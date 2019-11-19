Kings have the perfect response to Taylor Swift banner prank

Howler thought he got one over on the Kings.

The Arizona Coyotes trolled the L.A. hockey team Monday night, unveiling a banner honoring Taylor Swift for most sold-out performances during the teams’ game in Glendale.

Only Swift didn’t set that record at Gila River Arena — she did it with 16 shows at Staples Center in 2015, prompting the facility to hang a banner commemorating the achievement from its rafters.

The Kings hate that banner and have been covering it up during home games this season.

Advertisement

But they can’t control what banners hang in visiting arenas. So Howler displayed what appeared to be an exact replica of the banner over the tunnel that led to the Kings’ locker room Monday night, according to the Athletic’s Craig Morgan.

Pretty good stuff from the Coyotes, whose best season was ended by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Kings in the 2012 Western Conference finals.

But L.A. got the last word.

Congrats to the @ArizonaCoyotes on putting up their first-ever banner 👏 pic.twitter.com/QwqieaQGNR — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 19, 2019

“Congrats to the @ArizonaCoyotes on putting up their first-ever banner,” the two-time champion Kings tweeted.