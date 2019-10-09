Antonio Brown wants another shot with the Patriots

Antonio Brown seemed to burn some bridges on his way out of New England last month. But that’s not stopping the still-unemployed Pro Bowl receiver from calling upon his former employers to give him another chance.

During an Instagram livestream Wednesday morning, Brown appealed to his followers to let the Patriots know he’s willing to give the relationship another shot.

“Tell them to call me,” Brown said of the Patriots. “They still gotta pay me, so might as well let me earn it.”

Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. After a tumultuous summer, Brown was cut by the Raiders two days before the start of the regular season and immediately signed with the Patriots for $9 million guaranteed this season and the potential to earn as much as $15 million.

In the two weeks that followed, Brown played one game for New England and faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations.

After being released by the Patriots on Sept. 20, Brown took a parting shot at team owner Robert Kraft, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of paying for sexual services in a Florida massage parlor earlier this year.

Earlier this week, the NFL Players Assn. filed multiple grievances on Brown’s behalf seeking roughly $40 million in unpaid salary from the Raiders and Patriots, according to multiple media sources.

Brown recorded his Instagram video Wednesday during a break while working out in Miami.

He told his followers that he’s “doing everything in my power” to get back to playing football, although he added that he would “never” play for the upstart XFL.

“The best receiver right now is at home in Miami,” he said.