XFL’s L.A. Wildcats unveil ticket-pricing plans for inaugural season

Los Angeles will get a new pro football team next year, and it will be banking on affordability attracting new fans in a crowded marketplace with two NFL teams.

The Wildcats, one of eight teams in the XFL, will begin play next February at Dignity Health Sports Park, currently the home of the Chargers and Galaxy. On Tuesday the Wildcats will announce they are offering season tickets for as low as $100 for a five-game home schedule or single-game tickets for $20.

Nearly half of the stadium will feature season tickets for $30 or less per game and Wildcats season-ticket packages will range from $100 to $425 per seat. The team will also announce that all fans who purchase season tickets will receive a VIP field pass for one Wildcats game, allowing fans access to the playing field during pregame or postgame activities.

“An avid fan who wants to be as close to the action as possible can sit in the first row of the lower bowl for $20,” said Wildcats President Heather Brooks Karatz. “A family of four can enjoy a live game for less than $100, and our season-ticket membership is a manageable five home games. L.A. Wildcats ticket pricing is unprecedented for professional football and we can’t wait to share game day with our community.”

The Chargers will be leaving the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson after this season and moving into the new $5-billion SoFi Stadium with the Rams. Prices for tickets and parking for Chargers home games in Carson are near the top of the league because of the size of the venue. It costs $100 to park in a general tailgating lot and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is $235. The cheapest ticket for their next home game against the Green Bay Packers is $305.

The Wildcats will get a sense of what their team will look like next week as the league announced Monday the XFL player draft will take place Oct. 15 and 16. Each XFL team will select a 71-man roster. One quarterback will be assigned to each team before the draft. The draft pool will include approximately 1,000 professional football players, including USC’s Malik Dorton and UCLA’s Khairi Fortt.

Former Packers assistant head coach Winston Moss was named the head coach of the Wildcats last May and he hired former USC and UCLA assistant coach Norm Chow as his offensive coordinator.