Racing! Last race turns bad for Breeders’ Cup

The news about Mongolian Groom's death certainly placed a cloud over this year's Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita.
Breeders’ Cup capsules
Once again, we’ve enlisted Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune to do our Breeders’ Cup capsules. So, here we go.
FILLY & MARE SPRINT
What happened: Trainer Brad Cox said he wasn’t worried about the rail post for Covfefe, and the filly showed why as she settled just off the pace and then rallied to become only the second 3-year-old to win this race. The daughter of Into Mischief had been dominant against her age group this year, winning all four of her starts, but she lost her only try against older. On Saturday the 3-2 favorite had to hold off another 3-year-old, Bellafina, who suffered her first loss in five races at Santa Anita. It was Cox’s second win of the weekend and his third ever in the Breeders’ Cup, while jockey Joel Rosario won for the 10th time.
Did you know? As you might have suspected, Covfefe was named after the famous tweet from President Donald Trump. Owner Jaime Roth of LNJ Foxwoods (which also co-owned Kentucky Derby winner Country House) credited Ruben Mendez of Santa Anita’s marketing department for reserving the name after the tweet.
Quote: “This moment right now is the best moment I’ve ever had as a horse owner and, I mean, this is what it’s all about, being on this stage, winning the championship race of the category your horse is in.” – Roth
TURF SPRINT
What happened: The same thing that always happens in this race … trainer Peter Miller won. Stormy Liberal, who had won this race for Miller the last two years, faded to eighth, but Miller’s other two starters finished 1-2: Belvoir Bay and Om. Neither had run since June but the winner trained steadily at San Luis Rey Downs in Bonsall and the runner-up arrived there a few weeks ago. They were 1-2 for virtually the entire five furlongs, with Belvoir Bay finishing in a track-record time of 54.83 seconds. The win was the fifth overall for Miller in the Breeders’ Cup, and the second of the weekend and 11th overall for jockey Javier Castellano.
Did you know? Om, a 7-year-old, also finished second in this race the last time it was at Santa Anita, in 2016.
Quote: “When we made the lead like that, I didn’t look at the fractions because I know this filly, she’s tough as nails. She’s 900 pounds soaking wet, and it’s all heart. She’s unbelievable.” – Miller
DIRT MILE
What happened: The surprise wasn’t that a 3-year-old won this race; the surprise was which 3-year-old. Instead of even-money favorite Omaha Beach, the 9-1 longshot Spun to Run flew out of the gate and was never seriously challenged in a 2¾-length win. Omaha Beach was almost eight lengths behind with a quarter-mile remaining and out-finished the rest of the field but Spun to Run probably didn’t even know he was in the race. The son of Hard Spun had finished third in the Haskell this summer behind Maximum Security but his biggest win had come in a Grade 3 race. Jockey Irad Ortiz won for the second time this weekend and seventh overall.
Did you know? Winning trainer Juan Carlos Guerrero had started only one horse in a Breeders’ Cup, finishing seventh in the 2011 Filly & Mare Sprint.
Quote: “He had a bad break from the gate that probably cost us a couple of lengths. As importantly, it also cost us position. Then, I had to wait, wait, wait and kept losing position. When he got clear at the three-eighths pole, the horse in front was long gone. Hats off to the winner, but I think I rode the best horse today.” – Omaha Beach jockey Mike Smith.
FILLY & MARE TURF
What happened: The Europeans got their first win of this Breeders’ Cup with another major upset. Defending champion Sistercharlie, who hadn’t lost in six races since June 2018, could do no better than third as the Irish-bred Iridessa out-finished California hopeful Vasilika by a neck. The race was a strange one, with the long-shot Mirth opening a nine-length lead after three-quarters of a mile. But Vasilika and Iridessa tracked her in second and third, moved past her in the stretch and then dueled to the wire before Iridessa gave jockey Wayne Lordan and trainer Joseph O’Brien their first Cup win. It was only Vasilika’s second defeat in 13 races at Santa Anita.
Did you know? Winning trainer O’Brien already was the youngest jockey to win a Breeders’ Cup race; he was 18 when he rode St. Nicholas Abbey to victory in the 2011 Turf for his father, the legendary Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien. Eight years later he earned similar honors as the youngest trainer, knocking out Craig Dollase (who was 27 when Reraise won the 1998 Sprint).
Quote: “It’s very special. Obviously I’ve been coming here a number of years, and I know how hard it is to compete here.” – O’Brien
SPRINT
What happened: Mitole left no doubt as to the best sprinter in the country, chasing down Shancealot in the stretch to earn his sixth win in seven starts this year. Four of those wins came in Grade I races, putting Mitole at least in the conversation for Horse of the Year. The win was the first in the Breeders’ Cup for jockey Ricardo Santana Jr., who sat patiently a few lengths behind Shancealot after a blazing opening half-mile of 44.04 seconds. Santana began to move on the turn and got the lead inside the final 50 yards, eventually winning by 1 ¼ lengths. Trainer Steve Asmussen won his seventh Cup race (and first Sprint).
Did you know? Mitole joined Gulch (1988) as the only horses to win the Met Mile and the Breeders’ Cup Sprint in the same year.
Quote: “For him to get to the Met Mile and perform the way that he did against that field on that stage, stretched out, and then for him within a matter of months to retrack, to reset, to be the fastest horse in the world over three-quarters of a mile – good luck anybody trying it. It’s out there. Go prove it.” – Asmussen
MILE
What happened: Disappointed two races ago when Sistercharlie failed to win her second consecutive Filly & Mare Turf, trainer Chad Brown got better results from another 5-year-old mare, Uni. And, for the second time in 24 hours, Brown was able to celebrate winning a Cup race he had never won (Friday it was the Juvenile Turf). Uni was far back early, as usual, and when she began to move on the far turn, it seemed like she blew past about half the field in a few strides. She went six-wide into the stretch and out-finished favored Got Stormy in the final 100 yards. It was Brown’s 14th Cup win and the 11th for Joel Rosario.
Did you know? Uni won for the seventh time in eight starts at the distance, including last fall’s Matriarch at Del Mar. She became the 10th filly or mare to win the Mile.
Quote: “Joel fits her so well. Hats off to him. Obviously, he’s a world-class jockey and has won a lot of races, but the relationship between him and this horse is about as strong as you can get.” – Brown
DISTAFF
What happened: Any chance Midnight Bisou might have had of joining the likes of Zenyatta and Rachel Alexandra as a filly to win Horse of the Year ended when she could only manage a runner-up finish behind Blue Prize. ‘Bisou was the second even-money favorite to finish second on the day, joining Omaha Beach (Dirt Mile), who also was ridden by Mike Smith. The two horses were within a half-length of each other with a half-mile to run, but while Blue Prize quickened going into the turn, Midnight Bisou didn’t really get going until about a quarter-mile remaining. Jockey Joe Bravo picked up his first Cup win – 28 years after the first of his 21 mounts (and with his only mount this weekend).
Did you know? Trainer Ignacio Correas IV is from Argentina, where his family began breeding race horses in 1872. He came to the United States in 2002 and this was just his third Cup starter (including Blue Prize last year). In fact, it was just his third Grade I win, all with this mare.
Quote: “Nothing Midnight Bisou does for us is disappointing. She had a tremendous amount to overcome with all the dirt she took early. A quality filly beat her and got first run on her around the turn. It took Mike quite a bit to get her out (and) that just left her too much to do.” – Asmussen
TURF
What happened: Bricks and Mortar likely wrapped up Horse of the Year honors by completing an undefeated season with a thrilling victory in the final turf race of the weekend. In fact, it was probably a bit too thrilling for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who was in tight quarters for much of the race, especially the first time past the grandstand in the 1½-mile race. But Ortiz was able to get settled, and the even-money favorite finally got clear coming out of the turn into the stretch. He was able to run down the 50-1 long-shot United and win by a head to give Brown and Ortiz two wins each on the day and three for the weekend.
Did you know? In the Breeders’ Cup era (which started 1984), just four times has a horse earned Horse of the Year honors while racing predominantly on turf: John Henry (1984), Kotashaan (1993) and Wise Dan (2012-13). Apropos of nothing, Kotashaan, Wise Dan and, presumably, Bricks and Mortar all clinched their titles at Santa Anita.
Quote: “This is the biggest win of my career and the biggest for my team, for sure. He has a lot of guts. What an awesome horse. We’re so, so fortunate he’s in our barn.” – Brown
CLASSIC
What happened: In a race in which Mongolian Groom broke down at the top of the stretch, Vino Rosso repeated his victory from five months ago in the Gold Cup at Santa Anita, but this time for 12 times the $500,000 purse available in late May. The winner was fourth through much of the race, made a big move on the turn, swept past favored McKinzie at the top of the stretch and won going away. It was the first Breeders’ Cup Classic victory and 11th Cup win overall for trainer Todd Pletcher. Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who picked up the mount before Vino Rosso’s last race when John Velazquez chose Code of Honor, won his third Cup race of the day, fourth of the weekend and ninth overall.
Did you know? Curlin, the sire of Vino Rosso, won the 2007 Classic at Monmouth Park, beating among others, Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, the sire of McKinzie.
Quote: “This is unbelievable. Indescribable. We’ve won so many graded stakes, but this one feels different. Winning with Uncle Mo (2010 Juvenile) was amazing and I knew it would take a special race to get a feeling even bigger than that. This is the one. This is the pinnacle.” – owner Mike Repole
Santa Anita review
There were three non-Breeders’ Cup stakes on Saturday, all bunched up at the beginning of the card.
Grade 3 $100,000 Ken Maddy Stakes: Just Grazed Me hung around toward the back until the top of the stretch when she unleashed a powerful rally going three deep to win the 5 ½ furlong turf race for fillies and mares by 1 ¼ lengths. Just Grazed Me paid $7.40, $4.00 and $2.80. Apache Princess was second and Ippodamia’s Girl finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Phil D’Amato (winning trainer): She’s kind of actually changed her style more and more herself. She’s coming from further behind with a bigger kick. … She’s just finding her groove right now. It’s really nice to see a filly develop like this and hopefully have a bright future ahead of her.”
Geovanni Franco (winning jockey): “We broke nice and she settled into a good spot. There were some really fast fillies in there [Saturday]. She just does what she does and took off on the turn. Once she pinned her ears back, there was no way they were going to catch her.”
$100,000 Damascus Stakes: This race lost a lot when Horse Greedy scratched leaving just four horses. Comical Ghost went to the lead but couldn’t hold it in this seven furlong race. Flagstaff put his head in front at the top of the stretch and held off Roadster to win by nose. Flagstaff paid $4.00 and $2.40. There was no show betting. Extra Hope was third and Comical Ghost finished fourth.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “What a great start. Can I count this as a Breeders’ Cup win? I’ll count it for the day. … He had all kinds of stuff [happen to him]. He had colic at 3 and he had been injured several times. When he runs, he’s a really good horse, but just had things not go right for him. He looks the soundest he’s ever been and is doing really well, so we’re excited.
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “He ran a big race and he fought all the way to the wire. He definitely didn’t want to… get beat [Saturday]. [The trip] was great. It worked out well. For a minute I thought it was going to be a little complicated. Then the horse in the front kind of split up so I had a little more of a chance to control there. … We want to get this horse better. John [Sadler] is an excellent trainer. He knows how to prepare third horse for the best.”
Grade 2 $200,000 Twilight Derby: Under a masterful ride by Joel Rosario, Mo Forza came from fifth at the three-quarters mark in this 1 1/8 mile race for 3-year-olds to take the lead in mid-stretch and win by 1 ¾ lengths. Mo Forza paid $39.60, $17.60 and $8.00. Succeedandsurpass was second and Neptune’s Storm finished third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer): “I just told Joel [Rosario] to get a position. … The pace was a little slower than I thought, but he was loaded the whole way. The horse was throwing his head but then Joel got him to settle.
Joel Rosario (winning jockey): “he was a little rank leaving the gate, but I had him in hand. He was pulling, but not that bad. He relaxes really well on the first turn and settled into racing. This was a special win for me, since it was for Barry Abrams. When I came down from Northern California, it was Barry who gave me my first opportunity and I won for him.”
Santa Anita preview
Let me have your attention. First post is at 11:30 a.m. Repeat, 11:30 a.m. It’s a nine-race card that has a tough act to follow after two Breeders’ Cup days. Five of the races are for maidens, there are four turf races and there is one stakes, the Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.
Toinette is the 6-5 favorite for trainer Neil Drysdale and jockey Flavien Prat. She is six-for-nine lifetime and two of three this year. She has won three or her last five including the Grade 3 Autumn Miss Stakes. Prat returns to he saddle after an absence of tow races.
The second favorite, at 3-1, is Ms Bad Behavior for Richard Baltas and Drayden Van Dyke. She is four-for-18 lifetime with her last win coming two back at Kentucky Downs in a Grade 3. She has two wins and six second sin 10 turf races at Santa Anita.
Here are the post positions, in order: 9, 6, 6, 6, 9, 6, 9, 7, 10.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Late Friday
Remington (6): $100,000 Clever Trevor Stakes, 2-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Jungle Runner ($6.20)
Saturday
Santa Anita (1): Grade 3 Senator Ken Maddy Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Grazed Me ($7.40)
Santa Anita (2): $100,000 Damascus Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Flagstaff ($4.00)
Santa Anita (3): $200,000 Twilight Derby, 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Mo Forza ($39.60)
Santa Anita (4): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint, fillies and mares 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Covfefe ($5.00)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint, 3 and up, 5 furlongs on turf. Winner: Belvoir Bay ($31.60)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 1 $1 million Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Spun to Run ($20.20)
Aqueduct (9): Grade 3 $100,000 Turnback the Alarm Handicap, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Golden Award ($4.60)
Churchill (5): $105,000 allowance/optional claimer, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Pioneer Spirit ($8.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: Iridessa ($28.40)
Woodbine (8): Grade 3 $125,000 Maple Leaf Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Lift Up ($5.70)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Mitole ($5.60)
Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Mile, 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Uni ($9.20)
Churchill (8): Grade 3 $200,000 Chilukki Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Sally’s Curlin ($5.80)
Santa Anita (10): Grade 1 $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Blue Prize ($19.80)
Santa Anita (11): Grade 1 $4 million Breeders’ Cup Turf, 3 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Bricks and Mortar ($4.00)
Churchill (10): $120,000 Bet on Sunshine Stakes, 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Recruiting Ready ($5.20)
Santa Anita (12): Grade 1 $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, 3 and up, 1 ¼ miles. Winner: Vino Rosso ($11.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PDT:
12:05 Woodbine (3): $100,000 Glorious Song Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: New York Groove (7-5)
2:41 Woodbine (8): Grade 2 $175,000 Autumn Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Mr. Ritz (9-5)
3:12 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Goldikova Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Toinette (6-5)
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 8 Truest Reward (8-1)
Truest Reward is a Doug O’Neill/Rafael Bejarano horse and they are 47% at the meet. Ran second last out under Abel Cedillo who is on suspension today. This is his first time on grass but grass is in the bloodlines with the dam having five winners from six starters including two on turf. 8-1 is great value although I doubt we get this excellent price. First time routing and a big jump in class today.
Saturday’s result: Shakky Shebaz was bet down to 5-1, third favorite and ran great given the huge jump in class. The horse sat third throughout the race and looked like he had a chance into the stretch but alas ran third. Make a note of this horse next out.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 2 Ratification (3-1)
This Rainbow Futurity finalist worked super in 12.1 gate drill last October 19 while preparing for first start in 14 weeks. She galloped out with powerful strides after reaching out nicely midway in outworking her company by nearly two lengths. She qualified for the Rainbow Futurtity by virtue of a one-half length trial victory at tonight’s 400-yard distance.
Final thoughts
Saturday's results and Sunday's entries.
