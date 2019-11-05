Cam Newton is out for the season with foot injury

Cam Newton’s season is over.

The Carolina Panthers have placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve because of the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 2.

General manager Marty Hurney said in a statement that the pain in Newton’s foot has not gone away after nearly two months of rest and rehabilitation.

“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” Hurley stated.

“At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100% is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton said in September that his foot didn’t feel right while he was warming up for the Panthers’ season opener against the Rams. But the former league MVP played the first two games of the season anyway, and the results were not good. He had no touchdown passes and ran for minus-2 yards in those games, both Panthers losses.

Since then, backup quarterback Kyle Allen and running back Christian McCaffrey have helped the Panthers win five out of six games.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury,” Hurney said. “Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the league.”