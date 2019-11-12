Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Geno Smith said ‘tails.’ Or was it ‘heads’? It’s really a coin flip

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith
(Alika Jenner / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Nov. 12, 2019
9:40 AM
Geno Smith clearly said “tails” before the coin toss.

No, wait. He clearly said “heads.”

Actually, the only thing clear about the matter is that the Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback didn’t say anything clearly as his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers went into overtime Monday night.

In one of the most anticipated “Monday Night Football” games of the year, the two-loss Seahawks were looking to upset the then-unbeaten 49ers. So when the game was tied at 24-24 at the end of regulation, the coin toss to determine who got possession for the start of overtime was a pretty big deal.

And many viewers think official Alex Kemp botched the call.

Take a look (and listen):

Smith said something that sounded like, “Teds.” Kemp went with “heads,” and no one seemed to have a problem with it at the time — not Smith when Kemp first said “heads,” not 49ers’ Richard Sherman after the coin landed on heads.

But over on social media, a heated debate was taking place.

The funniest part about this debate is none of it ended up mattering. The Seahawks got possession of the ball but ended up turning it over. Then the 49ers missed what would have been a game-winning field goal, and the two teams exchanged punts before Seattle finally won the game 27-24 on a 42-yard field goal by Jason Myers as time expired.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
