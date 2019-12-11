Cal State vs. Illinois? Redbox Bowl merchandise features wrong name for Golden Bears

The University of California Berkeley goes by many names.

Cal State is not one of them.

Yet, that’s the moniker that appears on the official merchandise for the California (a.k.a. Cal, Cal Berkeley or UC Berkeley) Golden Bears’ upcoming date with Illinois in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Or at least it did until images of the products were released earlier this week.

To be fair, California is a large state. And there are a ton of college campuses here — 10 of which (including Cal) are part of the University of California system and 23 of which (not including Cal) belong to the California State University system. It can get confusing.

Advertisement

But, still, one would hope that a mistake like this would have been caught somewhere along the way.

Oh, wait. Maybe it was — and somehow still saw the light of day.

“We officially rejected this design. It was released without our approval,” John Lemein, the creative director and brand/web manager at Cal, tweeted Tuesday. “The University of California, Berkeley Athletics Department either goes by Cal or California, period.”

UPDATE: we officially rejected this design. It was released without our approval. The University of California, Berkeley Athletics Department either goes by Cal or California, period. Despite this mishap, we look forward to taking on the Redbirds on Alcatraz later this month. 😉 https://t.co/h7bOoffYxr pic.twitter.com/zyTY3uy93Q — John Lemein (@jlemein) December 10, 2019

Images featuring “Cal State” have been removed from the Redbox Bowl website, but, in this golden age of social media, the damage had already been done. Golden Bears senior linebacker Evan Weaver, the Pac-12 defensive player of the year, was one of the many who couldn’t help but pile on.

Advertisement

All of ‘em. Illinois is facing the Cal State All-Stars. https://t.co/GEDWEDV6YZ — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) December 11, 2019

Fitting, as the Cal State system is the direct-to-DVD version of UC Berkeley. https://t.co/cjtFshrqUC — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 10, 2019

Looks like I actually graduated from Cal State. https://t.co/1OhvMaKBWm — Fajita (@NotBearyClever) December 10, 2019

Adding insult to injury, the game’s website also originally used an outdated Cal logo, according to California Golden Blogs.

But the Illini didn’t escape unscathed either. The design uses an outdated Illinois helmet, with a white “I” instead of the current blue.

Among the many issues, the Illinois helmet is wrong and the “I” looks like an “L” https://t.co/fQwQw4Tty2 — Jack Bacon (@Jrbacon50) December 10, 2019

That's the Illinois helmet from 2 years ago if you couldn't figure out why it's a bit off. — Wil Pritchard (@Wil_linois) December 10, 2019

Unlike the Cal-related gaffes, this one still appears on merchandise featured on the bowl website. Hopefully all of it will be fixed before anything actually ships to customers.