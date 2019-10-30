The Golden State Warriors announced Stephen Curry has a broken left hand, an injury he suffered in the team’s third blowout loss this season.

During the Warriors’ 121-110 loss to the Suns in San Francisco, Curry fell between two Phoenix defenders and had his left hand rolled underneath Aron Baynes’ body once he hit the ground.

It’s the latest in a string of injuries that has seen the bottom drop out of the Golden State dynasty after five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and three championships.

Beginning last year in the Finals, the Warriors have seen Kevin Durant rupture his Achilles tendon (and leave in free agency) and Klay Thompson tear his ACL. And, prior to Curry’s injury, the team was already without reliable big man Kevon Looney (hamstring).

Curry, a two-time Most Valuable Player, could need surgery on the hand pending further testing. His timetable for a return is unknown.

The Warriors’ three losses this season have been by an average of 19-plus points.