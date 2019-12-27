Dan Quinn will return as Falcons coach in 2020

Closing another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.

Owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season, though there will be organizational changes that restore team president and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in the football operations.

Blank made the decision before the Falcons (6-9) head to Tampa Bay for the season finale Sunday, removing Atlanta from the list of teams that might be heading for a coaching change.

The Falcons also announced that Raheem Morris will replace Quinn as defensive coordinator.

“I understand our fans’ disappointment and frustration because I’ve felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond,” Blank said in a statement.

In the end, the longtime Falcons owner chose stability over change.

Blank has a good relationship with Quinn and clearly was impressed by changes the team made during a midseason bye week, notably shifting Morris to a role overseeing the secondary and assisting with defensive play-calling.

“I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses,” Blank said. “The football team is no different in that regard.”



Quinn and Dimitroff will now report to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will become the direct conduit to the owner on all football-related matters.

Quinn apparently saved his job with another encouraging finish. The Falcons are 5-2 over the second half of the season after a 1-7 start, taking a three-game winning streak into their game against the Buccaneers.

Last season, the Falcons won their last three games to finish 7-9.