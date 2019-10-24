Racing! Breeders’ Cup pre-entries are in

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at some of the Santa Anita cards and shake our head.
On Wednesday, 188 horses were entered into the Breeders’ Cup next weekend at Santa Anita. There were 47 from overseas. The total purses are slightly more than $30 million. Let’s get right to the entries. And, remember, there are those who made the field and those who are on a waiting list. Horses can be entered in more than one race.
We went with the official name of the trainer, not the more casual reference we normally use. One thing to notice is how much better the turf races filled than the dirt ones.
Friday races
$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (2-year-olds, 5 furlongs on turf).
Making the field (horse, trainer)
A’Ali (IRE), Simon Crisford
Al Raya (GB), Simon Crisford
Another Miracle, Gary Contessa
Band Practice (IRE), Archie Watson
Cambria, Wesley A. Ward
Chimney Rock, Michael J. Maker
Dr Simpson (FR), Tom Dascombe
Dream Shot (IRE), James Tate
Fair Maiden, Eoin G. Harty
Four Wheel Drive, Wesley A. Ward
Kimari, Wesley A. Ward
King Neptune, Aidan P. O’Brien
Not currently in field (listed in order of possible entrance based on selection committee)
13. Alligator Alley (GB), Joseph O’Brien
14. Encoder, John W. Sadler
15. Miss J McKay, Cathal A. Lynch
16. Freewheeler, Todd A. Pletcher
17. Bulletproof One, Peter Miller
18. Air Force Jet (GB), Joseph O’Brien
19. Embolden, Michael Stidham
20. Pistoletto, Aidan P. O’Brien
21. Jack and Noah (FR), Mark E. Casse
22. Fore Left, Doug F. O’Neill
23. Karak, Wesley A. Ward
24, Leucothea, Peter Miller
25. Axiomo, Mikhail Yanakov
26. Full Flat, Hideyuki Mori
Embolden has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
Encoder has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
Fair Maiden has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
Full Flat has second preference in the Juvenile
King Neptune has second preference in the Juvenile
$1 million Juvenile Turf (2 year-olds colts and geldings, one mile on turf)
American Theorem, George Papaprodromou
Andesite, Brad Cox
Arizona, Aidan P. O’Brien
Decorated Invader, Christophe Clement
Encoder, John W. Sadler
Fort Myers, Aidan P. O’Brien
Graceful Kitten, Amador Merei Sanchez
Hit the Road, Dan Blacker
Our Country, George Weaver
Peace Achieved, Mark E. Casse
Royal Dornoch (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Structor, Chad C. Brown
Vitalogy, Brendan P. Walsh
War Beast, Doug F. O’Neill
Not currently in field
15. Billy Batts, Peter Miller
16. Gear Jockey, George R. Arnold II
17. Proven Strategies, Mark E. Casse
18. Embolden, Michael Stidham
19. Deviant, Danny Pish
20. New World Tapestry, Aidan P. O’Brien
21. Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright
American Theorem has first preference in the Juvenile
Anneau d’Or has second preference in the Juvenile
Billy Batts has second preference in the Juvenile
Embolden has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Encoder has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
$2 million Juvenile Fillies (fillies 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)
Bast, Bob Baffert
British, Idiom Brad
Comical, Doug F. O’Neill
Donna Veloce, Simon Callaghan
Etoile, Aidan P. O’Brien
K P Dreamin, Jeff Mullins
Lazy Daisy, Doug F. O’Neill
Perfect Alibi, Mark E. Casse
Two Sixty, Mark E. Casse
Wicked Whisper, Steven M. Asmussen
Etoile has first preference in the Juvenile Fillies Turf
$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (fillies 2-years-old, one mile on turf)
Abscond, Eddie Kenneally
Albigna (IRE), Mrs. John Harrington
Alms, Michael Stidham
Crystalle, John C. Kimmel
Daahyeh (GB), Roger Varian
Etoile, Aidan P. O’Brien
Fair Maiden, Eoin G. Harty
Living In The Past (IRE), Karl Burke
Selflessly, Chad C. Brown
Shadn (IRE), Andrew M. Balding
Sharing, H. Graham Motion
Sweet Melania, Todd A. Pletcher
Tango (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Walk In Marrakesh (IRE), Ignacio Correas
Not currently in field
15. Precious Moments (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
16. Croughavouke (IRE), Jeff Mullins
17. Princesa Caroline, Chad C. Brown
18. Unforgetable, Joseph O’Brien
19. Applecross (IRE), Richard Baltas
Etoile has second preference in the Juvenile Fillies
Fair Maiden has second preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
$2 million Juvenile (colts and geldings 2-years-old, 1 1/16 miles)
American Theorem, George Papaprodromou
Anneau d’Or, Blaine Wright
Billy Batts, Peter Miller
Dennis’ Moment, Dale L. Romans
Eight Rings, Bob Baffert
Full Flat, Aidan P. O’Brien
Maxfield, Brendan P. Walsh
Scabbard, Eddie Kenneally
Shoplifted, Steven M. Asmussen
Storm the Court, Peter A. Eurton
Wrecking Crew, Peter Miller
American Theorem has second preference in the Juvenile Turf
Anneau d’Or has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Billy Batts has first preference in the Juvenile Turf
Full Flat has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
King Neptune has first preference in the Juvenile Turf Sprint
Saturday’s races
$1 million Filly & Mare Sprint (fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs)
Bellafina, Simon Callaghan
Come Dancing, Carlos Martin
Covfefe, Brad Cox
Danuska’s My Girl, Dan Ward
Dawn the Destroyer, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Heavenhasmynikki, Robert B. Hess Jr.
Lady Ninja, Richard Baltas
Mo See Cal, Peter Miller
Secret Spice, Richard Baltas
Selcourt, John W. Sadler
Serengeti Empress, Thomas M. Amoss
Spiced Perfection, Peter Miller
Mo See Cal has first preference in the Distaff
Secret Spice has first preference in the Distaff
Serengeti Empress has first preference in the Distaff
$1 million Turf Sprint (3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf)
Belvoir Bay (GB), Peter Miller
Eddie Haskell, Mark Glatt
Fairyland (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Imprimis, Joseph F. Orseno
Legends of War, Doug F. O’Neill
Leinster, George R. Arnold II
Om, Peter Miller
Pure Sensation, Christophe Clement
So Perfect, Aidan P. O’Brien
Stormy Liberal, Peter Miller
Stubbins, Doug F. O’Neill
Totally Boss, George R. Arnold II
Not currently in field
13. Final Frontier, Thomas Albertrani
14. Shekky Shebaz, Jason Servis
15. Girls Know Best, Eddie Kenneally
16. Double Touch (GB), John W. Sadler
Om has second preference in the Mile
$1 million Dirt Mile (3 and up, 1 mile)
Blue Chipper. Kim Yung Kwan
Catalina Cruiser, John W. Sadler
Coal Front, Todd A. Pletcher
Diamond Oops, Patrick L. Biancone
Firenze Fire, Jason Servis
Giant Expectations, Peter A. Eurton
Hog Creek Hustle, Vickie L. Foley
Improbable, Bob Baffert
Mr. Money, W. Bret Calhoun
Omaha Beach, Richard E. Mandella
Spun to Run, Juan Carlos Guerrero
Whitmore, Ron Moquett
Not currently in field
13. Snapper Sinclair, Steven M. Asmussen
14. Trais Fluors (GB), Ken Condon
15. Ambassadorial, Jane Chapple-Hyam
Catalina Cruiser has first preference in the Sprint
Diamond Oops has first preference in the Sprint
Firenze Fire has first preference in the Sprint
Hog Creek Hustle has first preference in the Sprint
Snapper Sinclair has second preference in the Mile
Trais Fluors (GB) has first preference in the Mile
Whitmore has first preference in the Sprint
$2 million Filly & Mare Turf (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf)
Billesdon Brook (GB), Richard Hannon
Castle Lady (IRE), Henri Alex Pantall
Fanny Logan (IRE), John H.M. Gosden
Fleeting (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Iridessa (IRE), Joseph O’Brien
Just Wonderful, Aidan P. O’Brien
Magical (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Mirth, Philip D’Amato
Mrs. Sippy, H. Graham Motion
Sistercharlie (IRE), Chad C. Brown
Thais (FR), Chad C. Brown
Vasilika, Dan Ward
Villa Marina (GB), Carlos Laffon-Parias
Iridessa (IRE) has first preference in the Mile
Just Wonderful has second preference in the Mile
Magical (IRE) has first preference in the Turf
Mrs. Sippy has second preference in the Turf
$2 million Sprint (3 and up, 6 furlongs)
Catalina Cruiser, John W. Sadler
Diamond Oops, Patrick L. Biancone
Engage, Steven M. Asmussen
Firenze Fire, Jason Servis
Hog Creek Hustle, Vickie L. Foley
Imperial Hint, Luis Carvajal Jr.
Landeskog, Doug F. O’Neill
Matera Sky, Hideyuki Mori
Mitole, Steven M. Asmussen
Shancelot, Jorge Navarro
Whitmore, Ron Moquett
Catalina Cruiser has second preference in the Dirt Mile
Diamond Oops has second preference in the Dirt Mile
Firenze Fire has second preference in the Dirt Mile
Hog Creek Hustle has second preference in the Dirt Mile
Whitmore has second preference in the Dirt Mile
$2 million Mile (3 and up, 1 mile on turf)
Bolo, Carla Gaines
Bowies Hero, Philip D’Amato
Bricks and Mortar, Chad C. Brown
Circus Maximus (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
El Tormenta, Gail Cox
Got Stormy, Mark E. Casse
Hey Gaman (GB), James Tate
Iridessa (IRE), Joseph O’Brien
Just Wonderful, Aidan P. O’Brien
Line of Duty (IRE), Charlie Appleby
Lord Glitters (FR), David O’Meara
Space Traveller (GB), Richard A. Fahey
True Valour (IRE), Simon Callaghan
Uni (GB), Chad C. Brown
Not currently in field
15. Suedois (FR), David O’Meara
16. Trais Fluors (GB), Ken Condon
17. Lucullan, Kiaran P. McLaughlin
18. Without Parole (GB), Chad C. Brown
19. Caribou Club, Thomas F. Proctor
20. Next Shares, Richard Baltas
21. Om, Peter Miller
22. Snapper Sinclair, Steven M. Asmussen
Bricks and Mortar has first preference in the Turf
Iridessa (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Just Wonderful has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Om has first preference in the Turf Sprint
Snapper Sinclair has first preference in the Dirt Mile
Trais Fluors (GB) has second preference in the Dirt Mile
$2 million Distaff (fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles)
Blue Prize (ARG), Ignacio Correas
Dunbar Road, Chad C. Brown
Elate, William I. Mott
La Force (GER), Patrick Gallagher
Midnight Bisou, Steven M. Asmussen
Mo See Cal, Peter Miller
Ollie’s Candy, John W. Sadler
Paradise Woods, John A. Shirreffs
Secret Spice, Richard Baltas
Serengeti Empress, Thomas M. Amoss
Street Band, J. Larry Jones
Wow Cat (CHI), Chad C. Brown
Elate has first preference in the Classic
Mo See Cal has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint
Secret Spice has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint
Serengeti Empress has second preference in the Filly & Mare Sprint
$4 million Turf (3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf)
Acclimate, Philip D’Amato
Alounak (FR), Waldemar Hickst
Anthony Van Dyck (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Arklow, Brad Cox
Bandua, Jack Sisterson
Bricks and Mortar, Chad C. Brown
Channel Cat, Todd A. Pletcher
Channel Maker, William I. Mott
Magical (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Mount Everest (IRE), Aidan P. O’Brien
Mrs. Sippy, Andrew Stone
Old Persian (GB), Charlie Appleby
United, Richard E. Mandella
Zulu Alpha, Michael J. Maker
Bricks and Mortar has second preference in the Mile
Magical (IRE) has second preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
Mrs. Sippy has first preference in the Filly & Mare Turf
$6 million Classic (3 and up, 1 ¼ miles)
Code of Honor, Claude R. McGaughey III
Elate, William I. Mott
Higher Power, John W. Sadler
Math Wizard, Saffie Joseph Jr.
McKinzie, Bob Baffert
Mongolian Groom, Enebish Ganbat
Owendale, Brad Cox
Seeking the Soul, Dallas Stewart
Vino Rosso, Todd A. Pletcher
War of Will, Mark E. Casse
Yoshida (JPN), William I. Mott
Elate has second preference in the Distaff
Santa Anita preview
The week (or is it weak?) gets started with an eight-race card starting at 1 p.m. Seven of the eight races are claimers and the remaining race is the feature, an allowance/optional claimer for horses going 5 ½ furlong on the turf. The rail is at 30 feet.
The favorite, at 8-5, is Boa Nova for trainer Anna Meah and jockey Edwin Maldonado. He is two-for-eight this year and is coming off a seventh in the Eddie D. Stakes. This company should be a bit easier. His previous two races were wins at the allowance and claiming levels.
The second favorite is Blackout at 9-5. He goes for Peter Miller and Abel Cedillo. He is winless in seven starts this year but finished in his last two races, both allowance/optional claimers.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 6, 8, 7, 7, 5, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 1 Black Storm (5-1)
Black Storm, in a card with value hard to find, at 5-1 looks nice off two straight wins. Seeking the third win in a row we see yet another new jockey, this time Reuben Fuentes. Trainer Lloyd Wicker is one for three winner last race. We see a couple of sharp workouts for Thursday’s race and they raise the horse in class. This is a small stable looking to get paid on the claim and the purse money. First time routing so we may get a better value than 5-1 even though I believe the distance is fine for this horse. Look at the last few race replays—this horse tracks and powers late and loves to pass other horses and fights to win. Tough to train this, they either have it or they don’t. This horse has it.
Sunday’s result: Reds Sacred Appeal tracked third into the first turn then dropped far behind before making a late move to run third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Golden Gate weekend preview
Here’s our weekly look at the best racing going on at Golden Gate Fields. As with the last meeting, we’re delighted to have race caller and all-around good guy Matt Dinerman as our host for previews and other musings. So, take it away, Matt.
“The first of nine stakes races in the fall meet goes as Saturday’s seventh race: the $75,000 Pike Place Dancer Stakes for 2-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. A field of six will go around 3:45 p.m.
“Among the leading contenders is Shanghai Keely, coming off a two-month break. The daughter of Shanghai Bobby won her career debut at Pleasanton by 6 3/4 lengths before running fourth in the Grade 2 Sorrento Stakes at Del Mar.
“Also expecting to get support is The Adrie Factor, who takes on winners for the first time. Trained by leading trainer Jonathan Wong, the daughter of War Front stallion The Factor raced over grass on Sept. 28 and broke her maiden by open lengths. Wong also saddles No Cover Charge, who has won two sprint races.
“Wise Rachel is a daughter of 2007 Breeders Cup turf winner English Channel, so she has the pedigree to be effective routing on grass. The California-bred filly broke her maiden at Pleasanton in her first start before hitting the board in the CTBA Stakes at Del Mar.
“Southern California invaders Convoluted and Colombian Gold round out the Pike Place Dancer field. Convoluted, whose lone try on turf resulted in an off the board finish against stakes company at Del Mar, was then second sprinting in the Phone Chatter Stakes at Los Alamitos. Colombian Gold is a maiden who hasn’t hit the board in three career starts.
“In other news, well regarded Golden Gate Fields 2-year-old Anneau D’Or, whose long career race resulted in an eight-length romp routing on turf last month, was pre-entered in both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and Breeders Cup Juvenile on dirt for trainer Blaine Wright and owner Peter Redekop.
The Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf is sixth on the “also eligible” list and is unlikely to see six defections to draw into the race. The Breeders Cup Juvenile did not oversubscribe and Anneau D’Or is in the field. Wright indicated Wednesday morning that he wasn’t sure if Anneau D’Or would run in the Juvenile.
“We probably have less than a 10% chance of getting into the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, but if we were somehow able to draw into the race, then we would like to run,” Wright said. “We are already in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile on dirt and, although not 100% certain as to what we are going to do, at the moment we are leaning towards passing on that race. We can reroute him to another race if we need to.”
“Also noteworthy: Southern California jockey Brayan Pena has relocated to Northern California and will be riding full time at Golden Gate Fields starting this Friday. Agent Brent Harmon will be handling Pena’s book.
“Lastly, in Leg D of the Stronach 5 wager—race three at Golden Gate on Friday—has 12 allowance starters going six furlongs. I really like No. 5 Passionate Reward, first off the claim for Isidro Tamayo, who wins at 30% first-off-the-claim. In fact, I like him enough to single him in Stronach 5 ticket.”
Final thought
Now, the star of the show, Thursday’s entries.
Santa Anita Entries for Thursday, October 24.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 16th day of a 23-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Black Storm
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|5-1
|35,000
|2
|According to Buddy
|Eswan Flores
|125
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|35,000
|3
|I Can Do This
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|35,000
|4
|Jamminwithbrandon
|Joseph Talamo
|125
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-5
|35,000
|5
|Royal Insider
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|35,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Trouville
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Billy'sgotasingle
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|30,000
|3
|Lady Sunset
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-5
|30,000
|4
|Kuda Huraa
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
|30,000
|5
|Don't Stop Lookin
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|30,000
|6
|Too Much Heaven
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $40,000. Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sophie Antoinette
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|David E. Hofmans
|5-2
|50,000
|2
|Super Bunny
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|50,000
|3
|Italia
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|50,000
|4
|Khairiya
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|50,000
|5
|Velvet Queen
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-5
|50,000
|6
|So Gucci
|Evin Roman
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|50,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Autumn Day
|Heriberto Figueroa
|125
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|10,000
|2
|Fast Cotton
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|10,000
|3
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|123
|William Spawr
|8-1
|10,000
|4
|Puriano
|Joseph Talamo
|123
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|10,000
|5
|Boy Howdy
|Abel Cedillo
|123
|Jack Carava
|5-1
|10,000
|6
|Desert General
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|10,000
|7
|Royal Seeker
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Marcelo Polanco
|12-1
|10,000
|8
|Short of Ez
|Flavien Prat
|123
|Mike Puype
|5-2
|10,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $29,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Owning
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Javier Jose Sierra
|15-1
|2
|Italiano
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Andrew Lerner
|5-2
|25,000
|3
|Conquest Cobra
|Assael Espinoza
|123
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|25,000
|4
|Awesome Heights
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Genaro Vallejo
|2-1
|25,000
|5
|Satrapa
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|118
|Mark Glatt
|10-1
|25,000
|6
|Grab the Munny
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Getaloadofthis
|Flavien Prat
|125
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pasito
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|20,000
|2
|Dairy Kid
|Henry Lopez
|112
|Robert J. Lucas
|10-1
|20,000
|3
|Sybil's Kitty
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Point Received
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|50-1
|20,000
|5
|My S V R
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|5-1
|20,000
|6
|Colonel Power
|Tyler Baze
|125
|John W. Sadler
|6-5
|20,000
|7
|Quite a Starlett
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Stute
|4-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $53,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Boa Nova
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Anna Meah
|8-5
|2
|Ultimate Bango
|Ruben Fuentes
|125
|Blake R. Heap
|4-1
|3
|Shades of Victory
|Eswan Flores
|125
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|4
|Blackout
|Abel Cedillo
|125
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|62,500
|5
|Stop the Violence
|Jorge Velez
|118
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|62,500
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dr. Bagley
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|4-1
|12,500
|2
|Chieftain's Lad
|Martin Garcia
|125
|Candelario Villamar
|30-1
|12,500
|3
|Irish Ballad
|Tiago Pereira
|125
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|12,500
|4
|Lake Show
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|50-1
|12,500
|5
|Gryffindor
|Edgar Payeras
|125
|Richard Rosales
|5-1
|12,500
|6
|Big Impression
|Evin Roman
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|4-1
|12,500
|7
|Dawood
|Agapito Delgadillo
|125
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|12,500
|8
|Big Barrel
|Jorge Velez
|120
|Leonard Powell
|2-1
|12,500