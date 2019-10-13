Pope Francis inadvertently tweeted out support for the New Orleans Saints

You don’t imagine the pope as caring too much about who wins NFL games, but Pope Francis tweeted his support for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Saints fans, it was an accident.

The pope (little-known fact: combined, he and I have over 18 million followers) was tweeting a message about five new saints who were canonized Sunday morning.

Being cool and all, the pope used a hashtag, which all the kids on Twitter use, writing #Saints. The pope’s tweet:

Advertisement

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”

Turns out that when you write #Saints, Twitter automatically adds the Saints logo as part of the NFL’s partnership with Twitter.

The Saints won Sunday, 13-6. Coincidence?

Dual threat

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first player in the Super Bowl era to have over 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a regular-season game.

Jackson finished with 236 yards passing and 152 yards rushing against the Cincinnati Bengals. The only other quarterback to ever reach those marks was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the 2013 divisional playoffs, when he had 263 yards passing and 181 yards rushing against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Earlier in the game, Jackson became the first quarterback since Vick in 2006 to gain more than 100 yards rushing in the first half.

Jackson now has three career 100-yard rushing games, tied with Billy Kilmer for most by a quarterback in his first two seasons since 1950.

When told of his record day, Jackson told the media, “It’s cool, I guess. Just trying to win.”

