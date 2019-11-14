College football Week 12 picks: Take Auburn over Georgia

Week 12 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, including some upset specials. Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 11 Florida at Missouri: Florida 35-17

The Tigers don’t have nearly enough bite to beat the Gators.

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: TCU 26-21

The Horned Frogs will respond after losing to Baylor in overtime last week.

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame: Notre Dame 27-23

Playing a physical Navy team this late in the season will test the Fighting Irish.

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn: Auburn 24-20

Two teams built to win the same way, and the home team will do it a little better.

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State: Iowa State 34-31

The fact the Cyclones are a favorite shows how far they have come with Matt Campbell.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa: Minnesota 28-20

As an underdog, the Golden Gophers can play the disrespect card one more week.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: Oklahoma 38-30

The Sooners have looked shaky for weeks but will find their footing on the big stage.

Arizona State at Oregon State: Oregon State 27-24

The Beavers kept it tight with Washington and will get more from the offense Saturday.

UCLA at No. 7 Utah: Utah 38-21

The Bruins have improved throughout the season, but winning in Salt Lake City is another level.

USC at California: USC 24-19

The uneven Trojans are due for a down game, but Cal’s offense won’t take advantage.

Last week: 3-7; Season: 71-39