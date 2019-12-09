Early bowl lines are out, and Pac-12 is not getting a lot of respect

USC will likely be an underdog when it plays Iowa in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 in San Diego.

The game opened at pick-’em before money started to come in on the Hawkeyes. The line settled with Iowa a 2.5-point favorite Sunday night at offshore sites. If the Trojans land as 3-point favorites, that’s likely to get some play from the smart money. That’s a key number because so many final margins land exactly on 3.

As is the case in any bowl, you could see big line moves between now and Christmas week if news comes out about suspensions, injuries or players choosing to skip the game. Postseason betting in college football often sees a flurry of activity as soon as the opening line is posted, then things go quiet until you get closer to game day.

Here are some things to consider for other Pac-12 teams appearing in upcoming bowl games:

Washington opened as a 4-point favorite over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21. Early money came in on Boise State and the line was dropped to three points. A mitigating factor could be that Huskies coach Chris Petersen has formally stepped down.

Washington State opened as a 1.5-point underdog against Air Force in Phoenix’s Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27. But early betting made Air Force a 3-point favorite.

California opened as a 7-point favorite and then slipped to 6 in the Redbox Bowl against Illinois on Dec. 30 in Santa Clara.

Arizona State opened as a 2.5-point favorite and grew to 4 points for its game against Florida State in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso. Offshore sites were showing the Sun Devils as 6-point favorites on Sunday evening.

Pac-12 runner-up Utah opened as a 9.5-point favorite for its Alamo Bowl game against Texas on Dec. 31 in San Antonio. It seems the opening line was overshot as it was bet down below a touchdown to 6.5 by Sunday night.

Pac-12 champion Oregon opened as a 3.5-point underdog against Wisconsin in the Jan. 1 Rose Bowl. But that line dropped to 2.5. It seems as if smart money clearly likes Oregon getting 3 or more points pending changes or new information.

Generally speaking, early bettors weren’t enthusiastic about the Pac-12, except for ASU and Oregon.

Utah’s loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game kept the league out of the College Football Playoff. There, LSU opened as an 11.5-point favorite, which grew to 13 for its game against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Clemson opened as a 1.5-point favorite before growing to 2 against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The games are Dec. 28.

Other Notes

In college basketball, USC and UCLA earned victories over the weekend. On Saturday, the Trojans, a 4-point underdog, upset TCU 80-78 in Fort Worth. USC is 8-2 straight up this season but 5-5 against the spread. UCLA, a 20-point favorite, beat Denver, 81-62. The Bruins are 7-3 straight up and 6-4 against the spread.

In the NFL, the Chargers opened as 3-point home underdogs in Sunday’s game with Minnesota. It’s a huge game for the Vikings, which will likely encourage public betting support on the favorite. Smart money may jump if the line goes to 3.5. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers plays a lot of close games.

The Rams will probably close as small short underdogs at disintegrating Dallas, which will have the home field and three extra days of rest after a Thursday loss at Chicago. But the Cowboys’ collapse is getting so bad that smart and square money could ride the Rams to favorite status in Big D.

Since our last NHL report, we received a question about the value of home ice. Home teams have won 55% over the last several thousand NHL games. In money-line terms, those percentages mean home ice is worth about 20-25 cents. If two evenly matched teams were to play a home-and-home series, the games wouldn’t be pick-’em. The host would be laying odds because home ice offers a tangible advantage.

Though rinks look the same everywhere, fatigue and jet lag can be negative influences, as well as the tendency for home crowds to rattle visiting players and officials. Smart handicappers try to find situations that are more extreme than market perceptions.

The Kings may be an example. They’re 9-6-1 at home, just 2-12-1 on the road this season. They play their last home game before a six-game trip Tuesday against the New York Rangers. The Ducks (8-6-2 at home, 4-8-2 on the road) will host the Kings on Thursday, then the Rangers on Saturday.