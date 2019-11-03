Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor wins second NYC Marathon title in three years

Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor leads the professional men’s division during the New York City Marathon on Nov. 3.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 3, 2019
9:13 AM
NEW YORK — 

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya has won his second men’s title in three years at the New York City Marathon.

Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds Sunday.

He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third.

The 26-year-old Kamworor finished third last year after winning in 2017.

He was greeted at the finish line by training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who completed the first sub-2 hour marathon last month – a feat accomplished under conditions so tightly controlled it didn’t qualify for the record books.

Kamworor, also the world record holder in the half-marathon, is the 10th multi-time winner.

Defending men’s champion Lelisa Desisa dropped out after seven miles, perhaps hurting following a grueling victory at the sweltering world championships last month.

Desisa, who is from Ethiopia, was in 17th place at the seven-mile mark before leaving the course. It was 45 degrees F (7 degrees C) at the start of the men’s race, ideal for marathoning.

In the women’s race, Joyciline Jepkosgei powered away from four-time winner Mary Keitany in her first race ever at 26.2 miles.

