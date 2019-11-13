Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Ohio State’s Chase Young to miss one more game for NCAA violation

Ohio State v Nebraska
Ohio State’s Chase Young (2) pressures Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on Sept. 28 in Lincoln, Neb.
(Steven Branscombe / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Nov. 13, 2019
10:17 AM
Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday.

That means the preseason All-American will sit out Saturday’s game against Rutgers, missing a total of two games, and then be back for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.

No. 3 Ohio State announced the day before its game last week with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”

Young explained his ”mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been repaid.

Ohio State had sought immediate reinstatement.

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
