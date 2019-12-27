Reports: Antonio Brown is working out for the New Orleans Saints

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is working out for the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning, according to multiple media reports.

The Saints are said to be doing their due diligence on the controversial player who is being investigated by the NFL after being accused of sexual assault by one woman and sexual misconduct by another. He could end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he signs with a team before the investigation is complete.

Brown hasn’t played since Week 2 in what was his only game as a member of the New England Patriots. After nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, making the Pro Bowl seven times, Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders in March. He was released two days before the start of the Raiders’ season.

Over the last several months, Brown has oscillated between saying he’s done playing in the NFL and pleading for another chance. Brown posted photos from inside the Saints’ practice facility and one of his free agent waiver from the Saints on his Instagram account Friday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

