NBA Fastbreak: Marcus Smart has a big impact with Celtics

An NBA executive walked out of the Staples Center on Wednesday night after watching the Clippers and the Celtics play an early-season overtime classic. Before the executive made it to the parking lot, he excitedly asked a rhetorical question.

“How good is Marcus Smart?”

Getting a consensus answer hasn’t always been easy, but with the Celtics off to a great start in the Eastern Conference, Smart’s fans are getting louder and easier to find.

Take the 122-119 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. Smart missed 10 three-pointers and still had people gushing. In the final seconds of overtime, it was Smart who stole the ball from Kawhi Leonard and sent it out of bounds off Leonard’s foot, giving the Celtics a chance to tie the score.

After the game, Patrick Beverley scoffed at the notion that Smart plays with the same intensity as the veteran Clippers guard, but anyone who watched that game would’ve made the same connection. If Beverley is the heartbeat of the Clippers, Smart is the pulse that pushes Boston.

The Celtics are undefeated in games when Smart has a positive plus-minus rating. Last year, they were 39-9 when Smart was at least a plus-1.

Now with teammate Kemba Walker out because of a head and neck injury suffered Friday when he collided with a teammate, Smart is set to take on a bigger role for the Celtics.

He’ll probably never be a scoring threat, but there’s so much more to the game. While his field-goal accuracy is below 40%, Smart’s three-point volume, his rebounding and his supreme defensive toughness have made it clear.

Marcus Smart? He’s very good.

Schedule shakeup?

The NBA and the NBPA, the union representing the league’s players, are in discussions about changes to the NBA schedule that could shorten the regular season.

According to a person familiar with the negotiations, the parties are discussing changes that would include an in-season tournament (a favorite idea of commissioner Adam Silver) and changes to the postseason, including play-in games and reseeding. Teams could play as few as 78 games.

Changes could happen as soon as the 2021-22 season.

The in-season tournament could be similar to events that are prevalent in European soccer. The playoff changes would feature a mini-tournament between teams seeded Nos. 7-10 for the final two spots. The league and players’ union is also discussing reseeding the four conference finalists, something that already happens in the WNBA.

Talks are progressing with the hopes that proposals can be voted on in April at the league’s board of governors meetings.

Tip-ins

One of the biggest questions around the NBA right now is what’s happening in San Antonio, where the Spurs are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak. In addition to the losing, it didn’t go unnoticed around the league when Tim Duncan, not Becky Hammond, took over as the acting head coach when Gregg Popovich got ejected last week. The Spurs’ succession plans, no matter how fluid, are on the radar of executives around the league. … Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury will keep him from playing in the Nets’ first game in Boston this season. Irving’s been out since Nov. 16. … Credit is due to Denver coach Michael Malone. The Nuggets have overcome a little bit of a sluggish start to move back to the top tier of the West while Malone has juggled a 12-man rotation. … Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA is off to a so-far, so-good start, with Melo scoring 18 in his second game. His presence, though, has yet to lead to a Portland win.