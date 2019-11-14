Carmelo Anthony to join the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing forward Carmelo Anthony, ending the 10-time All-Star forward’s exile from the NBA, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.

Decimated by injuries to their front court, Portland will add Anthony, who hasn’t played since Nov. 8, 2018, when the Rockets decided he was no longer a part of their plans. He’s been a free agent since last February.

Portland has been one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments to start this season, winning only four of their 12 games after making a surprise run to the Western Conference finals last season. The Trail Blazers will try to get Anthony to succeed as a role player alongside guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, something Houston and Oklahoma City were unable to do with Anthony during his last two stops.

Anthony played in 10 games for Houston last season, averaging 13.4 points on 40.5% shooting and 5.4 rebounds.

Portland began the season with starting center Jusuf Nurkic sidelined until February because of a leg injury he sustained last season while reserve forward-center Pau Gasol has been dealing with a foot injury since training camp. Power forward Zach Collins (shoulder) was injured early in the season and is out until March.