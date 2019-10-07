Jay Gruden fired by Redskins after 0-5 start

The Washington Redskins are finally first at something.

The 0-5 team has fired Jay Gruden, becoming the first franchise of the fall to get rid of its coach.

According to the Washington Post, Gruden was informed of his dismissal in a 5 a.m. meeting Monday morning with owner Daniel Snyder and team President Bruce Allen.

Gruden was the longest-tenured coach in the tempestuous Snyder era, with a 35-49-1 record in five-plus seasons.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, the Post reports that Bill Callahan, previously the team’s offensive line and assistant head coach, will take over as interim coach. Seventeen years ago in Oakland, it was Callahan who replaced Jon Gruden, Jay’s older brother, and led the Raiders to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Jon’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Redskins have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference.