Seahawks bust out old-school New Edition dance moves for end zone celebration

The Seattle Seahawks are having a blast.

Coach Pete Carroll’s team is riding a five-game winning streak and sitting atop the NFC West and in the No. 2 spot in the conference’s playoff standings.

So why not celebrate a touchdown by breaking out some old-school New Edition dance moves in the end zone? That’s exactly what David Moore did, along with fellow Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and Jaron Brown after scoring Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The touchdown came on a 60-yard bomb from quarterback Russell Wilson that gave Seattle a 27-17 lead in the final seconds of the third quarter.

Q3: SEA 27, MIN 17 pic.twitter.com/iWYXxcjiba — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 3, 2019

The celebration came straight from the music video for New Edition’s 1988 hit “If It Isn’t Love.” Moore and company nailed the choreography, which synced up perfectly with the original version.

“That was something we’ve been practicing,” Moore said after the Seahawks’ 37-30 win. “We love old-school, we love just having fun and New Edition was the plan tonight.”

Brown added: “We knew we had to hurry up and do it real fast because it was gonna take awhile. So we were just hoping we didn’t have to call a time out.”

Monday night wasn’t the first time Seattle’s wideouts employed boy band moves in the end zone. After a Brown touchdown during the Seahawks’ 32-28 win over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13, the same quartet busted out a dance made famous by ‘N Sync in the video for their 2000 hit “Bye Bye Bye.”

In case you need a refresher, New Edition is the R&B/pop group that helped make Bobby Brown a star (he’s the Bobby in the famous line “Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike” from their 1984 hit “Cool It Now”). Brown had left New Edition and had been replaced by Johnny Gill by the time “If It Isn’t Love” came out during the group’s New Jack Swing phase.

“We like ‘Cool It Now’ too, but they didn’t really have any dances in that,” Moore said.

Gill tweeted out his appreciation of the Seahawks’ homage later Monday night.