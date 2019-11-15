Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely by NFL after Browns-Steelers brawl

The NFL has suspended Myles Garrett indefinitely without pay after the Cleveland Browns defensive end used a helmet to strike the uncovered head of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Ruldolph.
In a statement released Friday morning, the league said Garrett’s suspension will be “at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason.”
Cleveland’s Larry Ogunjobi and Pittsburgh’s Maurkice Pouncey have also been suspended without pay for their roles in the brawl that took place in the closing seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”
Pouncey has been suspended for three games, and Ogunjobi received a one-game suspension.
The two teams were each fined $250,000, and the league said additional players will be disciplined.
1/5
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett gets ready to hit Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet during the second half of a game Nov. 14.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
2/5
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) hits Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with a helmet during the second half of a game Nov. 14.
(David Richard / Associated Press)
3/5
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, bottom, and, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and offensive guard David DeCastro (66) fall to the turf during a brawl on Nov. 14.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
4/5
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) is punched by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) and tackled by offensive guard David DeCastro (66) during a brawl in a game Nov. 14.
(Ron Schwane / Associated Press)
5/5
Members of the Browns and Steelers mix it up during the second half of a game Nov. 14.
(David Richard / Associated Press)