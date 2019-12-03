College Football Playoff rankings: Top four remains same; Utah and Oklahoma follow

This week’s College Football Playoff rankings offered no surprises within the top four and set up intriguing matchups for this week’s conference championship games.

For another week Ohio State and LSU took the top two spots before selection Sunday. Clemson and Georgia round out the top four at No. 3 and No. 4.

Alabama’s 48-45 loss to Auburn on Saturday allowed Utah and Oklahoma to move at No. 5 and No. 6. Utah’s latest ranking could guarantee a Pac-12 team in the playoff should the Utes take care of business Friday against Oregon and if any of the top four teams lose in their respective conference title games.

Following Oklahoma are Baylor, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State to round up the top 10. Wisconsin’s 38-17 win over Minnesota allowed the Badgers to move within the top 10, and could they make a case to be in the playoff should they defeat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday. The Gophers took the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 18.

Memphis again remained the highest ranked team from the Group of Five conferences. Boise State (No. 19), Cincinnati (No. 20), Appalachian State (No. 21) and Navy (No. 24) are behind the Tigers. Memphis and Cincinnati will meet in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday.

USC remained at No. 22 while the other ranked Pac-12 team besides Utah is Oregon at No. 13.

The Big Ten has the most teams ranked with six followed by the Southeastern Conference with five.

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Utah

6. Oklahoma

7. Baylor

8. Wisconsin

9. Florida

10. Penn State

11. Auburn

12. Alabama

13. Oregon

14. Michigan

15. Notre Dame

16. Iowa

17. Memphis

18. Minnesota

19. Boise State

20. Cincinnati

21. Appalachian State

22. USC

23. Virginia

24. Navy

25. Oklahoma State

If the season ended today, these would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:

Peach Bowl in Atlanta (Playoff semifinal, Dec. 28)

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Georgia

Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. (Playoff semifinal, Dec. 28)

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 3 Clemson

Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (Dec. 28)

No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 17 Memphis

Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 30)

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 23 Virginia

Rose Bowl in Pasadena (Jan. 1, 2020)

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans (Jan. 1, 2020)

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Auburn

The final rankings will be released on Sunday.