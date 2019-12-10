Stephen Strasburg surely can afford a gym membership. But he won’t need one

Stephen Strasburg is set to be a member of the Washington Nationals for the rest of his career after agreeing to a record seven-year, $245-million deal with the team Monday.

That’s great news for the three-time All-Star pitcher because he really seems to love the team’s workout facility.

Washington Post reporter Jesse Dougherty wrote Monday that “one of Strasburg’s contractual demands was for Nationals Park to stay open for him all off-season, so he could make the short drive from his winter home and pump out his routine in the weight room.”

According to Dougherty, Strasburg has been working out at the stadium since mid-November, roughly two weeks after the team won its first World Series.

“He certainly wanted to make sure that [Nationals Park] was open every day in the off-season so that he can go there and work out,” Strasburg’s agent, Scott Boras, said Monday, according to NBC Sports.

Of course, Strasburg certainly had plenty of reasons for re-signing with the organization that drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010 — we can think of 245 million reasons right off the bat — but apparently not having to deal with a gym membership was one of them.