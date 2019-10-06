Racing! Omaha Beach wows in return

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as Richard Mandella has a bittersweet day.
You can’t say enough about Omaha Beach’s return to racing in the Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship, a qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. He stayed off the pace and then came firing on the inside to win by a head over heavy favorite Shancelot.
The win was certainly tempered for trainer Richard Mandella, who lost a 5-year-old gelding during training when Ky Colonel collapsed and died after jogging on the training track in the morning. It is currently considered a sudden death event, which usually means a heart attack. It was not considered a catastrophic, which is a muscular-skeletal event that can lead to a painful to watch breakdown.
Mandella was in a good mood after winning Saturday’s race.
“I’m just very relieved to have him back,” Mandella said. “At the eighth pole, I thought we were [going to be] clear, but it took some race riding.…This horse has a heart of gold and he’s got the greatest personality of any horse I’ve ever had. I would say anything’s possible.”
Winning the race gave Omaha Beach a free pass into the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, which may not be the race he wants to run in.
“I want to enjoy this one, but the [Breeders’ Cup] Sprint, the Mile and the mile-and-a-quarter (Classic) are all possible,” Mandella said. “We’re gonna run in the Breeders’ Cup. For now, I’ll just drink that big bottle of champagne and think it over.”
More on the race down below.
Preakness staying at Pimlico
It looks as if the Preakness is staying at Pimlico Race Course, at least that’s the plan for now. It seems as if everyone has gotten together and in exchange for turning Pimlico over to the city of Baltimore, the Stronach Group will get a bunch of money to update Laurel.
TSG said it plans to keep the Preakness at Pimlico for at least 30 more years. Now, there has to be entities that are willing to put in the money to rebuild part of Pimlico and it seems as if the money will be coming from slot machine revenue, if the legislature approves it. Pimlico will get about $200 million, which will allow them to rebuild the grandstand, reconfigure the course to allow the sale of land to be sold commercially.
I’ve been to Pimlico quite a few times, and it strikes me that $200 million is the equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig. I hope they’ve got great plans that will wow everyone. But, I’ve thought that anything short of one of those Las Vegas hotel implosions would be foolish. Heck, we didn’t even have running water at the Preakness last year. Well, Baltimore needs to put its faith in the engineers and in three-to-four years we’ll have a completely transformed facility.
Oh, Laurel, owned by TSG, will get about $173 million in improvements to include a new clubhouse, stabling areas and a synthetic track.
If you want to know more about this story, just click here.
Handicapping lesson from Rob Henie
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fourth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is the Zuma Beach at a mile on the turf. Much of successful handicapping, is playing the role of a contrarian. It’s this mindset which allowed us to reflect a ROI profit on every race at the recent Del Mar Summer Meet in fact, the third straight summer we’ve pulled this feat, and it was contrarian thinking allowing us to find the $35 winner in the City of Hope Mile on Saturday. Thinking outside the box, knowing when to zig, and when to zag. With this in mind, we look at the 8-5 morning line favorite here, ENCODER, who’s two for two, but can make a case to beat him? We’re gonna try. We’ll rationalize his first try routing last time out, was good, but was it 3-5 good? We’ll mention, both wins came down at Del Mar, thus, does he love that track, or will he offer just as much at this new venue? With a short price attached, we’ll look elsewhere. Top selection is COOL RUNNINGS (#7). Yes, he’s a maiden, but the placement alone, when coming from a competent trainer such as Keith Desormeaux, is encouraging, one of confidence. Will the new venue move him forward? He’s also running for a third straight time to begin his career, telling us he’s healthy, and right now, this course is more than fair, usually the case at any meet, as the ground has more bounce, allowing those from off the pace to actually make up ground in the face of a tougher surface for those on the front end. It’s different than late in the meet when the ground is harder, and the effect is more like that of a conveyor belt. Expecting a sharp try with a decent price attached, as the stigma of being a maiden in a stakes race, is often too much for many handicappers to accept, actually more often than not though, the wrong approach. WAR BEAST (#6) is interesting. He tried running on late two back in the face of some slower early splits, and last time out, set the running himself while going quicker. He’s shown two styles so far, and Sunday, over this bouncier course, will look for trip in between each of those efforts, likely right off the Peter Miller runner, using the blinkers which were added last time out, to his advantage once again, focused up close, getting first run before having to deal with our top choice, as well as the John Sadler favorite. Again, try to create a contrarian viewpoint, seeing what other horse players aren’t seeing, this is where value can be had, as 7-5 favorites are simply the result of everyone seeing the same thing.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 7-6-1
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Positive Notes:
“1 Hariboux - Mullins has had some success with Euro imports over the last six months, usually turning to Drayden as well.
“TOP PICK: COOL RUNNINGS (#7 10-1 Desormeaux)
“SECOND CHOICE: WAR BEAST (#6 8-1 Cedillo)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Some really good racing on Saturday, so let’s get right to the summaries of the races.
Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes: Lady Ninja came late to win by a nose over a determined Selcourt in the race for fillies and mares going 6 ½ furlongs. Lady Ninja was a $32,000 claim 10 races ago and certainly has been worth the money for trainer Richard Baltas.
Lady Ninja paid $7.40, $3.40 and $2.10. Selcourt was second and favorite Anonymity was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “She’s been in those stretch duels before and she’s won ‘em. I know that she ran her race [Saturday]. She’s been an over-achiever, that’s all I can tell you. She broke straight up in the air [when she finished third in the Rancho Bernardo Handicap Aug. 11]. … She came from the inside and she split horses and she ground it out. I’m happy.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “She broke good, compared to last time. After that, I had to wait and see where I could get out. When the four (Anonymity) backed out, I was able to get outside of Selcourt and from there, she was really game.”
Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile: It was another great finish with True Valour getting up to win by ahead in a five-horse finish in this 11-horse turf race. The horse hadn’t raced since Feb. 9 and made for a good price in winning. He paid $35.80, $16.20 and $7.00. Restrainedvengence was a longshot second place followed by Prince Earl.
Here’s what the connections had to say.
Simon Callaghan (winning trainer): “He’s such a cool horse he always comes up and shows a big showing. It was nice to get the head bob today. He had some time off after the Thunder Road stakes (Feb. 9) due to some minor bone bruising and we wanted to give him some time off. We felt we had him really fit [Saturday]. He was pretty fresh early, he pulled Drayden early, gave him a perfect ride, he sprint quick to the front and it worked out well. He needs to play his cards where they lay and Drayden certainly did that.
“Qatar [Racing Limited] may want to go for the Breeders’ Cup Mile, it’s here and he’s shown a pretty good affinity for the track as far as his last two races, it will be tougher but they might want to take a shot.”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “Simon told me to keep him covered up, that’s the main thing. If he sees daylight, he gets aggressive, which he was early. From there, I just tried to find a path and someone to follow. I knew I had won, they (the placing judges) were trying to figure out who was second and third.”
Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship: This is a very good six-furlong test even though the winner may not be going in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint. We covered a lot about this race up top. So, let’s get to the payoff and some quotes.
Omaha Beach paid $7.20, $2.40 and $2.10. Shancelot was second and Flagstaff finished third.
Here’s a few more quotes.
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “He broke extremely well, almost too well, he slipped a little leaving there but man he settled right in behind them really nice. He was loaded coming off that turn, Mr. Mandella really had him ready [Saturday]. His last work was brilliant and he ran the way he worked.”
“He’s a throwback to those classic horses. He can do anything. Three quarters to a mile-and-a-quarter. He’s extremely fast and he’s got tremendous stamina. When you need him to be quick, he is. He can do it all. The only thing that surprised me today was that I had to stay inside. His last work was his best one, no question. [Saturday], he hit his best stride late.”
Jorge Navarro (trainer of second place Shancelot): “I really don’t know what to think right now, to be honest. I thought maybe he (jockey Emisael Jaramillo) waited too long. …What’s he looking back for?”
Santa Anita preview
The Sunday card, at 12:30 p.m., is real good with three $100,000 stakes races, one of which is a win-and-your-in Breeders’ Cup race. Four of the eight races are on the turf. In addition to the three stakes there are two allowance/optional claimers, which makes up for the almost full claiming race cards on weekdays.
Let’s get right to the stakes previews.
$100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes: This race is for 2-year-olds going a mile on the turf. Encoder, at 8-5, is the favorite for trainer John Sadler and jockey Flavien Prat. He is undefeated in two starts at Del Mar, winning by 1 ½ lengths and a head. He rallied in the stretch to win his last race.
There are two second favorites at 5-2, Hariboux for Jeff Mullins and Van Dyke and Billy Batts for Peter Miller and Norberto Arroyo, Jr. Hariboux is making his first U.S. start after winning three of five in England. Billy Batts has won one of five and started his career in Kentucky before coming west for his last two races. Post wil be about 2:15 p.m.
$100,000 Speakeasy Stakes: This is a win-and-your-in race for the Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. The race is five furlongs on the turf for 2-year-olds. The favorite is Ginobili for Richard Baltas and Van Dyke. He’s won one of his three races and finished fourth in the Del Mar Futurity.
Greg’s Diva, at 9-2, is the second favorite for Phil D’Amato and Tyler Baze. She (yes, a filly) has one win and two seconds in three starts. She’s coming off a win in a maiden special. Post is around 3:25 p.m.
$100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes: It’s a mile turf race for 2-year-old fillies. Mind Out is the 5-2 favorite for Simon Callaghan and Prat. She has run once and won by three-quarters of a length. Mind Out was an $850,000 purchase as a yearling.
Yesterdayoncemore is the second favorite at 5-2 for James Stack and Victor Espinoza. She ran five races in Ireland before coming to Del Mar and winning her first race. Post is in the final race at about 4:25 p.m.
Big Races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Belmont (5): $150,000 Belmont Turf Sprint Invitational, 3 and up, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Final Frontier ($8.20)
Belmont (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Matron Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs on turf. Winner: Alms ($3.30)
Keeneland (6): Grade 2 $200,000 Woodford Select Stakes, 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Stubbins ($17.20)
Parx (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Greenwood Cup Stakes, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles. Winner: Adventist ($103.00)
Belmont (8): Grade 2 $400,000 Hill Prince Stakes, 3-year-old, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Neptune’s Storm ($22.40)
Keeneland (7): Grade 2 $250,000 Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Spiced Perfection ($10.20)
Belmont (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Arklow ($10.00)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Mazarine Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Curlin’s Voyage ($4.20)
Keeneland (8): Grade 1 $400,000 First Lady Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Uni ($8.00)
Belmont (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Champagne Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Tiz the Law ($4.80)
Keeneland (9): Grade 1 $500,000 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Maxfield ($14.80)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 L.A. Woman Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Winner: Lady Ninja ($7.40)
Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $1 million Shadwell Turf Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Bowies Hero ($18.40)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 City of Hope Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: True Valor ($35.80)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Cup, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Omaha Beach ($7.20)
Fresno (8): $100,000 Harris Farms Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Fashionably Fast ($4.80)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
1:12 Belmont (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Futurity Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Four Wheel Drive (9-5)
1:35 Keeneland (7): $200,000 Indian Summer Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorites: Kimari, Mysic Lancelot (5-2)
1:47 Belmont (8): Grade 1 $500,000 Flower Bowl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Sistercharlie (1-5)
1:59 Woodbine (8): $225,000 Cup and Saucer Stakes, Ont-bred 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Pleasecallmeback (3-1)
2:10 Keeneland (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Dixiana Bourbon Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Vitalogy (4-1)
2:15 Santa Anita (4): $100,000 Zuma Beach Stakes, 2-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Encoder (8-5)
2:20 Belmont (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Frizette Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Wicked Whisper (2-1)
3:18 Keeneland (10): Grade 1 $500,000 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Hallawallah (7-2)
3:25 Santa Anita (6): $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, 2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf. Favorite: Greg’s Diva (9-2)
4:25 Santa Anita (8): $100,000 Surfer Girl Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Mind Out (5-2)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 4 Mr. Tip (12-1)
Mr. Tip won his debut at Arlington Park last month going five furlongs on the all-weather track. Trained at Keeneland since they shipped him out here this week and brought the jockey Sophie Doyle out as well. The jockey is two-for-two for this trainer. Some sharp works since the debut win this 12-1 morning line looks very nice in what looks to be the best value race on the card. I also will be using No. 3 Commander, No. 8 Square Deal and No. 7 Raging Whiskey in my bets.
Saturday’s result: Unapologetic should apologize to us for looking so good on paper. The horse looked like it may make a move midway through the race but had nothing.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 2 She Runs By You (5-2)
While 6-5 morning-line favorite Cuthroat continues to find ways to lose, I like the chances of third-time starter She Runs By You to score a mild upset. Making only her third lifetime start and just second trip postward in five months, she broke more than one length slow when fifth at the same level in last. She showed talent when posting a 12.4 gate drill when outworking her company last April and has more upside than Cuthroat, who has finished second four times in seven starts.
Final thoughts
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, October 5.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 23-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.11 45.13 57.68 1:11.13
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Parsimony
|122
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–2
|1–1
|1–1
|Roman
|2.90
|2
|Stretford End
|122
|2
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–¾
|Mn Garcia
|3.00
|1
|Hudson River Park
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–5
|3–3¼
|Desormeaux
|13.80
|3
|One Nation
|122
|3
|5
|5–4
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–3½
|Espinoza
|2.70
|5
|Silenced
|122
|5
|3
|3–2
|3–1
|4–½
|5–7½
|Cedillo
|1.90
|6
|Derby Champ
|120
|6
|4
|4–1½
|5–2½
|6
|6
|Velez
|87.50
|4
|PARSIMONY
|7.80
|4.00
|2.80
|2
|STRETFORD END
|4.40
|3.00
|1
|HUDSON RIVER PARK
|6.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$14.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-3)
|$17.01
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$43.65
Winner–Parsimony Grr.c.3 by Dominus out of Lil Cora Tee, by Lil E. Tee. Bred by Maria Montez Haire (PA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $223,965 Exacta Pool $107,627 Superfecta Pool $50,745 Trifecta Pool $70,557. Scratched–none.
PARSIMONY had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside the runner-up on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away under urging in midstretch, fought back in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. STRETFORD END sped to the early lead, dueled inside, fought back in the final furlong to bid again along the rail in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not quite match the winner late. HUDSON RIVER PARK broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace, moved up inside into the stretch, came out in deep stretch and finished with interest. ONE NATION a step slow to begin, chased a bit off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. SILENCED dueled three deep then stalked off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. DERBY CHAMP stalked off the inside then outside a rival into the turn, fell back on the bend, continued alongside a foe into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.45 43.96 55.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Chasin Munny
|122
|1
|1
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–1
|Talamo
|3.60
|6
|Dean Martini
|122
|5
|2
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–1½
|2–ns
|Maldonado
|13.20
|7
|Smooth Like Strait
|122
|6
|9
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–3
|3–2¼
|Franco
|11.30
|3
|K P Indy
|122
|3
|7
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|Smith
|2.30
|10
|Moon Mischief
|117
|9
|4
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–½
|Velez
|5.20
|12
|Rip City
|122
|11
|3
|6–1
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|Van Dyke
|7.70
|13
|I Will Not
|122
|12
|5
|9–1½
|9–hd
|9–hd
|7–¾
|Mn Garcia
|30.00
|9
|Ekklesia
|122
|8
|10
|8–hd
|8–1½
|8–1
|8–½
|Bejarano
|24.80
|8
|Fun Coupons
|122
|7
|6
|3–hd
|5–1½
|7–½
|9–1¼
|Espinoza
|8.20
|2
|Convex
|122
|2
|12
|10–3
|10–5
|10–5
|10–2½
|Cedillo
|22.50
|11
|Promise Nothing
|122
|10
|11
|12
|12
|12
|11–2½
|Fuentes
|114.00
|5
|Penman
|122
|4
|8
|11–2
|11–2
|11–1
|12
|T Baze
|56.20
|1
|CHASIN MUNNY
|9.20
|6.00
|4.00
|6
|DEAN MARTINI
|12.60
|9.00
|7
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|7.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$45.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$58.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-7-3)
|$272.24
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-6-7-3-10)
|$38,184.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-7)
|$319.10
Winner–Chasin Munny Ch.c.2 by Munnings out of In My Time, by Scat Daddy. Bred by Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC (MD). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Wood, Philip J. and Hailey, James. Mutuel Pool $377,923 Daily Double Pool $55,992 Exacta Pool $239,767 Superfecta Pool $107,455 Super High Five Pool $9,445 Trifecta Pool $150,329. Scratched–Connection, Nineeleventurbo.
CHASIN MUNNY stalked the pace inside, came out in upper stretch, bid outside the runner-up under left handed urging a sixteenth out, gained the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DEAN MARTINI quickly sprinted to the front, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in deep stretch and just held second. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT stalked between horses then off the rail or outside the winner, came out into the stretch and was edged for the place. K P INDY saved ground chasing the pace, steadied off heels into the turn, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. MOON MISCHIEF chased between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. RIP CITY five wide early, stalked four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. I WILL NOT chased outside then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. EKKLESIA was well placed chasing the pace between horses to the stretch, continued between foes through the drive and could not summon the necessary late response. FUN COUPONS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. CONVEX broke slowly, saved ground throughout and did not rally. PROMISE NOTHING dropped back soon after the start, angled to the inside and saved ground to no avail. PENMAN (IRE) between horses early, fell back outside a rival then chased a bit off the rail to the stretch and was not a threat.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 22.14 45.60 58.19 1:11.36
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Time for Suzzie
|115
|3
|3
|5–½
|4–hd
|2–hd
|1–1¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|11.20
|2
|Portal Creek
|124
|2
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–½
|Jaramillo
|3.70
|6
|Nomizar
|122
|6
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–2½
|Bejarano
|1.40
|7
|Shes All Woman
|122
|7
|1
|3–hd
|5–2½
|5–2
|4–4¾
|Cedillo
|5.30
|5
|Busy Paynter
|122
|5
|2
|2–½
|2–1
|4–1
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|5.50
|1
|Cherished
|122
|1
|7
|7
|6–2
|6–3½
|6–3¼
|Van Dyke
|19.00
|4
|Tiz a Master
|122
|4
|6
|6–1½
|7
|7
|7
|Figueroa
|7.70
|3
|TIME FOR SUZZIE
|24.40
|10.80
|4.80
|2
|PORTAL CREEK
|5.20
|2.80
|6
|NOMIZAR
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$124.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$59.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-7)
|$63.13
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-2-6-7-5)
|$593.80
|Carryover $1,188
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$100.10
Winner–Time for Suzzie B.f.3 by Time to Get Even out of Appealing Susan, by Successful Appeal. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Peerenboom-Bowyer Racing Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $288,258 Daily Double Pool $35,413 Exacta Pool $183,866 Superfecta Pool $75,145 Super High Five Pool $6,227 Trifecta Pool $118,275. Claimed–Nomizar by Randy Marriott. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-3) paid $192.10. Pick Three Pool $63,154.
TIME FOR SUZZIE between horses early, stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch bid inside the runner-up past the eighth pole, gained the lead under urging nearing the sixteenth marker and inched clear. PORTAL CREEK went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch, battled outside the winner past the eighth pole but could not match that one in the final sixteenth. NOMIZAR stalked then pressed the pace four wide on the backstretch, tracked the leaders three deep on the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. SHES ALL WOMAN angled in and stalked between foes then pressed the pace three wide between rivals, stalked again on the turn, angled in outside a foe into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong. BUSY PAYNTER had good early speed off the rail then dueled between rivals and outside the runner-up on the turn, came out a bit between foes into the stretch and also weakened. CHERISHED chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. TIZ A MASTER stalked between horses then outside a rival, dropped back alongside a foe then off the rail on the turn and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.21 44.60 56.11 1:02.20
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Lil Milo
|125
|4
|7
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–1½
|1–ns
|T Baze
|2.70
|11
|Wildman Jack
|122
|10
|5
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–1¾
|Bejarano
|2.70
|8
|Tiger Dad
|122
|7
|9
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–ns
|Espinoza
|9.50
|3
|General Interest
|125
|2
|8
|8–2½
|7–hd
|5–1½
|4–¾
|Desormeaux
|16.60
|6
|Musawaat
|125
|5
|11
|9–1
|9–1
|6–1
|5–½
|Gryder
|5.00
|4
|Hartel
|122
|3
|3
|3–1½
|3–hd
|4–½
|6–1¾
|Mn Garcia
|48.90
|7
|Order and Law
|122
|6
|10
|11–3½
|10–2
|10–4
|7–¾
|Talamo
|17.50
|10
|Camby
|125
|9
|6
|7–hd
|8–3
|8–hd
|8–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|33.50
|12
|Colosi
|125
|11
|1
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–½
|9–2¾
|Espinoza
|20.10
|13
|Italiano
|125
|12
|4
|6–3
|6–2½
|9–1
|10–2¼
|Cedillo
|16.90
|1
|Oil Can Knight
|122
|1
|12
|10–hd
|11–3
|11–2½
|11–¾
|Roman
|23.90
|9
|Mountain Spirit
|122
|8
|2
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Smith
|10.90
|5
|LIL MILO
|7.40
|3.60
|3.00
|11
|WILDMAN JACK
|4.20
|3.40
|8
|TIGER DAD
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$90.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-11)
|$13.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-11-8-3)
|$89.34
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-11-8-3-6)
|$428.75
|Carryover $2,045
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-11-8)
|$49.40
Winner–Lil Milo Dbb.g.4 by Rocky Bar out of Solid Brass Cat, by Editor's Note. Bred by Jack Weinstein (CA). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Weinstein, Dr. Jack and Cannon, Robert T.. Mutuel Pool $498,617 Daily Double Pool $37,444 Exacta Pool $316,559 Superfecta Pool $156,114 Super High Five Pool $4,497 Trifecta Pool $208,636. Scratched–Battle of Memphis (IRE), Make It a Triple.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-5) paid $241.45. Pick Three Pool $49,505.
LIL MILO stalked inside then between horses on the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up in the final stride. WILDMAN JACK dueled three deep then outside a rival on the turn, took a short lead in midstretch, battled outside the winner in the final furlong, fought back inside the winner late and was edged on the line. TIGER DAD had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch, fought back along the rail in the drive, could not quite match the top pair late and just held third. GENERAL INTEREST bobbled slightly in the second jump, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. MUSAWAAT (GB) chased between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the turn, came out in midstretch and was outfinished for a minor share. HARTEL had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked on the turn, came out into the stretch, angled back toward the inside in the drive and weakened. ORDER AND LAW chased three deep then outside a rival or off the rail, came three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMBY settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out into the stretch, then angled in and lacked the necessary response. COLOSI angled in and chased three deep between foes, continued between rivals on the turn and four wide into the stretch and weakened. ITALIANO stalked outside then four wide into and on the turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. OIL CAN KNIGHT a bit slow to begin, settled inside, came a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and was not a threat. MOUNTAIN SPIRIT steadied when squeezed just after the start, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and failed to menace.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $100,000. 'L.A. Woman Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.44 44.13 1:09.84 1:16.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Lady Ninja
|123
|1
|1
|4–1½
|3–2½
|2–1½
|1–ns
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|6
|Selcourt
|125
|5
|2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–5¼
|Talamo
|1.50
|4
|Anonymity
|123
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–3
|3–1¾
|Espinoza
|1.30
|5
|Show It N Moe It
|123
|4
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–¾
|Bejarano
|18.40
|3
|Streak of Luck
|123
|2
|3
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5
|5
|T Baze
|18.30
|2
|LADY NINJA
|7.40
|3.40
|2.10
|6
|SELCOURT
|3.20
|2.10
|4
|ANONYMITY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$27.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$10.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5)
|$3.39
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$9.85
Winner–Lady Ninja Dbb.m.5 by Majesticperfection out of Dressed to Kill, by Formal Gold. Bred by Sugartown Stable (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bederian,Harry, Kamberian, Harout, Nakkashian, Hagop and Baltas, Richard. Mutuel Pool $389,220 Daily Double Pool $42,623 Exacta Pool $176,183 Superfecta Pool $69,065 Trifecta Pool $107,015. Scratched–Flor de La Mar.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-2) paid $116.90. Pick Three Pool $70,084. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3-2/5/14-2) 217 tickets with 4 correct paid $862.35. Pick Four Pool $244,986. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-1-3-2/5/14-2) 56 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,262.25. Pick Five Pool $406,340.
LADY NINJA saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging past midstretch, reached nearly even terms in deep stretch and won the bob on the line. SELCOURT sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in on the backstretch, continued inside on the turn, fought back along the fence in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged in the final jump. ANONYMITY stalked three deep then outside the winner on the turn and into the stretch and held third. SHOW IT N MOE IT settled off the rail chasing the pace, continued outside a rival on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. STREAK OF LUCK stalked between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, remained along the rail in the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.94 47.69 1:11.24 1:34.58 1:46.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Overdue
|123
|6
|5
|6–2
|6–1½
|7
|3–1
|1–ns
|Smith
|2.30
|4
|Foray
|118
|4
|4
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–½
|1–3
|2–3½
|Velez
|3.20
|3
|The Hunted
|125
|3
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–¾
|Van Dyke
|2.60
|2
|Mr. Roary
|125
|2
|1
|3–hd
|5–2
|5–1½
|4–hd
|4–2¼
|Fuentes
|9.50
|1
|Acker
|123
|1
|6
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–hd
|5–2
|5–nk
|Bejarano
|4.50
|7
|Tequila Joe
|125
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–hd
|7
|6–1¾
|Talamo
|25.50
|5
|Unapologetic
|125
|5
|3
|5–1½
|3–hd
|4–hd
|6–1½
|7
|Cedillo
|16.00
|6
|OVERDUE
|6.60
|3.40
|2.40
|4
|FORAY
|4.60
|2.80
|3
|THE HUNTED
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$11.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-3-2)
|$11.70
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-4-3-2-1)
|$71.15
|Carryover $2,684
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-3)
|$17.25
Winner–Overdue Grr.g.4 by Overanalyze out of Nushka, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Columbiana Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: H and E Ranch, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $266,810 Daily Double Pool $35,364 Exacta Pool $120,248 Superfecta Pool $46,914 Super High Five Pool $3,347 Trifecta Pool $75,826. Claimed–Acker by Chrys Family Revocable Trust. Trainer: Neil French. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-6) paid $35.85. Pick Three Pool $83,644.
OVERDUE angled in on the first turn and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the wire. FORAY took the early lead off the rail then angled in, set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged in the final stride. THE HUNTED stalked a bit off the rail, bid outside the runner-up into the second turn, tracked just off the fencer on that turn and into the stretch and held third. MR. ROARY was in a good position stalking the pace between horses to the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch then finished with some interest along the inside to be edged for the show. ACKER bobbled sharply at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside in the stretch and lacked a rally. TEQUILA JOE a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled just off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. UNAPOLOGETIC stalked the pace three deep to the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 22.24 45.64 1:10.63 1:17.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Cali Dude
|122
|5
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|10.10
|1
|Chipper
|122
|1
|10
|9–1
|3–½
|2–2½
|2–5
|Roman
|12.40
|10
|Lightning Fast
|122
|9
|7
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–½
|3–nk
|Talamo
|1.20
|5
|If Id Told You
|115
|4
|9
|11
|9–½
|5–1
|4–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.40
|9
|Cleveland Cat
|122
|8
|2
|7–½
|5–hd
|6–5
|5–6
|Desormeaux
|5.40
|7
|Summer Fire
|122
|6
|4
|2–½
|2–1½
|4–2½
|6–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.00
|3
|Whispering Flame
|122
|3
|1
|8–hd
|6–1
|7–1½
|7–1¼
|Espinoza
|29.00
|13
|Successful Command
|122
|11
|6
|5–hd
|10–2½
|8–½
|8–4¾
|T Baze
|32.90
|12
|I Dub Thee
|122
|10
|5
|4–1
|7–hd
|10–2½
|9–5
|Franco
|88.20
|8
|Overkoter
|122
|7
|8
|6–hd
|8–1
|9–3
|10–3¼
|Espinoza
|65.20
|2
|Daring Ways
|122
|2
|11
|10–1
|11
|11
|11
|Figueroa
|155.70
|6
|CALI DUDE
|22.20
|12.00
|5.80
|1
|CHIPPER
|11.20
|6.00
|10
|LIGHTNING FAST
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$34.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$100.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-10-5)
|$243.82
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-10)
|$185.95
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-10-5-9)
|Carryover $5,540
Winner–Cali Dude Ch.g.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Team Decision, by Huddle Up. Bred by Harris Farms & Double D Farms (CA). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds. Mutuel Pool $345,634 Daily Double Pool $24,718 Exacta Pool $188,252 Superfecta Pool $93,934 Trifecta Pool $115,968 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,742. Scratched–Brickyard Ride, Wilder Than Most.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-6) paid $66.30. Pick Three Pool $59,010.
CALI DUDE had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail, bumped with the runner-up into the stretch, battled outside that one under urging through the drive and inched away late. CHIPPER stalked inside, waited some on the turn, bid along the rail bumping with the winner into the stretch, fought back inside in the drive and could not quite match that one late. LIGHTNING FAST pressed the pace three deep between foes then stalked outside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and just held third. IF ID TOLD YOU settled off the rail, split horses leaving the turn, found the inside in the stretch and was edged for the show. CLEVELAND CAT chased between rivals then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SUMMER FIRE dueled between horses then outside the winner on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. WHISPERING FLAME stalked toward the inside then in a bit tight between foes leaving the backstretch and into the turn, continued just off the rail, came out into the stretch and also weakened. SUCCESSFUL COMMAND six wide early, stalked five wide then four wide to the turn, fell back, angled in leaving the turn and weakened. I DUB THEE pressed the pace four wide, also dropped back outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. OVERKOTER stalked between horses, fell back inside on the turn and gave way. DARING WAYS between horses early, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn and also gave way. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of the runner-up against the winner for alleged interference into the stretch, no change was made when the stewards ruled CHIPPER was the cause of his own trouble.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'City of Hope Mile Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.58 45.50 1:09.04 1:20.82 1:32.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|True Valour
|121
|3
|1
|5–1
|5–½
|5–hd
|4–½
|1–hd
|Van Dyke
|16.90
|4
|Restrainedvengence
|121
|4
|2
|2–2½
|2–1½
|2–2
|2–½
|2–ns
|Mn Garcia
|43.80
|9
|Prince Earl
|125
|9
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–hd
|Franco
|2.80
|8
|Kingly
|118
|8
|3
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1
|1–1
|4–nk
|Gutierrez
|21.90
|5
|Big Score
|121
|5
|6
|11
|11
|10–hd
|8–½
|5–½
|Smith
|17.00
|6
|Catapult
|121
|6
|9
|9–hd
|8–1
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–ns
|Bejarano
|4.70
|10
|Andesh
|121
|10
|11
|6–hd
|6–1
|7–1
|7–½
|7–½
|Cedillo
|31.50
|2
|Synchrony
|125
|2
|7
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–½
|6–1
|8–2
|Talamo
|3.00
|1
|Ohio
|123
|1
|8
|8–½
|10–3
|9–1
|9–1½
|9–3½
|Espinoza
|7.90
|11
|Bolo
|125
|11
|5
|4–1½
|4–2
|6–hd
|10–6
|10–14
|T Baze
|12.60
|7
|River Boyne
|123
|7
|10
|10–1½
|9–hd
|11
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|8.70
|3
|TRUE VALOUR (IRE)
|35.80
|16.20
|7.00
|4
|RESTRAINEDVENGENCE
|38.00
|18.00
|9
|PRINCE EARL
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$219.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-4)
|$614.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-4-9-8)
|$3,742.61
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-4-9)
|$1,820.25
|50-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-4-9-8-5)
|Carryover $11,153
Winner–True Valour (IRE) B.h.5 by Kodiac (GB) out of Sutton Veny (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). Bred by Mr P. O'Rourke (IRE). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Qatar Racing Limited. Mutuel Pool $476,950 Daily Double Pool $37,673 Exacta Pool $258,653 Superfecta Pool $112,980 Trifecta Pool $172,642 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,355. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-3) paid $257.65. Pick Three Pool $39,349.
TRUE VALOUR (IRE) chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, rallied under urging to be four wide in deep stretch and got up nearing the wire. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled between horses then stalked just off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter midway on the second turn then stalked again, re-bid between foes past midstretch, put a head in front late and continued gamely. PRINCE EARL angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch, bid three deep past midstretch and continued gamely between foes late. KINGLY sped to the early lead outside, angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again after the runner-up bid on the second turn and held on gamely until the final stages. BIG SCORE settled off the pace and angled in, saved ground, came out on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and found his best stride late. CATAPULT four wide into the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished well but was outkicked. ANDESH (IRE) angled in and chased outside a rival, was in a bit tight between foes midway on the second turn, continued between foes in the drive and finished with interest. SYNCHRONY saved ground stalking the pace, waited some off heels midway on the second turn, got through inside in the stretch and was outfinished. OHIO (BRZ) chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BOLO stalked three deep to the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and did not rally. RIVER BOYNE (IRE) chased between foes on the first turn then outside a rival, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $300,000. 'Santa Anita Sprint Championship Stakes'. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.87 44.38 56.18 1:08.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Omaha Beach
|122
|2
|4
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–1
|1–hd
|Smith
|2.60
|3
|Shancelot
|120
|3
|1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–2½
|Jaramillo
|0.30
|4
|Flagstaff
|121
|4
|2
|2–hd
|3–4
|3–8
|3–6¼
|Espinoza
|9.40
|5
|California Street
|121
|5
|6
|6
|5–2½
|5–4
|4–4¼
|Van Dyke
|38.40
|6
|Horse Greedy
|121
|6
|3
|4–1½
|4–4
|4–½
|5–5¼
|Cedillo
|53.60
|1
|One Flew South
|118
|1
|5
|5–2
|6
|6
|6
|Roman
|91.30
|2
|OMAHA BEACH
|7.20
|2.40
|2.10
|3
|SHANCELOT
|2.10
|2.10
|4
|FLAGSTAFF
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2)
|$148.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-4-5)
|$2.02
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$6.25
Winner–Omaha Beach Dbb.c.3 by War Front out of Charming, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Charming Syndicate (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Fox Hill Farms, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $650,193 Daily Double Pool $72,911 Exacta Pool $194,330 Superfecta Pool $99,690 Trifecta Pool $132,107. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-2) paid $320.10. Pick Three Pool $58,978.
OMAHA BEACH bobbled slightly at the start, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, angled back in and bid along the fence past midstretch and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging. SHANCELOT sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, drifted out some in midstretch, fought back outside the winner to the wire. FLAGSTAFF stalked off the rail then outside the winner, came out into the stretch and bested the others. CALIFORNIA STREET settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and lacked a rally. HORSE GREEDY stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. ONE FLEW SOUTH bobbled at the start, settled off the pace inside, came out some in late stretch and had little left for the drive.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Swingtime Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.51 45.51 1:09.08 1:20.90 1:33.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Toinette
|125
|4
|6
|3–1
|3–½
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–1½
|Van Dyke
|0.70
|6
|Quebec
|125
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|2–1½
|Bejarano
|7.20
|8
|Super Patriot
|123
|8
|2
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|6–½
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|7.10
|3
|Tooreen Dancer
|123
|3
|4
|4–hd
|6–1
|5–1
|4–½
|4–1½
|Gryder
|8.00
|2
|La Sardane
|125
|2
|8
|7–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|5–hd
|Smith
|16.20
|10
|Achira
|121
|10
|10
|9–2
|8–hd
|9–2
|9–hd
|6–nk
|Roman
|41.70
|1
|Yuvetsi
|125
|1
|5
|10
|10
|10
|7–hd
|7–1¾
|Fuentes
|62.20
|7
|Tiny Tina
|123
|7
|7
|6–1
|9–6
|8–hd
|8–1
|8–2½
|Franco
|21.30
|9
|Meal Ticket
|123
|9
|9
|5–hd
|4–hd
|6–½
|10
|9–1
|T Baze
|11.20
|5
|Lady Suebee
|125
|5
|3
|1–1½
|1–2
|2–hd
|5–hd
|10
|Espinoza
|19.80
|4
|TOINETTE
|3.40
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|QUEBEC
|5.60
|3.60
|8
|SUPER PATRIOT
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$17.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-6)
|$8.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-6-8-3)
|$15.45
|50-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-6-8-3-2)
|$206.30
|Carryover $17,134
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-6-8)
|$18.35
Winner–Toinette Dbb.f.4 by Scat Daddy out of I Bet Toni Knows, by Sunriver. Bred by J D Stuart, P C Bance & A REnterprises, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale. Owner: Baca, Ken, Hudson, Joseph and Hudson, Lynne. Mutuel Pool $424,460 Daily Double Pool $193,676 Exacta Pool $260,195 Superfecta Pool $162,365 Super High Five Pool $31,351 Trifecta Pool $207,389. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-2-4) paid $88.25. Pick Three Pool $296,574. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-2-4) 1061 tickets with 4 correct paid $538.25. Pick Four Pool $748,554. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-6-3-2-4) 143 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,192.50. Pick Five Pool $410,515. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-6-3-2-4) 31 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,394.84. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $136,721. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $44,732.
TOINETTE stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch, bid three deep on the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, drifted in and battled outside the runner-up in midstretch and inched away in deep stretch under left handed urging. QUEBEC pulled early and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, bid between horses on the second turn, put a head in front leaving that turn, drifted in and fought back inside the winner, could not match that one late but held second. SUPER PATRIOT chased between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the backstretch and second turn, waited a bit off heels leaving that turn, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and just got the show. TOOREEN DANCER (IRE) stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, continued between foes on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. LA SARDANE (FR) between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch, was between horses in midstretch and could not offer the needed late kick. ACHIRA chased three deep, came five wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late response. YUVETSI unhurried along the inside to the stretch, advanced some in upper stretch, waited off heels in midstretch then split foes and was outfinished along the fence. TINY TINA chased between horses, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MEAL TICKET four wide on the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LADY SUEBEE sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,466
|$1,361,060
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,497,676
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,512,496
|TOTAL
|7,466
|$13,371,232
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, October 6.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 7th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Peytons Path
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|50,000
|2
|Single Me Out
|Victor Espinoza
|125
|James M. Cassidy
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Takeo
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-2
|50,000
|4
|Mutineer
|Martin Garcia
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-5
|50,000
|5
|Moana Luna
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Bruce Headley
|8-1
|50,000
SECOND RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $50,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Colombian Gold
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|6-1
|2
|Miss Mo' Licious
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Charles S. Treece
|15-1
|3
|Orquidias Biz
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|4
|Officious
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|5
|Sabinos Pride
|Martin Garcia
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|8-1
|6
|M Is for Magic
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|7
|Awesome Ella
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|8
|Golden Melodie
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|9
|I'm the Hero
|Evin Roman
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|4-1
|10
|Beautiful Thunder
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Nu Pi Lambda
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|12
|Majestic Gigi
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|13
|Lighthouse
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
|14
|Honeywhiskeynwine
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Scarlet
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-2
|2
|Coco Kisses
|Ruben Fuentes
|123
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|3
|Carressa
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|4
|Mongolian Empire
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|5
|Der Lu
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|6
|Tapitha Bonita
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|William Spawr
|5-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Zuma Beach Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hariboux
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|2
|Encoder
|Flavien Prat
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|3
|Hit the Road
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Dan Blacker
|10-1
|4
|Billy Batts
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|5
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|6
|War Beast
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|7
|Cool Runnings
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Info's Treasure
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|20,000
|2
|Lily Con
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|20,000
|3
|Suezaaana
|Frank Johnson
|122
|Jesus Nunez
|15-1
|20,000
|4
|Point Received
|Cathleen Garner
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|30-1
|20,000
|5
|Darpa
|Eswan Flores
|125
|John W. Sadler
|4-5
|20,000
|6
|Destiny's Storm
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Dallas E. Keen
|15-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Speakeasy Stakes'. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Greg's Diva
|Tyler Baze
|117
|Philip D'Amato
|9-2
|2
|Alfie Solomons
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Wesley A. Ward
|5-1
|3
|Commander
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|4
|Mr. Tip
|Sophie Doyle
|120
|Jack Sisterson
|12-1
|5
|Bulletproof One
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|121
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|6
|Ginobili
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|7
|Raging Whiskey
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|8
|Square Deal
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|9
|Absolute Weapon
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|30-1
|10
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|117
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|11
|El Tigre Terrible
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Peter Miller
|8-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $51,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hergame
|Diego Sanchez
|125
|Leonard Powell
|30-1
|2
|Stirred
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|3
|Anuket
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|115
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|4
|Andyoushallreceive
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|5
|Miss Ava's Union
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|6
|Rather Nosy
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|7
|So Gucci
|Evin Roman
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|8
|Creative Instinct
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|9
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|125
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|40,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Surfer Girl Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cholula Lips
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Mike Harrington
|12-1
|2
|Smiling Shirlee
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|15-1
|3
|Warren's Showtime
|Jorge Velez
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|30-1
|4
|Yesterdayoncemore
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James A. Stack
|3-1
|5
|Mind Out
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|6
|Applecross
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|7
|Croughavouke
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|8
|Savvy Gal
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|9
|Eclair
|Evin Roman
|120
|Bob Baffert
|6-1