Pac-12 football: Colorado kicks field goal as time expires to beat Stanford

Freshman kicker Evan Price made a 37-yard field goal with no time remaining as Colorado beat Stanford 16-13 on Saturday to snap a five-game skid and keep its flickering bowl hopes afloat.

Price was promoted this week with James Stefanou dealing with an injury. Price was instantly mobbed by teammates, falling to the ground and losing his helmet. It was Colorado’s first game-winning field goal as time expired since Sept. 29, 2007, against Oklahoma.

The Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12) need to win their final two games to become bowl eligible.

Stanford (4-5, 3-4) must win two of its final three contests to extend its bowl streak to 11 straight seasons.

Both teams have already been eliminated from Pac-12 title considerations.