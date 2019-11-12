Geno Smith said ‘tails.’ Or was it ‘heads’? It’s really a coin flip

Geno Smith clearly said “tails” before the coin toss.

No, wait. He clearly said “heads.”

Actually, the only thing clear about the matter is that the Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback didn’t say anything clearly as his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers went into overtime Monday night.

In one of the most anticipated “Monday Night Football” games of the year, the two-loss Seahawks were looking to upset the then-unbeaten 49ers. So when the game was tied at 24-24 at the end of regulation, the coin toss to determine who got possession for the start of overtime was a pretty big deal.

And many viewers think official Alex Kemp botched the call.

Take a look (and listen):

Did Geno Smith say heads or tails? #SEAvsSF pic.twitter.com/I2jBZvJ87o — The Sports Poller (@TheSportsPoller) November 12, 2019

Smith said something that sounded like, “Teds.” Kemp went with “heads,” and no one seemed to have a problem with it at the time — not Smith when Kemp first said “heads,” not 49ers’ Richard Sherman after the coin landed on heads.

But over on social media, a heated debate was taking place.

Geno Smith clearly said "Heads" but if yall want to make another "blue dress/gold dress" thing then ☕️🐸 pic.twitter.com/qLb6acJtxT — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 12, 2019

Geno Smith called tails, ref said “you called heads”, Geno *calmly* waits for outcome of toss, steals “heads” win, jogs to sideline with his second straight W like the coin toss god he is. https://t.co/7uXST05Ta1 — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) November 12, 2019

anyone who's saying Geno Smith said "tails" needs to clean your ears out cause he definitely said "heads" — Evelyn (@ItsMyOpinion16) November 12, 2019

You’re actually an idiot if you believe he called tails



Why?



If Geno Smith called tails and the ref who not only has a mic but is standing right next to him says he called heads then Geno would have reacted and tried to stop him to make sure he got the right call https://t.co/75yXWeD879 — Kyler (@PeakKyler) November 12, 2019

The genius of Geno Smith’s coin flip call is that it was so ambiguous - he may have said “Heads,” he may have said “Tails,” I think he said “Heils” - that there was no possible way he could lose. That is talent and ability you cannot teach. Hall of Fame skill. — alexSSN (@alexSSN) November 12, 2019

The funniest part about this debate is none of it ended up mattering. The Seahawks got possession of the ball but ended up turning it over. Then the 49ers missed what would have been a game-winning field goal, and the two teams exchanged punts before Seattle finally won the game 27-24 on a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers as time expired.