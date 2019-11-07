Antonio Brown says he’s done with the NFL — again

Antonio Brown can’t seem to make up his mind whether or not he wants to play in the NFL.

Ever since he was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20, the currently unemployed receiver has wavered in his public statements between declaring himself out of the league forever and lobbying for another chance.

He went with the former approach Thursday on social media.

“I’m going down another path no more making money off my blood and sweat!” Brown wrote in an expletive-filled Instagram post. “No more control of my name and body ... I am done with it!”

The post also featured a photo of Brown wearing a shirt with the NFL logo on it.

The Patriots were the third team to part ways with Brown since March. During his two weeks in New England, the seven-time Pro Bowler played one game and faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has denied.

Also on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported the league’s intention to meet with Brown next week in regard to its investigation into those allegations. His social media outburst may have had something to do with that development.

“Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me like this,” Brown wrote in a profane tweet. “I’ll never play in that ... treat black people the worse!”

He added: “Clear my name and go ... yourself.”