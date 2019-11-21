Mason Rudolph denies using racist slur toward Myles Garrett

Mason Rudolph denies claims reportedly made by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback used a racist slur toward him during the final seconds of the teams’ game last week.

ESPN reported Thursday that Garrett made the claim during his appeal hearing for the indefinite suspension without pay he received for striking Mason’s unprotected head with a helmet during a brawl between the two teams.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

In a separate statement, a lawyer for Rudolph called the allegation “a lie” and “a desperate attempt to mitigate [Garrett’s] suspension.”

“This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett,” attorney Timothy M. Younger stated.

“The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday.”

Rudolph, who was not suspended for his role in the incident, told reporters Wednesday he said nothing to provoke the attack by Garrett.