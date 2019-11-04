Kurt Suzuki and Trump share a titanic moment during Nationals’ White House visit

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki and President Trump shared a moment Monday when the World Series champions visited the White House on Monday.

Some might call it a “Titanic” moment.

Trump introduced a number of players and gave them a chance to speak during the ceremony on the South Lawn. Suzuki took the opportunity to plop one of Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats on his head, much to the delight of the president, who gave the former All-Star a hug from behind.

“I love him! Awww,” Trump exclaimed.

He later added of Suzuki’s gesture, “I didn’t know that was going to happen.”

The interaction didn’t look so bad in real time ...

I love you all. Thank you Mr. President," Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki says, putting on a “Make America Great Again” hat and prompting an awkward hug from Pres. Trump. https://t.co/35Zg7cQ9nU pic.twitter.com/3wmyPJdrAM — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2019

... but it made for a rather interesting photo.

President Trump reacts as Kurt Suzuki wears a “Make America Great Again” baseball hat during a ceremony honoring the Washington Nationals on the South Lawn of the White House. (Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

Needless to say, folks on social media had some fun with moment, with some pointing out its resemblance to a famous scene in the 1997 movie “Titanic.”

Kurt Suzuki out here king of the world. pic.twitter.com/LgIkTWmm4K — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2019

Just Donald Trump & Kurt Suzuki cosplaying MAGA Titanic pic.twitter.com/OccHHnvR91 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 4, 2019

I’ll admit it. I definitely did not have Donald Trump fondling a MAGA hat wearing Kurt Suzuki on my bingo card. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Wyr6igbFIo — Ryan Knight 🗽 (@ProudResister) November 4, 2019

Did the President of the United States just get to second base with Kurt Suzuki??? pic.twitter.com/BraoGH5wX4 — Standing Room Only (@standingroommlb) November 4, 2019

Of the 25 players on Washington’s World Series roster, 18 were in attendance. Reliever Sean Doolittle, who along with his wife has worked with Syrian refugees and military veterans and supports gay rights, did not attend the event.

Also among those not listed as being in attendance Monday are National League MVP candidate Anthony Rendon, outfielders Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor, and pitchers Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero. Principal owner Mark Lerner was the only member of the ownership group listed as attending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.