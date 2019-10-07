Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Jay Gruden fired by Redskins after 0-5 start

Patriots Redskins Football
Jay Gruden was fired by the Washington Redskins after an 0-5 start to the season.
(Mark Tenally / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2019
6:38 AM
The Washington Redskins are finally first at something.

The 0-5 team has fired Jay Gruden, becoming the first franchise of the fall to get rid of its coach.

According to the Washington Post, Gruden was informed of his dismissal in a 5 a.m. meeting Monday morning with owner Daniel Snyder and team President Bruce Allen.

Gruden was the longest-tenured coach in the tempestuous Snyder era, with a 35-49-1 record in five-plus seasons.

Citing a person with knowledge of the situation, the Post reports that Bill Callahan, previously the team’s offensive line and assistant head coach, will take over as interim coach. Seventeen years ago in Oakland, it was Callahan who replaced Jon Gruden, Jay’s older brother, and led the Raiders to the Super Bowl, where they lost to Jon’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Redskins have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference.

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. He’s a winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors, and has had unique assignments such as climbing Mount Rainier with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, traveling with an officiating crew, spending a week behind the scenes with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, sitting in the “Monday Night Football” booth, piloting the Goodyear blimp and watching games on Sunday alongside John Madden. Farmer, a 1988 graduate of Occidental College, began his career at small papers in the Pacific Northwest before moving on to the San Jose Mercury News, where he was an Oakland Raiders beat writer for five seasons. At various times, he has also been a beat writer covering the NBA, PGA Tour, and college football and basketball.
