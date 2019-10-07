Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Chargers

Melvin Gordon barely has an impact on Chargers in his season debut

By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2019
8 AM
The Chargers have gladly welcomed back Melvin Gordon, the running back’s nine-week holdout causing no distractions or obvious ill will.

But his return didn’t help the offense as expected Sunday when the Chargers sputtered badly in a 20-13 loss to Denver.

Afterward, coach Anthony Lynn dismissed the suggestion that Gordon rejoining the team somehow hurt the chemistry on offense.

“No, not at all,” he said. “Melvin’s a good football player … but he wasn’t ready to play a whole game. So I didn’t play him a whole game. He didn’t have many opportunities, I can tell you that. But he played OK.”

Gordon carried 12 times for 31 yards and caught four passes for seven yards. As a team, the Chargers generated only 35 yards on 16 attempts on the ground.

Last week, in a 26-24 loss at home to Jacksonville, the Broncos gave up 229 rushing yards -- in the second half alone.

Gordon’s return made Austin Ekeler more of a receiver Sunday. The third-year running back caught 15 passes but gained only 86 yards on them. Ekeler carried just three times for seven yards.

Lynn said Gordon did appear rusty. The Chargers have practiced in full pads just once since since he rejoined them Sept. 26. They scaled back team drills last week because of their mounting injuries.

“Based on what I saw on the sidelines, he’s all right,” Lynn said. “I know he is going to get better…. The more he practices, the better he’s going to get.”

The lowlight for the Chargers’ running backs came on the final play of the first half. Ekeler fumbled for a touchback when he was cut off trying to reach the front end-zone pylon.

Ekeler said he thought he would have scored had he not fumbled but replays suggested otherwise.

The play came on fourth-and-goal at the Denver 1-yard line, Lynn opting to forgo a field-goal try. The Chargers then went into halftime trailing 17-0.

“That was my decision, trying to create some momentum in this football team,” Lynn said. “Trying to get us a score before the half and come back out and get the ball again and get another score. I gambled and I lost.”

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
