Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

DeAndre Hopkins leads Texans past the Colts 20-17

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass for a touchdown against the Colts on Nov. 21 at NRG Stadium.
Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins catches a pass for a touchdown against the Colts on Nov. 21 at NRG Stadium.
(Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Nov. 21, 2019
8:42 PM
Share
HOUSTON — 

Deshaun Watson threw two touchdown passes to DeAndre Hopkins and finished with 298 yards to help the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts 20-17 on Thursday night to take the AFC South lead.

The Texans (7-4), who were embarrassed by Baltimore 41-7 on Sunday, trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when Hopkins got in front of Pierre Desir and stretched out to haul in a 30-yard reception to give the Texans a 20-17 lead. The Texans got things going on that drive with a 33-yard run by Carlos Hyde.

Houston’s defense stepped up after that, forcing a punt on the next drive before stopping the Colts (6-5) on fourth-and-7 with 3 minutes left.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 129 yards, and came up a yard shy of a first down on Indy’s fourth-down attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Hopkins finished with had 94 yards receiving and his first TD reception came on a 35-yards grab in the second quarter. Will Fuller, who returned after sitting out three games with a hamstring injury, had seven catches for 140 yards to help the Texans to the victory.

USC Sports
NFL scouts aren’t rushing to Coliseum to see USC and UCLA
64582_USC-Oregon031_LS.jpg
USC Sports
NFL scouts aren’t rushing to Coliseum to see USC and UCLA
When USC and UCLA play at the Coliseum on Saturday, there won’t be many NFL scouts there to observe the draft-eligible players for both teams.
More Coverage
College football Week 13 picks: Go with USC over UCLA
USC-UCLA showdown to determine which bettors cash in on regular-season win totals

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement