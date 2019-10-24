Racing! Breeders’ Cup pre-entries are in

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at some of the Santa Anita cards and shake our head.

On Wednesday, 188 horses were entered into the Breeders’ Cup next weekend at Santa Anita. There were 47 from overseas. The total purses are slightly more than $30 million. Let’s get right to the entries. And, remember, there are those who made the field and those who are on a waiting list. Horses can be entered in more than one race.

We went with the official name of the trainer, not the more casual reference we normally use. One thing to notice is how much better the turf races filled than the dirt ones.

Friday races

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf).

Making the field (horse, trainer)

A’Ali (IRE), Simon Crisford

Al Raya (GB), Simon Crisford

Another Miracle, Gary Contessa

Band Practice (IRE), Archie Watson

Cambria, Wesley A. Ward

Chimney Rock, Michael J. Maker

Dr Simpson (FR), Tom Dascombe

Dream Shot (IRE), James Tate

Fair Maiden, Eoin G. Harty

Four Wheel Drive, Wesley A. Ward

Kimari, Wesley A. Ward

King Neptune, Aidan P. O’Brien

Not currently in field (listed in order of possible entrance based on selection committee)

13. Alligator Alley (GB), Joseph O’Brien

14. Encoder, John W. Sadler

15. Miss J McKay, Cathal A. Lynch

16. Freewheeler, Todd A. Pletcher

17. Bulletproof One, Peter Miller

18. Air Force Jet (GB), Joseph O’Brien

19. Embolden, Michael Stidham

20. Pistoletto, Aidan P. O’Brien

21. Jack and Noah (FR), Mark E. Casse

22. Fore Left, Doug F. O’Neill

23. Karak, Wesley A. Ward

24, Leucothea, Peter Miller

25. Axiomo, Mikhail Yanakov

26. Full Flat, Hideyuki Mori

Embolden has second preference in the Juvenile Turf

Encoder has second preference in the Juvenile Turf

Fair Maiden has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

Full Flat has second preference in the Juvenile

King Neptune has second preference in the Juvenile

$1 million Juvenile Turf (2 year-olds colts and geldings, one mile on turf)

American Theorem, George Papaprodromou

Andesite, Brad Cox

Arizona, Aidan P. O’Brien

Decorated Invader, Christophe Clement

Encoder, John W. Sadler

Fort Myers, Aidan P. O’Brien

Graceful Kitten, Amador Merei Sanchez

Hit the Road, Dan Blacker

Our Country, George Weaver

Peace Achieved, Mark E. Casse

Royal Dornoch (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Structor, Chad C. Brown

Vitalogy, Brendan P. Walsh

War Beast, Doug F. O’Neill

Not currently in field

15. Billy Batts, Peter Miller

16. Gear Jockey, George R. Arnold II

17. Proven Strategies, Mark E. Casse

18. Embolden, Michael Stidham

19. Deviant, Danny Pish

20. New World Tapestry, Aidan P. O’Brien

21. Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright

American Theorem has first preference in the Juvenile

Anneau d’Or has second preference in the Juvenile

Billy Batts has second preference in the Juvenile

Embolden has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Encoder has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

$2 million Juvenile Fillies (fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)

Bast, Bob Baffert

British, Idiom Brad

Comical, Doug F. O’Neill

Donna Veloce, Simon Callaghan

Etoile, Aidan P. O’Brien

K P Dreamin, Jeff Mullins

Lazy Daisy, Doug F. O’Neill

Perfect Alibi, Mark E. Casse

Two Sixty, Mark E. Casse

Wicked Whisper, Steven M. Asmussen

Etoile has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf

$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (fillies 2-years-old, one mile on turf)

Abscond, Eddie Kenneally

Albigna (IRE), Mrs. John Harrington

Alms, Michael Stidham

Crystalle, John C. Kimmel

Daahyeh (GB), Roger Varian

Etoile, Aidan P. O’Brien

Fair Maiden, Eoin G. Harty

Living In The Past (IRE), Karl Burke

Selflessly, Chad C. Brown

Shadn (IRE), Andrew M. Balding

Sharing, H. Graham Motion

Sweet Melania, Todd A. Pletcher

Tango (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Walk In Marrakesh (IRE), Ignacio Correas

Not currently in field

15. Precious Moments (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

16. Croughavouke (IRE), Jeff Mullins

17. Princesa Caroline, Chad C. Brown

18. Unforgetable, Joseph O’Brien

19. Applecross (IRE), Richard Baltas

Etoile has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies

Fair Maiden has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

$2 million Juvenile (colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)

American Theorem, George Papaprodromou

Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright

Billy Batts, Peter Miller

Dennis’ Moment, Dale L. Romans

Eight Rings, Bob Baffert

Full Flat, Aidan P. O’Brien

Maxfield, Brendan P. Walsh

Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally

Shoplifted, Steven M. Asmussen

Storm the Court, Peter A. Eurton

Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller

American Theorem has second preference in the Juvenile Turf

Anneau d’Or has first preference in the Juvenile Turf

Billy Batts has first preference in the Juvenile Turf

Full Flat has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

King Neptune has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint

Saturday’s races

$1 million Filly & Mare Sprint (fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs)

Bellafina, Simon Callaghan

Come Dancing, Carlos Martin

Covfefe, Brad Cox

Danuska’s My Girl, Dan Ward

Dawn the Destroyer, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Heavenhasmynikki, Robert B. Hess Jr.

Lady Ninja, Richard Baltas

Mo See Cal, Peter Miller

Secret Spice, Richard Baltas

Selcourt, John W. Sadler

Serengeti Empress, Thomas M. Amoss

Spiced Perfection, Peter Miller

Mo See Cal has first preference in the Distaff

Secret Spice has first preference in the Distaff

Serengeti Empress has first preference in the Distaff

$1 million Turf Sprint (3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf)

Belvoir Bay (GB), Peter Miller

Eddie Haskell, Mark Glatt

Fairyland (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Imprimis, Joseph F. Orseno

Legends of War, Doug F. O’Neill

Leinster, George R. Arnold II

Om, Peter Miller

Pure Sensation, Christophe Clement

So Perfect, Aidan P. O’Brien

Stormy Liberal, Peter Miller

Stubbins, Doug F. O’Neill

Totally Boss, George R. Arnold II

Not currently in field

13. Final Frontier, Thomas Albertrani

14. Shekky Shebaz, Jason Servis

15. Girls Know Best, Eddie Kenneally

16. Double Touch (GB), John W. Sadler

Om has second preference in the Mile

$1 million Dirt Mile (3 and up, 1 mile)

Blue Chipper. Kim Yung Kwan

Catalina Cruiser, John W. Sadler

Coal Front, Todd A. Pletcher

Diamond Oops, Patrick L. Biancone

Firenze Fire, Jason Servis

Giant Expectations, Peter A. Eurton

Hog Creek Hustle, Vickie L. Foley

Improbable, Bob Baffert

Mr. Money, W. Bret Calhoun

Omaha Beach, Richard E. Mandella

Spun to Run, Juan Carlos Guerrero

Whitmore, Ron Moquett

Not currently in field

13. Snapper Sinclair, Steven M. Asmussen

14. Trais Fluors (GB), Ken Condon

15. Ambassadorial, Jane Chapple-Hyam

Catalina Cruiser has first preference in the Sprint

Diamond Oops has first preference in the Sprint

Firenze Fire has first preference in the Sprint

Hog Creek Hustle has first preference in the Sprint

Snapper Sinclair has second preference in the Mile

Trais Fluors (GB) has first preference in the Mile

Whitmore has first preference in the Sprint

$2 million Filly & Mare Turf (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf)

Billesdon Brook (GB), Richard Hannon

Castle Lady (IRE), Henri Alex Pantall

Fanny Logan (IRE), John H.M. Gosden

Fleeting (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Iridessa (IRE), Joseph O’Brien

Just Wonderful, Aidan P. O’Brien

Magical (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Mirth, Philip D’Amato

Mrs. Sippy, H. Graham Motion

Sistercharlie (IRE), Chad C. Brown

Thais (FR), Chad C. Brown

Vasilika, Dan Ward

Villa Marina (GB), Carlos Laffon-Parias

Iridessa (IRE) has first preference in the Mile

Just Wonderful has second preference in the Mile

Magical (IRE) has first preference in the Turf

Mrs. Sippy has second preference in the Turf

$2 million Sprint (3 and up, 6 furlongs)

Catalina Cruiser, John W. Sadler

Diamond Oops, Patrick L. Biancone

Engage, Steven M. Asmussen

Firenze Fire, Jason Servis

Hog Creek Hustle, Vickie L. Foley

Imperial Hint, Luis Carvajal Jr.

Landeskog, Doug F. O’Neill

Matera Sky, Hideyuki Mori

Mitole, Steven M. Asmussen

Shancelot, Jorge Navarro

Whitmore, Ron Moquett

Catalina Cruiser has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Diamond Oops has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Firenze Fire has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Hog Creek Hustle has second preference in the Dirt Mile

Whitmore has second preference in the Dirt Mile

$2 million Mile (3 and up, 1 mile on turf)

Bolo, Carla Gaines

Bowies Hero, Philip D’Amato

Bricks and Mortar, Chad C. Brown

Circus Maximus (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

El Tormenta, Gail Cox

Got Stormy, Mark E. Casse

Hey Gaman (GB), James Tate

Iridessa (IRE), Joseph O’Brien

Just Wonderful, Aidan P. O’Brien

Line of Duty (IRE), Charlie Appleby

Lord Glitters (FR), David O’Meara

Space Traveller (GB), Richard A. Fahey

True Valour (IRE), Simon Callaghan

Uni (GB), Chad C. Brown

Not currently in field

15. Suedois (FR), David O’Meara

16. Trais Fluors (GB), Ken Condon

17. Lucullan, Kiaran P. McLaughlin

18. Without Parole (GB), Chad C. Brown

19. Caribou Club, Thomas F. Proctor

20. Next Shares, Richard Baltas

21. Om, Peter Miller

22. Snapper Sinclair, Steven M. Asmussen

Bricks and Mortar has first preference in the Turf

Iridessa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Just Wonderful has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Om has first preference in the Turf Sprint

Snapper Sinclair has first preference in the Dirt Mile

Trais Fluors (GB) has second preference in the Dirt Mile

$2 million Distaff (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles)

Blue Prize (ARG), Ignacio Correas

Dunbar Road, Chad C. Brown

Elate, William I. Mott

La Force (GER), Patrick Gallagher

Midnight Bisou, Steven M. Asmussen

Mo See Cal, Peter Miller

Ollie’s Candy, John W. Sadler

Paradise Woods, John A. Shirreffs

Secret Spice, Richard Baltas

Serengeti Empress, Thomas M. Amoss

Street Band, J. Larry Jones

Wow Cat (CHI), Chad C. Brown

Elate has first preference in the Classic

Mo See Cal has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint

Secret Spice has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint

Serengeti Empress has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint

$4 million Turf (3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf)

Acclimate, Philip D’Amato

Alounak (FR), Waldemar Hickst

Anthony Van Dyck (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Arklow, Brad Cox

Bandua, Jack Sisterson

Bricks and Mortar, Chad C. Brown

Channel Cat, Todd A. Pletcher

Channel Maker, William I. Mott

Magical (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Mount Everest (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien

Mrs. Sippy, Andrew Stone

Old Persian (GB), Charlie Appleby

United, Richard E. Mandella

Zulu Alpha, Michael J. Maker

Bricks and Mortar has second preference in the Mile

Magical (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

Mrs. Sippy has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf

$6 million Classic (3 and up, 1 ¼ miles)

Code of Honor, Claude R. McGaughey III

Elate, William I. Mott

Higher Power, John W. Sadler

Math Wizard, Saffie Joseph Jr.

McKinzie, Bob Baffert

Mongolian Groom, Enebish Ganbat

Owendale, Brad Cox

Seeking the Soul, Dallas Stewart

Vino Rosso, Todd A. Pletcher

War of Will, Mark E. Casse

Yoshida (JPN), William I. Mott

Elate has second preference in the Distaff

Santa Anita preview

The week (or is it weak?) gets started with an eight-race card starting at 1 p.m. Seven of the eight races are claimers and the remaining race is the feature, an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 5 ½ furlong on the turf. The rail is at 30 feet.

The favorite, at 8-5, is Boa Nova for trainer Anna Meah and jockey Edwin Maldonado. He is two-for-eight this year and is coming off a seventh in the Eddie D. Stakes. This company should be a bit easier. His previous two races were wins at the allowance and claiming levels.

The second favorite is Blackout at 9-5. He goes for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He is winless in seven starts this year but finished in his last two races, both allowance/optional claimers.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 8, 7, 7, 5, 8.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE ONE: No. 1 Black Storm (5-1)

Black Storm, in a card with value hard to find, at 5-1 looks nice off two straight wins. Seeking the third win in a row we see yet another new jockey, this time Reuben Fuentes. Trainer Lloyd Wicker is one for three winner last race. We see a couple of sharp workouts for Thursday’s race and they raise the horse in class. This is a small stable looking to get paid on the claim and the purse money. First time routing so we may get a better value than 5-1 even though I believe the distance is fine for this horse. Look at the last few race replays—this horse tracks and powers late and loves to pass other horses and fights to win. Tough to train this, they either have it or they don’t. This horse has it.

Sunday’s result: Reds Sacred Appeal tracked third into the first turn then dropped far behind before making a late move to run third.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Golden Gate weekend preview

Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. As with the last meeting, we’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.

“The first of nine stakes races in the fall meet goes as Saturday’s seventh race: the $75,000 Pike Place Dancer Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. A field of six will go around 3:45 p.m.

“Among the leading contenders is Shanghai Keely, coming off a two-month break. The daughter of Shanghai Bobby won her career debut at Pleasanton by 6 3/4 lengths before running fourth in the Grade 2 Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar.

“Also expecting to get support is The Adrie Factor, who takes on winners for the first time. Trained by leading trainer Jonathan Wong, the daughter of War Front stallion The Factor raced over grass on Sept. 28 and broke her maiden by open lengths. Wong also saddles No Cover Charge, who has won two sprint races.

“Wise Rachel is a daughter of 2007 Breeders Cup turf winner English Channel, so she has the pedigree to be effective routing on grass. The California-bred filly broke her maiden at Pleasanton in her first start before hitting the board in the CTBA Stakes at Del Mar.

“Southern California invaders Convoluted and Colombian Gold round out the Pike Place Dancer field. Convoluted, whose lone try on turf resulted in an off the board finish against stakes company at Del Mar, was then second sprinting in the Phone Chatter Stakes at Los Alamitos. Colombian Gold is a maiden who hasn’t hit the board in three career starts.

“In other news, well regarded Golden Gate Fields 2-year-old Anneau D’Or, whose long career race resulted in an eight-length romp routing on turf last month, was pre-entered in both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and Breeders Cup Juvenile on dirt for trainer Blaine Wright and owner Peter Redekop.

The Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf is sixth on the “also eligible” list and is unlikely to see six defections to draw into the race. The Breeders Cup Juvenile did not oversubscribe and Anneau D’Or is in the field. Wright indicated Wednesday morning that he wasn’t sure if Anneau D’Or would run in the Juvenile.

“We probably have less than a 10% chance of getting into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but if we were somehow able to draw into the race, then we would like to run,” Wright said. “We are already in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on dirt and, although not 100% certain as to what we are going to do, at the moment we are leaning towards passing on that race. We can reroute him to another race if we need to.”

“Also noteworthy: Southern California jockey Brayan Pena has relocated to Northern California and will be riding full time at Golden Gate Fields starting this Friday. Agent Brent Harmon will be handling Pena’s book.

“Lastly, in Leg D of the Stronach 5 wager—race three at Golden Gate on Friday—has 12 allowance starters going six furlongs. I really like No. 5 Passionate Reward, first off the claim for Isidro Tamayo, who wins at 30% first-off-the-claim. In fact, I like him enough to single him in Stronach 5 ticket.”

Thursday's entries.