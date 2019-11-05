Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Cam Newton is out for the season with foot injury

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 27 in Santa Clara, Calif.
(Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Nov. 5, 2019
1:04 PM
Share

Cam Newton’s season is over.

The Carolina Panthers have placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve because of the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 2.

General manager Marty Hurney said in a statement that the pain in Newton’s foot has not gone away after nearly two months of rest and rehabilitation.

“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” Hurley stated.

Advertisement

“At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100% is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Chargers
Plaschke: Chargers prove they deserve to play where they’ll be appreciated
465254_SP_1103_chargers_22_RCG.JPG
Chargers
Plaschke: Chargers prove they deserve to play where they’ll be appreciated
The Chargers were dominant in their 26-11 victory over the Green Bay Packers, but they deserve to play in a city that will truly appreciate them.
More Coverage
Philip Rivers: Chargers play better when we ‘don’t have a chance’
Chargers’ Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram wreak havoc on Aaron Rodgers and Packers

Newton said in September that his foot didn’t feel right while he was warming up for the Panthers’ season opener against the Rams. But the former league MVP played the first two games of the season anyway, and the results were not good. He had no touchdown passes and ran for minus-2 yards in those games, both Panthers losses.

Since then, backup quarterback Kyle Allen and running back Christian McCaffrey have helped the Panthers win five out of six games.

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury,” Hurney said. “Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the league.”

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement