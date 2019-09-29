Giovani dos Santos tweets he’ll ‘come back soon and stronger’ after gruesome injury

Club America forward Giovani dos Santos tweeted a photo of himself smiling and giving thumbs up from a hospital bed Sunday morning.

It was much better than the last images the world had seen of the former Galaxy player — ones of him grimacing in pain after a chunk of his right thigh came off as the result of a high tackle by Guadalajara’s Antonio Briseno.

Dos Santos was carted off the field and taken to a local hospital. Club America later tweeted that he had suffered a quadriceps injury and that a bone lesion had been ruled out.

The team also indicated that Dos Santos would require surgery and is expected to miss six weeks.

From the looks of Dos Santos’ tweet, it would appear that he is well on his way to recovery.

Gracias a todos por sus mensajes y oraciones! Salió todo muy bien Gracias a Dios!! Volveré pronto y mas fuerte 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CIzVnKTJa6 — Giovani Dos Santos (@OficialGio) September 29, 2019

“Thank you all for your messages and prayers! Everything went very well,” he wrote in Spanish. “Thank God! I will come back soon and stronger.”

It’s all great news, especially considering how brutal the injury was. Take a look, but be forewarned that the images are gruesome.

Club America's Giovani Dos Santos grimaces in pain after a tackle by Guadalajara's Antonio Briseno during a Mexican soccer league match Sept. 28 in Mexico City. America won the match 4-1. (Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

“How helpless to see those images and not be able to do anything,” his brother Jonathan dos Santos, a Galaxy midfielder, tweeted in Spanish on Saturday night. “I wish I could say that this is football but this time it was not like that ... Much courage and strength brother! @OficialGio I love you so much!”