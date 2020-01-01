Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA legends and luminaries react to the death of David Stern

David Stern and Shaquille O’Neal
For many pro basketball players like Shaquille O’Neal, greeting Commissioner David Stern on draft day to receiving trophies was a career highlight.
(Twitter.com)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
Jan. 1, 2020
3:01 PM
The news of the death of David Stern, the NBA commissioner who ushered the sport into a global entertainment powerhouse led to a swift outpouring of condolences and remembrances from Hall of Famers such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Scottie Pippen and Bill Russell.

Legends and luminaries remembered Stern as a visionary as well as a friend.

Stern was commissioner from 1984 to 2014. The NBA added seven franchises to expand to 30 teams during his reign. He negotiated big-money television deals, handled crises and work stoppages, and put a focus on international exposure and marketing.

Other sports commissioners and union leaders added condolences.

Dan Loumena
