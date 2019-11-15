Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely by NFL after Browns-Steelers brawl

The NFL has suspended Myles Garrett indefinitely without pay after the Cleveland Browns defensive end used a helmet to strike the uncovered head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Ruldolph.

In a statement released Friday morning, the league said Garrett’s suspension will be “at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.”

Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey have also been suspended without pay for their roles in the brawl that took place in the closing seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”

Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension.

Advertisement

The two teams were each fined $250,000, and the league said additional players will be disciplined.