yellow Ribbon Handicap at Del Mar. She’s seven-of-24 lifetime and has pretty much been running in high-level races.
Second favorite at 5-2 is Paved for Michael McCarthy and Victor Espinoza. She hasn’t won since June 9 of last year. She was fourth in the John Mabee at Del Mar last out. She’s been running a lot of Grade 1s and has been shipped to Belmont and Churchill Downs. Post is around 4:40 p.m.
Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes: This is a really good race of quality horses. It’s 1 1/8 miles. The favorite at 4-5 is McKinzie for Baffert and Mike Smith. If you throw out a 12th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, you’ll find one heck of a record for this colt. He’s got seven wins and four seconds in 12 starts. He’s coming off an easy win in the Whitney at Saratoga. Before that he was second in the Metropolitan Mile despite a very troubled trip.
Yet, McKinzie has his hands full with Higher Power, at 2-1, for John Sadler and Prat. He’s coming of a 5 ¼ length win in the Pacific Classic. He seems to have found his stride since coming to the Sadler barn. It should be noted there is also Seeking the Soul, at 4-1, for Dallas Stewart and Brian Hernandez. He won the Stephen Foster at Churchill Downs but finished a disappointing seventh as the favorite in the Pacific Classic. Post is around 5:13.
There is also one more stakes, the $75,000 Unzip Me Stakes for 3-year-old fillies. This will be the debut of the new 5 ½-furlong turf race. They’ve been able to create a chute to extend from the turf and the first few strides will be on the dirt. Apache Princess is the favorite at 3-1 for Keith Desormeaux and Prat. It’s the last race of the day at about 5:45 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 10, 6, 11, 7, 8, 9, 6, 6, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE TEN: No. 5 Mongolian Groom (12-1)
Mongolian Groom almost completed a monster exacta in the Pacific Classic getting bobbed on the line for second. He then ran in the G1 Woodward but was cut off deep stretch in the mud at a big price during a late move. The two-week turnaround from the Pacific Classic as well as the travel to the East Coast and no workouts may have sapped the horse a little. That race was August 31st. We have two workouts since including a sharp work last week. This is a must use horse in all exotic bets and for those playing the Santa Anita contest this is a great play. I prefer Higher Power over McKinzie in the race but will use all three in my bets. I have a Season Pass Special for all readers today -- my full card for the entire Fall Santa Anita meet including the Breeders Cup Weekend for only $120, 50% off.
Friday’s result: We tried to look for value and beat the favorite but both our longshots were over matched and ran off the board as the Baffert horse won easily.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:14 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Durham Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Special Forces (2-1)
11:30 Laurel (5): $100,000 Anne Arundel County Stakes, fillies 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Miss J McKay (9-5)
11:35 Belmont (4): Grade 1 $300,000 Vosburgh Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Imperial Hint (3-5)
11:54 Gulfstream (7): $150,000 Wildcat Heir Stakes, Fla-breds 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Ice Tea (5-2)
12:15 Delaware (5): $100,000 Small Wonder Stakes, Del-bred fillies 2-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Pink Caddy (2-1)
12:30 Laurel (7): $100,000 Japan Turf Cup, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Postulation (7-2)
12:31 Monmouth (6): $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lasting Legacy (2-1)
12:45 Delaware (6): $100,000 Tax Free Shopping Distaff, Del-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shimmering Aspen (8-5)
12:57 Monmouth (7): $100,000 Rainbow Heir Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Pocket Change (3-1)
1:00 Laurel (8): $150,000 All Along Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Lift Up (4-1)
1:15 Delaware (7): $100,000 New Castle Stakes, Del-bred 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Call Paul (7-5)
1:26 Monmouth (8): $100,000 Regret Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bronx Beauty (5-2)
1:43 Belmont (8): Grade 2 $300,000 Beldame Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midnight Bisou (2-5)
1:53 Monmouth (9): $100,000 Violet Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Lift Up (4-1)
1:58 Gulfstream (11): $400,000 My Dear Girl Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Ceci Valentina (9-2)
2:00 Laurel (10): $100,000 Howard County Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: So Street (8-5)
2:15 Delaware (9): $100,000 First State Dash, Del-bred 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Band on Tour (8-5)
2:16 Belmont (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Pilgrim Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Structor (5-2)
2:26 Woodbine (9): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Derby, 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Global Access (2-1)
2:49 Belmont (10): Grade 1 $750,000 Jockey Gold Cup, 3 and up, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Favorite: Code of Honor (8-5)
3:03 Gulfstream (13): $400,000 In Reality Stakes, Fla-breds 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Chance It (6-5)
3:38 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 John Henry Turf Championship, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: United (3-1)
4:10 Hastings (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Ballerina Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Here’s Hannah (6-5)
4:41 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Rodeo Drive Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/14 miles on turf. Favorite: Beau Recall (9-5)
5:13 Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: McKinzie (4-5)
6:05 Churchill (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Ack Ack Stakes, 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorites: Thirstforlife, Timeline (3-1)
6:39 Churchill (8): $125,000 Jefferson Cup Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Tracksmith (3-1)
7:11 Churchill (9): Grade 3 $250,000 Lukas Classic, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Quip (5-2)
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
THIRD RACE: No. 3 Skagit River (7-2)
He does his best work from off the pace and figures to benefit from expected quick fractions in this speedy field. He was unable to catch rival Cornelius in last runnerup try at shorter route but with pace foes Mystic Grey and Abdication in this lineup, Skagit River should get a more favorable pace scenario. Two outs ago, he was third in a quick 4 ½-furlong race captured by repeat $5,000 winner Towards The Light.
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, September 27.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 1st day of a 23-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.16 45.18 1:10.87 1:17.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Gate Speed
|122
|3
|5
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–6
|1–8½
|Rosario
|0.90
|2
|Zorich
|122
|2
|6
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|7.40
|1
|Norski
|122
|1
|3
|5–4
|4–½
|3–1
|3–7¼
|Flores
|3.00
|4
|Rineshaft
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|4–2
|4–ns
|Pereira
|13.20
|5
|Red Valor
|122
|5
|2
|4–hd
|5–8
|5–10
|5–2¾
|Fuentes
|3.80
|6
|Calder Vale
|122
|6
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Payeras
|61.80
|3
|GATE SPEED
|3.80
|2.80
|2.10
|2
|ZORICH
|5.20
|3.20
|1
|NORSKI
|2.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$8.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-1-4)
|$5.34
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-1)
|$8.45
Winner–Gate Speed B.g.3 by Brilliant Speed out of Douxrah, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Trahey & Lynn Kober (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Calmont Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $129,057 Exacta Pool $72,811 Superfecta Pool $28,020 Trifecta Pool $44,882. Scratched–none.
GATE SPEED sped to the early lead a bit off the rail, angled in and set all the pace along the inside, was pushed along to open up in the stretch and drew off under a couple cracks of the whip and a hold late. ZORICH stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. NORSKI saved ground stalking the winner, continued inside on the turn and through the stretch and was edged for second. RINESHAFT stalked outside then alongside a rival or off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. RED VALOR chased outside then alongside a foe, came four wide into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and also weakened. CALDER VALE broke alertly then dropped back outside rivals, chased off the inside, angled in some on the turn, came out in the stretch and lacked a further response.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.70 46.45 1:10.72 1:23.39 1:35.74
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Almost a Factor
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–1
|3–1
|1–¾
|Franco
|14.50
|7
|A G Indy
|122
|7
|6
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|1–1
|2–hd
|Bejarano
|10.30
|3
|Convincingly
|122
|3
|12
|10–1
|10–1
|8–2
|6–1
|3–1
|Velazquez
|8.20
|8
|Undisturbed
|122
|8
|9
|6–1
|5–½
|5–1½
|2–hd
|4–½
|Prat
|7.00
|1
|Enchanted Nile
|122
|1
|1
|8–hd
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–1
|5–2¼
|Talamo
|2.90
|11
|Awesome Drive
|122
|11
|5
|7–½
|9–1½
|9–hd
|8–½
|6–¾
|Fuentes
|14.50
|12
|Antigone
|122
|12
|10
|9–2
|8–hd
|7–1
|9–hd
|7–1¼
|Van Dyke
|3.20
|9
|K P Whirlwind
|122
|9
|11
|11–½
|12
|10–hd
|10–1½
|8–1¼
|Rosario
|22.70
|4
|Lakaya
|122
|4
|8
|12
|11–hd
|12
|11–4
|9–½
|Roman
|109.70
|6
|Text Dont Call
|122
|6
|7
|4–2½
|3–1
|3–½
|5–hd
|10–3¼
|Cedillo
|8.40
|2
|Queen Licia
|122
|2
|2
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–1
|4–hd
|11–4½
|Mn Garcia
|13.40
|10
|French Rose
|122
|10
|3
|5–hd
|6–1
|11–½
|12
|12
|Desormeaux
|48.60
|5
|ALMOST A FACTOR
|31.00
|17.40
|8.40
|7
|A G INDY
|12.60
|8.60
|3
|CONVINCINGLY
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$83.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$175.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-7-3-8)
|$1,039.05
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-3)
|$721.10
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-7-3-8-1)
|Carryover $707
Winner–Almost a Factor B.f.2 by The Factor out of Tizn't Caught, by Tiznow. Bred by Harris Farms (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Parker, Gary. Mutuel Pool $243,630 Daily Double Pool $52,117 Exacta Pool $175,224 Superfecta Pool $66,054 Trifecta Pool $97,393 X-5 Super High Five Pool $926. Scratched–Augure, Lucia's Design.
ALMOST A FACTOR saved ground stalking the pace, awaited room inside in upper stretch, came out in midstretch, bid between horses under some urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. A G INDY had speed outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to take the advantage into the stretch, inched away in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and just held second. CONVINCINGLY tugged along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, waited off heels in midstretch, then came out and split rivals and finished with interest. UNDISTURBED angled in on the first turn and chased inside then a bit off the rail, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was outfinished. ENCHANTED NILE saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and had a mild late bid. AWESOME DRIVE chased three deep then outside a rival leaving the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ANTIGONE angled in and chased between horses, swung five wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. K P WHIRLWIND pulled between foes and steadied into the first turn, chased between rivals or a bit off the rail, found the inside on the second turn and lacked the needed late kick. LAKAYA settled a bit off the rail then went up three deep on the backstretch, fell back and angled in some on the second turn, continued inside in the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. TEXT DONT CALL stalked three deep then outside a rival, bid three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. QUEEN LICIA sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, fought back into the stretch, then weakened. FRENCH ROSE angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.04 45.76 1:11.97 1:19.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Lovely Lilia
|117
|2
|6
|1–1
|1–3
|1–12
|1–15½
|Velez
|2.60
|6
|Chieftess
|122
|6
|3
|5–1
|6–5
|5–1½
|2–2¼
|Sanchez
|13.20
|5
|Wakes Up Happy
|122
|5
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|Bejarano
|1.00
|7
|Fran's Empire
|122
|7
|1
|6–2
|5–2½
|6–12
|4–ns
|Roman
|17.10
|4
|Calese
|122
|4
|2
|3–½
|4–1
|3–hd
|5–½
|Cedillo
|6.00
|1
|Kuda Huraa
|122
|1
|5
|2–1
|2–3
|2–1½
|6–20
|Gutierrez
|6.60
|3
|Muchomoneybaby
|122
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Payeras
|41.40
|2
|LOVELY LILIA
|7.20
|4.40
|2.80
|6
|CHIEFTESS
|11.00
|5.00
|5
|WAKES UP HAPPY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$179.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$30.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-7)
|$41.51
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-6-5-7-4)
|$540.40
|Carryover $1,428
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$52.60
Winner–Lovely Lilia Ch.f.2 by Animal Kingdom out of Brilliant Audrey, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by John Liviakis (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: John M. Liviakis. Mutuel Pool $168,966 Daily Double Pool $17,871 Exacta Pool $129,309 Superfecta Pool $47,128 Super High Five Pool $3,776 Trifecta Pool $75,401. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $87.15. Pick Three Pool $62,588.
LOVELY LILIA sped to the early lead outside a rival, inched away and set the pace inside, responded when challenged leaving the backstretch and into the turn, kicked clear just off the rail, opened up under a tap with the whip turned down and some hand urging and drew off under a left handed crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling then a hold late. CHIEFTESS stalked three deep then off the rail, angled to the inside into the turn and was clearly second best. WAKES UP HAPPY was close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the show outside foes. FRAN'S EMPIRE chased outside then off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and was edged for the show between horses. CALESE stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled in past midstretch and was edged for a minor award. KUDA HURAA had speed inside then stalked along the rail, bid from the fence leaving the backstretch and into the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. MUCHOMONEYBABY settled off the rail then dropped back a bit off the fence, gave way in the drive and was eased.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.63 47.58 1:11.73 1:23.15 1:34.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Curlin's Journey
|125
|2
|5
|6–2
|5–hd
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|Fuentes
|3.20
|8
|Gallovie
|120
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–1¼
|Prat
|1.40
|7
|An Eddie Surprise
|125
|6
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–½
|2–1
|3–hd
|Gutierrez
|2.80
|3
|Querelle
|120
|3
|3
|4–½
|4–½
|6–2
|5–1
|4–1¼
|Espinoza
|17.20
|4
|Pride's Gold
|125
|4
|6
|5–1
|6–2
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–½
|Van Dyke
|9.10
|1
|Salsa Bella
|125
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|Bejarano
|10.80
|6
|Invincibella
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|4–½
|7
|Franco
|18.80
|2
|CURLIN'S JOURNEY
|8.40
|4.20
|2.80
|8
|GALLOVIE (GB)
|3.20
|2.20
|7
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$30.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$11.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-7-3)
|$19.07
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-7-3-4)
|$241.50
|Carryover $2,152
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-7)
|$15.45
Winner–Curlin's Journey B.f.4 by Curlin out of Kiss My Swiss, by Swiss Yodeler. Bred by Pay Me Stables (KY). Trainer: Dallas E. Keen. Owner: Crognale, Antonio, Crowley, Michael and Dullano, Fred. Mutuel Pool $274,937 Daily Double Pool $29,146 Exacta Pool $153,228 Superfecta Pool $60,219 Super High Five Pool $3,800 Trifecta Pool $94,552. Scratched–Sunrise Royale.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-2) paid $304.40. Pick Three Pool $25,942.
CURLIN'S JOURNEY saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in the stretch, went around a rival in midstretch, advanced toward the inside under left handed urging then got up alongside the runner-up nearing the wire. GALLOVIE (GB) angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter to gain the lead leaving the second turn, kicked clear and found the rail in the stretch and held on well but was caught late. AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued outside a foe on the second turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. QUERELLE was in a good position stalking the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, went around a rival in the drive and was edged for third. PRIDE'S GOLD broke a step slowly, chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SALSA BELLA (FR) a bit slow to begin then hopped just after the start, pulled along the inside and steadied briefly leaving the first turn, chased along the rail, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. INVINCIBELLA (GB) tugged a bit on the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back some leaving the second turn and weakened late.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Chandelier Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 24.92 49.54 1:13.98 1:39.29 1:46.10
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Bast
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Velazquez
|0.20
|3
|Comical
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–3
|Cedillo
|11.60
|2
|K P Dreamin
|122
|2
|3
|5
|5
|3–hd
|4–6
|3–2¼
|Fuentes
|17.60
|1
|Been Studying Her
|122
|1
|1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|4–1
|3–1
|4–15¾
|Smith
|4.80
|5
|Buyer's Remorse
|122
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|5
|5
|5
|Gutierrez
|23.00
|6
|Leucothea
|122
|6
|6
|dnf
|Arroyo, Jr.
|24.80
|4
|BAST
|2.40
|2.10
|2.10
|3
|COMICAL
|5.00
|2.80
|2
|K P DREAMIN
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$11.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$4.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-2-1)
|$3.23
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-2)
|$7.65
Winner–Bast B.f.2 by Uncle Mo out of Laffina, by Arch. Bred by BlackRidge Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $410,594 Daily Double Pool $38,028 Exacta Pool $137,336 Superfecta Pool $64,768 Trifecta Pool $95,271. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-4) paid $10.05. Pick Three Pool $93,677. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-2-2-4) 208 tickets with 4 correct paid $357.50. Pick Four Pool $135,069. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-5-2-2-4) 520 tickets with 5 correct paid $972.50. Pick Five Pool $522,009.
BAST prompted the pace three deep then outside the runner-up on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead alongside that one in upper stretch and held on gamely under urging. COMICAL sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail through the drive and went gamely to the end. K P DREAMIN saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and in the stretch and bested the others. BEEN STUDYING HER pressed the pace inside, stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and weakened. BUYER'S REMORSE stalked outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, dropped back and angled in some leaving that turn and gave way. LEUCOTHEA broke out and bobbled at the break and lost the rider in the opening strides. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the start before ruling LEUCOTHEA was the cause of her own trouble.
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Eddie D Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.41 43.92 55.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Pee Wee Reese
|125
|2
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|2.50
|1
|Eddie Haskell
|125
|1
|3
|7–2
|7–2
|6–1
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|1.90
|5
|Stormy Liberal
|125
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|Arroyo, Jr.
|6.20
|7
|Double Touch
|123
|7
|5
|8
|8
|8
|4–¾
|Velazquez
|20.40
|8
|Tribalist
|123
|8
|6
|5–hd
|5–3
|3–hd
|5–hd
|Espinoza
|9.60
|3
|Lombo
|125
|3
|2
|6–1½
|6–hd
|7–1½
|6–nk
|Franco
|92.30
|4
|Boa Nova
|120
|4
|7
|1–1
|1–½
|2–1
|7–4½
|Maldonado
|35.20
|6
|Mr Vargas
|125
|6
|8
|2–hd
|2–1
|5–1½
|8
|Talamo
|3.00
|2
|PEE WEE REESE
|7.00
|3.80
|2.80
|1
|EDDIE HASKELL
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|STORMY LIBERAL
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-2)
|$10.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$9.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7)
|$15.76
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-7-8)
|$165.05
|Carryover $3,109
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$15.35
Winner–Pee Wee Reese Dbb.h.6 by Tribal Rule out of Bluegrass Belle, by Unbridled's Song. Bred by Nick Alexander (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Nicholas B. Alexander. Mutuel Pool $379,812 Daily Double Pool $34,456 Exacta Pool $191,383 Superfecta Pool $87,216 Super High Five Pool $5,020 Trifecta Pool $124,355. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-2) paid $12.00. Pick Three Pool $71,052.
PEE WEE REESE between horses early, stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain the lead, inched clear and held gamely under some urging. EDDIE HASKELL had speed inside then was shuffled back some on the backstretch, came out leaving the turn and again in midstretch and closed willingly. STORMY LIBERAL stalked between horses, came out some in midstretch and finished well to edged foes for the show between rivals. DOUBLE TOUCH (GB) settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in the drive and finished well. TRIBALIST stalked outside then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and was outfinished three deep on the line. LOMBO close up stalking the pace between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BOA NOVA (IRE) sent between horses to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside a rival leaving the turn, battled outside the winner in midstretch and weakened late. MR VARGAS four wide early, stalked three deep, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.72 45.95 1:11.35 1:24.66 1:38.28
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ground Attack
|125
|6
|8
|8–1½
|7–3
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–1½
|Maldonado
|9.90
|2
|Magic On Tap
|120
|2
|7
|5–2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–3
|2–2¼
|Velazquez
|1.00
|3
|Platinum Equity
|125
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–½
|3–1½
|Fuentes
|14.20
|8
|Secret Courier
|120
|8
|2
|1–2½
|1–4
|1–2
|3–1
|4–2½
|Gryder
|17.70
|1
|Julius
|123
|1
|6
|6–1½
|6–1½
|6–2
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Bejarano
|2.10
|7
|Bold Endeavor
|120
|7
|5
|7–hd
|9
|8–2½
|7–1
|6–2
|Gutierrez
|73.60
|5
|Potantico
|115
|5
|1
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|6–1½
|7–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|49.80
|4
|Boogalute
|125
|4
|4
|4–1½
|5–2
|7–2½
|8–6
|8–12½
|Van Dyke
|39.50
|9
|Gum Tree Lane
|122
|9
|9
|9
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Prat
|8.30
|6
|GROUND ATTACK
|21.80
|6.60
|4.40
|2
|MAGIC ON TAP
|2.80
|2.40
|3
|PLATINUM EQUITY
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$75.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$29.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-3-8)
|$100.14
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-3-8-1)
|$552.00
|Carryover $4,747
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-3)
|$63.20
Winner–Ground Attack B.g.5 by Surf Cat out of Stardust Magic, by Grand Slam. Bred by Bruce Headley (CA). Trainer: Bruce Headley. Owner: Barnhart, Nancy, Foxx, Roxana and Headley, Bruce. Mutuel Pool $270,578 Daily Double Pool $31,827 Exacta Pool $167,007 Superfecta Pool $94,532 Super High Five Pool $8,584 Trifecta Pool $128,492. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-2-6) paid $41.45. Pick Three Pool $57,397.
GROUND ATTACK chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead, inched clear under urging and held gamely. MAGIC ON TAP stalked inside, came out into the stretch, went up three wide in deep stretch and finished willingly but could not catch the winner. PLATINUM EQUITY stalked just off the inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, continued a bit off the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. SECRET COURIER had speed outside foes then angled in on the first turn, set the pace inside, opened up on the backstretch, fought back in upper stretch and weakened late. JULIUS came off the rail into the backstretch to chase the pace, went outside a rival on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. BOLD ENDEAVOR angled in and settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. POTANTICO stalked the pace three deep, was between foes midway on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. BOOGALUTE pulled between horses early, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the drive. GUM TREE LANE broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, also dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'American Pharoah Stakes'. 2 year olds. Time 23.72 47.06 1:11.71 1:38.11 1:45.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Eight Rings
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–3
|1–6
|Velazquez
|1.20
|1
|American Theorem
|122
|1
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–7
|2–2¼
|Pereira
|7.30
|5
|Storm the Court
|122
|5
|6
|4–hd
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–1½
|3–nk
|Prat
|19.70
|4
|Express Train
|122
|4
|9
|6–1
|6–½
|3–1
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Smith
|2.90
|7
|Shoplifted
|122
|7
|7
|9
|9
|8–8
|4–hd
|5–2¼
|Rosario
|6.60
|6
|Defense Wins
|122
|6
|4
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–1½
|6–5
|6–19
|Bejarano
|56.80
|2
|Fore Left
|122
|2
|2
|3–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|7–5
|7–7¼
|Gutierrez
|53.10
|8
|Nucky
|122
|8
|5
|5–hd
|5–½
|7–hd
|8–17
|8
|Arroyo, Jr.
|16.20
|9
|Collusion Illusion
|122
|9
|8
|8–1
|8–2½
|9
|9
|dnf
|Talamo
|11.00
|3
|EIGHT RINGS
|4.40
|3.20
|2.80
|1
|AMERICAN THEOREM
|7.60
|6.00
|5
|STORM THE COURT
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$60.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-1)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-1-5-4)
|$52.72
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-1-5-4-7)
|$480.75
|Carryover $6,814
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-1-5)
|$66.00
Winner–Eight Rings Dbb.c.2 by Empire Maker out of Purely Hot, by Pure Prize. Bred by WinStar Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $587,014 Daily Double Pool $44,542 Exacta Pool $249,231 Superfecta Pool $113,864 Super High Five Pool $10,837 Trifecta Pool $166,469. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $72.15. Pick Three Pool $56,558.
EIGHT RINGS broke out a bit, had speed outside a rival then inched away into the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch then drifted in and drew clear under some urging. AMERICAN THEOREM dueled inside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and was second best. STORM THE COURT four wide into the first turn, stalked between foes then outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. EXPRESS TRAIN squeezed a bit at the start, chased a bit off the rail, split horses into and on the second turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and was edged for third. SHOPLIFTED four wide into the first turn, angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DEFENSE WINS pulled between horses to chase the pace, continued outside a rival leaving the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the second turn, went around a rival into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. FORE LEFT also pulled between horses early, chased off the rail then inside and gave way in the stretch. NUCKY five wide into the first turn, chased three deep, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and also gave way. COLLUSION ILLUSION also five wide into the first turn, chased outside, fell back on the second turn, gave way readily and was eased, then was pulled up in midstretch and walked off.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $77,000. Allowance. 3 year olds. Time 22.74 45.91 1:10.06 1:21.97 1:33.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Ocean Fury
|122
|5
|3
|6–1
|6–½
|6–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Bejarano
|14.50
|3
|Succeedandsurpass
|122
|3
|10
|10–1
|9–hd
|10–1
|4–hd
|2–1
|Velazquez
|3.90
|7
|Originaire
|122
|7
|9
|11
|11
|9–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|Smith
|2.20
|2
|Golden Birthday
|122
|2
|7
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–2
|4–2¼
|Espinoza
|12.60
|8
|Carnivorous
|122
|8
|2
|4–1½
|4–1
|4–½
|6–1
|5–2¼
|Gutierrez
|7.90
|1
|Hackberry
|122
|1
|5
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–hd
|6–¾
|Mn Garcia
|6.30
|4
|Extra Hope
|122
|4
|8
|9–1½
|10–½
|11
|10–1
|7–nk
|Prat
|5.40
|11
|Seven Scents
|117
|11
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|5–hd
|8–¾
|Velez
|102.20
|6
|Eagle Song
|122
|6
|11
|7–hd
|8–1
|8–½
|9–½
|9–1¼
|Cedillo
|23.50
|10
|City Rage
|122
|10
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|8–1½
|10–5½
|Rosario
|19.40
|9
|Call You Tomorrow
|122
|9
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–1
|11
|11
|Talamo
|26.00
|5
|OCEAN FURY
|31.00
|13.20
|7.40
|3
|SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE)
|4.60
|4.00
|7
|ORIGINAIRE (IRE)
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$97.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$90.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-7-2)
|$253.50
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-3-7-2-8)
|$3,501.55
|Carryover $9,149
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-7)
|$172.75
Winner–Ocean Fury B.c.3 by Stormy Atlantic out of Indy Annestesia, by A.P. Indy. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, LLC, Haymes, Neil, Mora, Leandro and Schlesinger, Mark. Mutuel Pool $337,908 Daily Double Pool $159,267 Exacta Pool $337,570 Superfecta Pool $103,353 Super High Five Pool $12,235 Trifecta Pool $152,065. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $190.65. Pick Three Pool $145,337. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-3-5) 410 tickets with 4 correct paid $972.85. Pick Four Pool $522,937. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-2-6-3-5) 245 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,592.40. Pick Five Pool $511,195. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-4-2-6-3-5) 24 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,568.74. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $114,213. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $26,146.
OCEAN FURY saved ground stalking the pace, bid outside a rival to gain the lead in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. SUCCEEDANDSURPASS (IRE) stalked the pace inside, came out a bit in midstretch and finished willingly. ORIGINAIRE (IRE) settled a bit off the rail, went up three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, swung six wide into the stretch and bested the others. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY pulled along the inside, stalked from the rail, bid along the fence into the stretch to take a short lead, battled inside the winner in midstretch and weakened some late. CARNIVOROUS stalked outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. HACKBERRY chased inside then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and did not rally. EXTRA HOPE between horses early, settled outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and could not offer the necessary late kick. SEVEN SCENTS had speed outside foes then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came off the rail leaving the second turn and outside a foe into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. EAGLE SONG (IRE) chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened. CITY RAGE pulled his way along four wide then angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, was three deep into the stretch and also weakened. CALL YOU TOMORROW stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,188
|$923,575
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,594,269
|Out of State
|N/A
|$7,421,340
|TOTAL
|5,188
|$9,939,184
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, September 28.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 2nd day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Corrana En Limen
|Martin Garcia
|124
|Antonio Garcia
|15-1
|2
|Soldier Boy
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|3
|Justinian
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|4
|Da Kine
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|5
|Music to My Ears
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|6
|Curry
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Bruce Headley
|10-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dieci
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Thin Line
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Dr. Bagley
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Royal Insider
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|3-1
|20,000
|5
|The Creep
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|9-5
|20,000
|6
|Palladium
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Knifes Edge
|Brice Blanc
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|2
|Bamboozler
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|20-1
|3
|The Stiff
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|12-1
|4
|Champers
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|5
|Fantasy Game
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|6-1
|6
|Kanderel
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|7
|Liar Liar
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|8
|Phast Pharoah
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|9
|Restoring Dreams
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|15-1
|10
|One Fast Bro
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Shelbe Ruis
|7-2
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bristol Bayou
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-1
|2
|Lucia's Design
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|30-1
|3
|Le Tub
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Scarlet Lips
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|5
|Donna Veloce
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
|6
|Nora's Joy
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bedrock
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|2
|Show Business
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|3
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Jay Nehf
|20-1
|4
|Goliad
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|7-2
|5
|Best Chance
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Handsome Michael
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|7
|Fly the Sky
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|8
|Governance
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|9
|Color War
|Evin Roman
|122
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|10
|K P All Systems Go
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|11
|Eddy Forever
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Navy Queen
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Russell G. Childs
|8-1
|2
|Starship Leia
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Howard L. Zucker
|5-1
|3
|Homehome
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|4
|Lucky Long Legs
|Evin Roman
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|12-1
|5
|It's a Riddle
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|6
|Ride Sally Ride
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|7
|Sofi's Gold
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'John Henry Turf Championship'. Stakes. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ya Gotta Wanna
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|2
|Oscar Dominguez
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|4
|Ritzy A. P.
|Martin Garcia
|121
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|5
|United
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|6
|Grecian Fire
|Mike Smith
|121
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1
|7
|The Street Fighter
|Edwin Maldonado
|121
|Bruce Headley
|12-1
|8
|Acclimate
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Value Play
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|2
|Caray
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|3
|Cruel Intention
|Evin Roman
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|4
|Emtech
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|5
|Rickey B
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Mark Rheinford
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Rogallo
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|15-1
|7
|Comical Ghost
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-5
|8
|Candy Cornell
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|9
|Heartfullofstars
|Eswan Flores
|125
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
NINTH RACE.
About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $300,000. 'Rodeo Drive Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mirth
|Mike Smith
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|2
|Beau Recall
|Drayden Van Dyke
|123
|Brad H. Cox
|9-5
|3
|Elysea's World
|Flavien Prat
|121
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Siberian Iris
|Rafael Bejarano
|121
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|5
|Excellent Sunset
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Anna Meah
|7-2
|6
|Paved
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
TENTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $300,000. 'Awesome Again Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Higher Power
|Flavien Prat
|125
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|2
|Draft Pick
|Joseph Talamo
|121
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|3
|Seeking the Soul
|Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|123
|Dallas Stewart
|4-1
|4
|McKinzie
|Mike Smith
|125
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|5
|Mongolian Groom
|Abel Cedillo
|121
|Enebish Ganbat
|15-1
|6
|Isotherm
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|30-1
ELEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $75,000. 'Unzip Me Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Watch Me Burn
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|30-1
|2
|Apache Princess
|Flavien Prat
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|3
|Don't Sell
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|4
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|6
|Shanghai Truffles
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|7
|Fantasy Heat
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|8
|Holly Hundy
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|9
|Mischiffie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|10
|Stealthediamonds
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
|11
|Queen of the Track
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1