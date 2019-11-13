Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

CHRB vice chairman quits as Gov. Newsom seeks to remove conflicts of interest

Horses race during the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita on Nov. 2.
Horses round the first turn in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint at Santa Anita Park on Nov. 2.
(Joe Scarnici / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Nov. 13, 2019
2:33 PM
Share

Madeline Auerbach, vice chairman of the California Horse Racing Board, resigned from the board Monday amid calls from Gov. Gavin Newsom to eliminate conflicts of interest from the panel.

Auerbach, a prominent California thoroughbred owner and breeder, was appointed to the CHRB in 2014 by Gov. Jerry Brown. Her resignation was announced Wednesday.

She was expected to be the new chairman until Newsom said he was pulling away from appointing members with “direct conflicts” to the board in favor of a “more objective oversight capacity.” He made those remarks to New York Times reporters last month.

The Los Angeles Times reported in August that Auerbach had a business relationship with Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of Stronach Group (TSG), which owns two race tracks in California. They were co-owners of a horse named Fravel, named after the Breeders’ Cup chief executive officer who is now CEO of TSG.

Advertisement

After the L.A. Times report, Ritvo sold his share of the horse and TSG released a statement saying conflicts of interest would not be allowed among its executives.

Auerbach has been a strong advocate for the welfare of horses and founded a charity to help care for thoroughbreds after they leave racing.

“During the decades I have been involved in the horse-racing industry, my work has centered on doing what is best for these amazing animals,” Auerbach said in a news release announcing her resignation from the board. “I want to thank Gov. Jerry Brown for appointing me to the Board and allowing me to do so.”

Sports
After a year marred by horse deaths, CHRB head Rick Baedeker says he’s retiring
Breeders Cup
Sports
After a year marred by horse deaths, CHRB head Rick Baedeker says he’s retiring
Rick Baedeker, head of the California Horse Racing Board who had to deal with much of the fallout from horse deaths at Santa Anita, is retiring.

Auerbach’s exit leaves two vacancies on the board that Newsom will have to fill after Fred Maas told the San Diego Union-Tribune that he has asked that he not be reappointed when his term ends Jan. 1.

Advertisement

Newsom appointed Gregory Ferraro, a respected veterinarian, to the board late last year and added Oscar Gonzales and Wendy Mitchell this year. Ferraro and Gonzales are expected to be elected the new chair and vice chair, respectively, when the group meets on Nov. 21 in Del Mar.

This would leave Dennis Alfieri, who just turned in his California owners license, and Alex Solis, a former jockey who is now an assistant trainer, as the only remaining Brown appointees to the seven-member board.

In addition, CHRB executive director Rick Baedeker has announced his retirement, to happen sometime before the spring, and assistant executive director Jacqueline Wagner’s last day was Friday. Neither position is filled by appointment. The front-runner to replace Baedeker is Phil Laird, a former staff counsel for the board and currently deputy general counsel of the California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, which oversees the CHRB.

The CHRB has been under scrutiny from state politicians and animal rights advocates after 37 horses died at Santa Anita Park this racing season. Newsom and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) have been critical of the CHRB and have called for reform in California racing.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
John Cherwa
Follow Us
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement