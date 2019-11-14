Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College football Week 12 picks: Take Auburn over Georgia

Auburn’s Kam Martin (9) rushes past Mississippi’s Josiah Coatney (40) in the first half on Saturday.
Auburn’s Kam Martin (9) rushes past Mississippi’s Josiah Coatney (40) in the first half on Saturday.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Nov. 14, 2019
5:40 PM
Week 12 of the college football season features plenty of compelling matchups, including some upset specials. Here are this weekend’s picks and predictions:

No. 11 Florida at Missouri: Florida 35-17

The Tigers don’t have nearly enough bite to beat the Gators.

Texas Christian at Texas Tech: TCU 26-21

The Horned Frogs will respond after losing to Baylor in overtime last week.

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame: Notre Dame 27-23

Playing a physical Navy team this late in the season will test the Fighting Irish.

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn: Auburn 24-20

Two teams built to win the same way, and the home team will do it a little better.

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State: Iowa State 34-31

The fact the Cyclones are a favorite shows how far they have come with Matt Campbell.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa: Minnesota 28-20

As an underdog, the Golden Gophers can play the disrespect card one more week.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: Oklahoma 38-30

The Sooners have looked shaky for weeks but will find their footing on the big stage.

Arizona State at Oregon State: Oregon State 27-24

The Beavers kept it tight with Washington and will get more from the offense Saturday.

UCLA at No. 7 Utah: Utah 38-21

The Bruins have improved throughout the season, but winning in Salt Lake City is another level.

USC at California: USC 24-19

The uneven Trojans are due for a down game, but Cal’s offense won’t take advantage.

Last week: 3-7; Season: 71-39

J. Brady McCollough
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics.
