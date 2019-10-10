Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Gabe Kapler fired by Phillies after missing playoffs in both seasons as manager

Phillies Nationals Baseball
Gabe Kapler was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, nearly two weeks after the end of his second season as the team’s manager.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 10, 2019
8:34 AM
Share

The Phillies have fired Gabe Kapler, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations.

Kapler was dismissed Thursday after going 161-163 in two seasons. Philadelphia failed to live up to the hype following an offseason spending spree highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival. The team went 81-81, its first non-losing season since 2012.

“I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

Advertisement

Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement