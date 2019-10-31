Can anyone top LeBron James’ Halloween costume? A ranking of athletes’ ensembles

It’s too bad Halloween comes at such a busy time of year in the sports world. With the NFL, NHL and NBA all in full swing and the World Series wrapping up, there’s no time for athletes to enjoy the holiday like the rest of us.

Yeah, right!

Sports stars love dressing up in sometimes pretty elaborate costumes and, of course, sharing photos on social media. Here’s a look at some of the top Halloween looks for professional athletes this year, ranked for creativity and execution.

10. Lamar Jackson as Harry Potter

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback later admitted he’s not a huge fan of the film franchise. “I watched a few movies, but it’s pretty long,” he said. “I get sleepy.”

9. Dwight Howard as Thanos

The Lakers big man dressed as the Avengers supervillian as part of a trick-or-treat event for local children at the Lakers training facility.

Looks like Dwight Howard is going full Thanos for Halloween this year. 👀

8. The Boston Bruins as ‘Toy Story’ characters

Bruins players Charlie Coyle, Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo, Charlie McAvoy, David Patrnak and Matt Grzelcyk went all out for a recent visit to Boston Children’s Hospital.

7. John Wall and Bradley Beal as the Joker

The Washington Wizards teammates wore different versions of the classic D.C. character to the team’s Halloween party, with Wall going with “The Dark Knight” look and Beal opting for “Suicide Squad.”

John Wall ant Bradley Beal were both Joker pic.twitter.com/mol90cLukv — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) October 29, 2019

6. Jimmy Graham and Nate Weir as Aaron Judge and Jose Altuve

Graham, the Green Bay Packers tight end, and Weir, a team trainer, re-created a photo that unintentionally illustrated the height difference between the New York Yankees outfielder (Judge, portrayed by Graham) and the Houston Astros second baseman (Altuve, played by Weir).

Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019

5. DeAndre Hopkins as the Genie

Maybe a little creepy looking, but the Houston Texans receiver nails the “Aladdin” character.

4. Russell Wilson and Ciara as Jay-Z and Beyonce

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his singer wife look sharp as Hova and Queen Bey, and they get bonus points for dressing young Future and Sienna as Michael and Janet Jackson from the early years.

3. Gritty as Wonder Woman

OK, so the Philadelphia Flyers mascot isn’t really an athlete. And technically he’s already in costume. But do you want to be the one to tell him he doesn’t belong on this list?

If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019

2. Paul George as the Night King

Clearly a lot of effort went into transforming the Clippers forward into the “Game of Thrones” villian.

1. LeBron James as Edward Scissorhands

The Lakers superstar totally pulls off Johnny Depp’s character from the classic Tim Burton film and gives himself a new nickname in the process: LeDward Scissorhands.