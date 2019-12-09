Texas offensive lineman Courtland Ford commits to USC

USC’s football recruiting class continues to evolve as the first day seniors can sign a National Letter of Intent fast approaches.

The Trojans added Texas offensive lineman Courtland Ford to the class Monday when the 6-foot-6, 305-pound prospect from Cedar Hill High announced his commitment to USC on social media.

Ford is the second offensive lineman from Texas to commit to USC in a week, joining 6-foot-7, 300-pound Casey Collier from Barbers Hill High in Mont Belvieu. The two Lonestar State commitments fill the void from a pair of de-commitments during the same time frame. Reno (Nev.) Bishop Manogue offensive lineman Joey Wright pulled out of the Trojans’ class on Friday followed by Kyle Juergens of St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday night.

Ford is a three-star prospect rated the No. 52 offensive tackle and No. 706 overall recruit in the 2020 class. One of the top offensive linemen in the Dallas area, Ford was ranked the No. 14 prospect in the Dallas Morning News’ SportsDayHS Top 100.

Advertisement

He helped lead Cedar Hill, the same high school former USC running back Aca’Cedric Ware attended, to a 9-3 record and a District 7-6A title this season. The Longhorns averaged 443 yards of offense and advanced to the second round of the playoffs where they lost to Guyer in a 50-41 shootout after allowing 29 unanswered points to end the game.

The commitment of Ford bumped USC back up 10 spots to No. 76 in the nation after the class had slid following the de-commitments of Wright and Juergens, but the Trojans remain No. 11 in the Pac-12 with nine days remaining before the NCAA early signing period opens.