Racing! Jerry Hollendorfer out of Breeders’ Cup

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ponder why race tracks don’t actually care enough about their fans to not run races on top of each other. But, for good news, we’ve got a handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.

Well, Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer makes the top of the newsletter for a second straight day. On Friday, the Breeders’ Cup denied him access to run or train in the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.

The response was a mild surprise as the prevailing guess was that the Breeders’ Cup would let him run. But, on Friday afternoon, Fred Hertrich, chairman of the board of the Breeders’ Cup said the group would “honor [Santa Anita’s] house rule and Jerry Hollendorfer will not be permitted to enter horses at this year’s event.”

This announcement came one day after the Breeders’ Cup said it “does not comment on the status of potential 2019 world championship entries.” So, I guess we need to modify that statement to add the words “… unless we want to comment on the status of potential 2019 world champion entries.”

Advertisement

The thinking here is that the announcement was made on Friday so that Hollendorfer will have time to move his two potential starters to other connections. There is Vasilika in the Fillies and Mares Turf and Danuska’s My Girl in the Fillies and Mares Sprint.

“Jerry does not want to impact any of his partners participation, so he wants to make sure those horses can run in the Breeders’ Cup,” said Drew Couto, Hollendorfer’s attorney.

Hollendorfer hasn’t had a good week as he also lost his attempt at gaining a temporary restraining order at Santa Anita so he could run in non-Breeders’ Cup races this meet. However, Couto is weighing the possibility of additional litigation that could get Hollendorfer back on the track for the Winter/Spring meeting, which begins Dec. 26.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves,” Couto said of the possibility of any litigation in advance of the Breeders’ Cup. “Right now our focus is to get those horses to run in the Breeders’ Cup.”

Advertisement

Handicapping lesson from Rob Henie

Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the third race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.

“This is a $25,000 N2L at 1 1/16 miles. We’re trying to beat the 2-1 morning-line choice in BOOGALUTE. See Negative Notes below. Top selection is LAGOON MACAROON (#2). Off the nine-month layoff, he returned for George Papaprodromou sprinting 5 ½, also claimed, telling us someone was watching and impressed with this guy off the time away, however, the claim was voided. It could have been something minor that occurred during the race, as he’s back in seven weeks, a good sign off the layoff, and as we often remind members, we love backing horses off a voided claim, why? No trainer wants to be known for sending out a horse with any issues, and with the microscope on the horse today following the void, the conditioner has to be sure the horse is perfect, and with good health, the door is open for a good effort. Throw in the fact they move out in distance, and when we consider all attributes entering this event, we have to believe improvement is coming, meaning a likely effective effort against this mediocre group. BROKE AWAY GREY (#5) is a 5-year-old making only his sixth lifetime start, thus obviously some issues here. However, this is his third straight effort, meaning he too has found renewed good health, with three drills since that last race 30 days ago, ideal, and a step forward today seems likely as well.

“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none

“Win Contenders (order of preference): 2-5

“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none

“Negative Notes:

“4 Boogalute - Despite the fact he’s stringing three races together off the long layoff, we have a very tough time backing a horse who was placed poor in optional claimers, allowed to lose confidence right off the bat, showing nothing, now dropped drastically looking for something, with Flavien Prat and blinkers, but still not the direction we like to see from a horse who’s offering little value.

Advertisement

“TOP PICK: LAGOON MACAROON (#2 4-1 Maldonado)

“SECOND CHOICE: BROKE AWAY GREY (#5 3-1 Pereira)”

The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.

Can’t we just get along?

For reasons that remain near impossible to explain, races at Keeneland and Santa Anita were going at the same time on Friday. The third, fourth and fifth at Santa Anita and the eighth, ninth and 10th at Keeneland were on top of each other.

Poor TVG was forced to do the best it could and went with the full race at Keeneland, with audio, and Santa Anita in the split screen without audio. When Keeneland finished, TVG switched to the Santa Anita audio and full-screen picture. In the fifth race at Santa Anita, we didn’t get to hear Frank Mirahmadi until the horses were within the final sixteenth.

Now, to be clear, this is not TVG’s fault. It is the fact that two bigtime race tracks are either so clueless or don’t care enough that they are running on top of each other. As TVG’s Todd Schrupp pointed out the last time this happened, there are phones from one side of the country to the other.

Santa Anita review

Advertisement

Once he found racing room, Carnivorous charged to the lead to win a 5 ½ furlong allowance/optional claimer by half a length. The key words there were optional claimer as the horse was claimed by trainer Steve Knapp for $80,000.

Abel Cedillo, filling in for suspended Mario Gutierrez, was the winning jockey for the homebred for Paul Reddam.

Carnivorous was the favorite and paid $4.80, $2.80 and $2.20. Tiger Dad was second and One Flew South finished third.

“If you’re going to lose one [through a claim], it’s always nice to win,” winning trainer Doug O’Neill told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “These Square Eddie’s keep winning and it’s a big credit to Ocean Breeze Farm, where he stands. He’s getting better and better mares and he’s just an unbelievable stallion for California. … Can’t wait to see his new babies in the spring.”

Santa Anita preview

I don’t know what to say about Santa Anita’s eight-race card on Saturday. It has a 12:30 p.m. start. There are four turf races, with the rail set at 20 feet. (Part of the save-the-turf-course for the Breeders’ Cup campaign.)

Five of the races are for Cal-breds and the second race is down to four horses. No show betting, of course.

Let’s look at the feature, the $100,000 California Flag Handicap, for horses going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. OK, here are the ages of the horses, in post position order: 8, 8, 5, 6, 7, 7, 4. Huh? Does the winner get to retire or at least a rocking chair?

The favorite, at 9-5, is Tribalist for trainer Blake Heap and jockey Flavien Prat. This 8-year-old gelding is lightly raced having won four-of-13 lifetime. His last race was a fifth in the Eddie D. Stakes at the start of this meeting. He was off almost a year from mid-2018 to this year.

The second favorite is What a View at 3-1. This 8-year-old gelding, for Phil D’Amato and Tyler Baze, is eight-for-29 lifetime and used to be running at the Grade 1 level. He won the Frank E. Kilroe Stakes at Del Mar in 2016. His last race was seventh in the Del Mar Handicap. He, like the favorite, was also off almost a year from 2018 to this year.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 4, 6, 8, 6, 7, 7, 10.

By the way, Golden Gate has 10 races and Santa Anita eight. When’s the last time that happened?

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 5 Lucky Long Legs (10-1)

Lucky Long Legs fell asleep in the gate in the debut last month and was off very slow and late. The horse tracked last then made a very nice move up the rail mid stretch, was cut off and angled 4 wide then and make a late push. The horse passed other horses, was eager and the race replay looks a lot better than the result. Trainer Clifford Sise Jr. is outstanding first time grass like Saturday, winning 25% for a nice ROI and is also 18% 1st time routing for a profit. This is what this trainer excels at. Jockey Evin Roman is quietly having a very good meet winning 23%. 10-1 is excellent value for us.

Friday’s race: Not sure what to say about the trip Mongolian Legend had. The horse tracked perfectly into the stretch on the rail but had to then go five wide and ran third.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.

9:30 Laurel (2): $100,000 Maryland Million Nursery Stakes, Mary-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ournationonparade (3-1)

9:53 Belmont (2): $250,000 Maid of the Mist Stakes, NY-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Naked Avenger (1-1)

10:00 Laurel (3): $100,000 Maryland Million Distaff Handicap, Mary-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Ana’s Bandit (7-5)

10:59 Belmont (4): $200,000 Mohawk Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Voodoo Song (3-1)

11:18 Woodbine (3): Grade 3 $125,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Summer Sunday (8-5)

11:30 Laurel (6): $125,000 Maryland Million Ladies Stakes, Mary-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: My Sistersledge (7-5)

11:32 Belmont (5): $300,000 Empire Classic Handicap, NY-breds 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Pat On the Back (3-5)

12:00 Far Hills (4): $100,000 Foxbrook Champion Hurdle Stakes, 4 and up, 2 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Snap Decision (8-5)

12:00 Laurel (7): $100,000 Maryland Million Lassie Stakes, Mary-bred fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Hello Beautiful (5-2)

12:05 Belmont (6): $150,000 Hudson Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Build to Suit (2-1)

12:30 Laurel (8): $125,000 Maryland Million Turf Stakes, Mary-breds 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Taxable Goods (4-1)

12:40 Belmont (7): $150,000 Iroquois Stakes, NY-breds 3 and up, 6 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Satisfy (3-1)

1:00 Laurel (9): $100,000 Maryland Million Sprint Handicap, Mary-bred 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Call Paul (9-5)

1:13 Belmont (8): $250,000 Sleepy Hollow Stakes, NY-bred 2-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: City Man (2-1)

1:20 Far Hills (6): Grade 1 $450,000 Grand National Steeplechase, 4 and up, 2 9/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Wicklow Brave (3-1)

1:30 Laurel (10): $150,000 Maryland Million Classic Stakes, Mary-bred 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Cordmaker (7-5)

1:48 Belmont (9): $200,000 Ticonderoga Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Ffty Five (6-5)

2:20 Belmont (10): $250,000 Empire Distaff Stakes, NY-breds fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Newly Minted (5-2)

2:30 Keeneland (9): Grade 2 $250,000 Raven Run Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Royal Charlotte (3-1)

3:15 Santa Anita (6): $100,000 California Flag Stakes, Cal-breds 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Tribalist (9-5)

6:11 Delta Downs (8): $100,000 Louisiana Legacy, La-bred 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Relentless Dancer (5-2)

Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day

SIXTH RACE: No. 6 Favorite Motion (3-1)

He has the most upside of the three favorites in this eight-horse field and should have been unsaddled when dropping a neck decision while third in the Golden State Derby two months ago. After getting bumped inward and knocked back during the first 30 yards, he rallied through tight quarters with a terrific 9.39 last 1/8. He can fire fresh and the two favorites, Chocolatito and Tequilla Sangria, are coming off hard races. Chocolatito dropped a nose photo in the PCQHRA Breeders Derby 15 nights ago and Tequilla Sangria scored a hard-fought nose win in her last Grade I distaff stakes win one month ago.

Final thought

Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, then you’re probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa

And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.