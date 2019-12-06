Jerry Jones radio interview didn’t start well the morning after another Cowboys loss

Jerry Jones was feeling more than a little testy Friday morning, hours after his Dallas Cowboys lost their third straight game.

The team’s owner had every right to be upset following a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears, but he seemed to take his anger out on a couple of poor radio hosts.

During his weekly interview on 105.5 The Fan, an FM station out of Dallas/Fort Worth, Jones was combative with Kevin Hageland and Cory Mageors and also cursed twice on the air.

But he did not hang up mid-conversation, even though for a minute or two it seemed like that’s what had happened. That would have been rude.

Jones seemed out for blood from the start of the segment. After giving an awkwardly short non-answer to a basic question, he took offense at its follow-up. Asked if he was embarrassed by how his team was performing, Jones lashed out at the hosts.

“Hey, get your damn act together yourself. OK?” Jones snapped. “Now we’re gonna have a good visit this morning, but settle down just a little bit. We’ve got a lot to go over, now go on with your question but I’m gonna give you the answers I want to give you this morning. I don’t like your attitude to come in. I’ve been traveling all night and I don’t have the patience to jack with you today.”

Jones then instructed his hosts: “Let’s get with it and let’s ask some questions — my kind of questions.”

Hageland and Mageors apparently stopped jacking with Jones and started asking his kind of questions because the interview went better after that ... at least until Jones was asked how he would respond to the folks who feel the players have given up on coach Jason Garrett.



Jones’ response: complete silence. But it had nothing to do with the team owner being cranky.

Prior to the question, Jones had twice used language that had to be deleted on-air to comply with FCC regulations. As the show’s producer eventually explained on the air, the station has a built-in mechanism that automatically drops calls in such situations.

Somewhat surprisingly, Jones was cool about it when they got him back on the air.

“I had been talking all this time,” he said rather pleasantly.

Jones laughed heartily at the end of the conversation when one of the hosts told him to “go fix” the Cowboys.

“Yeah, and then I’ll move on to the country’s problems,” he said.