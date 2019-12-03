College Football Playoff rankings: Top four remains same; Utah and Oklahoma follow

This week’s College Football Playoff rankings offered no surprises within the top four and set up intriguing matchups for this week’s conference championship games.
For another week Ohio State and LSU took the top two spots before selection Sunday. Clemson and Georgia round out the top four at No. 3 and No. 4.
Alabama’s 48-45 loss to Auburn on Saturday allowed Utah and Oklahoma to move at No. 5 and No. 6. Utah’s latest ranking could guarantee a Pac-12 team in the playoff should the Utes take care of business Friday against Oregon and if any of the top four teams lose in their respective conference title games.
Following Oklahoma are Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State to round up the top 10. Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Minnesota allowed the Badgers to move within the top 10, and could they make a case to be in the playoff should they defeat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday. The Gophers took the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 18.
Memphis again remained the highest ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. Boise State (No. 19), Cincinnati (No. 20), Appalachian State (No. 21) and Navy (No. 24) are behind the Tigers. Memphis and Cincinnati will meet in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.
USC remained at No. 22 while the other ranked Pac-12 team besides Utah is Oregon at No. 13.
The Big Ten has the most teams ranked with six followed by the Southeastern Conference with five.
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Baylor
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Penn State
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Oregon
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Minnesota
19. Boise State
20. Cincinnati
21. Appalachian State
22. USC
23. Virginia
24. Navy
25. Oklahoma State
If the season ended today, these would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:
Peach Bowl in Atlanta (Playoff semifinal, Dec. 28)
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Georgia
Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. (Playoff semifinal, Dec. 28)
No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson
Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (Dec. 28)
No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 17 Memphis
Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30)
No. 9 Florida vs. No. 23 Virginia
Rose Bowl in Pasadena (Jan. 1, 2020)
No. 5 Utah vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
Sugar Bowl in New Orleans (Jan. 1, 2020)
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Auburn
The final rankings will be released on Sunday.