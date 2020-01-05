Racing! Eclipse nominations are out

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we figure Authentic is in the Kentucky Derby picture if he can lose some of his greenness.
The Eclipse Award nominations came out Saturday and there were few surprises. The three nominated for horse of the year were Bricks and Mortar, a lock to win, Mitole and Maximum Security.
It shouldn’t have been a surprise, but the awards really showed how California racing was on the ropes this year. The area only had six nominees compared to 18 last year and 17 the year before that. Last year, the local scene won eight Eclipse Awards. This year, the only reasonable shot is Storm the Court, trained by Peter Eurton. He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, which is often enough to get you the award.
The other two nominees are Maxfield, who won the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland, and Structor, who won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. I didn’t vote for either one, but could have. I do lean toward dirt horses in non-turf awards. (Bricks and Mortar the exception for horse of the year.)
As for my predictions, which I published on Thursday, I hit on 82.35% of them. All my No. 1 number picks advanced. But enough of that, let’s see who the actual picks were (listing in alphabetical order.)
Horse of the Year: Bricks and Mortar, Maximum Security, Mitole.
Two-Year-Old Male: Maxfield, Storm the Court, Structor.
Two-Year-Old Filly: Bast, British Idiom, Sharing.
Three-Year-Old Male: Code of Honor, Maximum Security, Omaha Beach.
Three-Year-Old Filly: Covfefe, Guarana, Serengeti Empress.
Older Dirt Male: McKinzie, Mitole, Vino Rosso.
Older Dirt Female: Blue Prize, Elate, Midnight Bisou.
Male Sprinter: Imperial Hint, Mitole, World of Trouble.
Female Sprinter: Belvoir Bay, Come Dancing, Covfefe.
Male Turf Horse: Bricks and Mortar, Mo Forza, World of Trouble.
Female Turf Horse: Got Stormy, Sistercharlie, Uni.
Steeplechase Horse: Brain Power, Scorpiancer, Winston C
Owner: Gary Barber, Peter Brant, Klaravich Stables, Inc. and William H. Lawrence.
Breeder: Calumet Farm, Godolphin, George Strawbridge Jr.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Chad Brown, Brad Cox.
Jockey: Javier Castellano, Irad Ortiz, Jr., Jose Ortiz.
Apprentice Jockey: Julio Correa, Angel Diaz, Kazushi Kimura.
Santa Anita review
Two big stakes, let’s get right to them.
Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes: Authentic put himself in the Kentucky Derby picture with a 7 3/4-length win in this mile race. However, it wasn’t as if the win wasn’t without some anxiety. Jockey Drayden Van Dyke had to corral the colt down the stretch when he went sideways on two occasions.
Authentic broke from the rail and went to the lead quickly and by the top of the stretch had the race well in command. The race was worth 10 Kentucky Derby points, not enough to make a difference without good performances in major preps in the coming months.
The colt paid $4.40, $2.80 and $2.20. Azul Coast was second followed by Zimba Warrior, Taishan, scoring and Uncaptured Hero.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “We thought if he’s a good horse, he should win. That’s what you’re hoping for, the way he was working and all. Drayden [Van Dyke] has always been really high on him. I joked with him when he came back. I said, ‘Do you think he’s a little bit too much horse for you? No, no, no he’s not!’
“You want to see him run like that, especially this time of year. We’ve got some other ones back there, hopefully they’ll come along, but the timing is good for him now to run in the March race. (Grade II, $400,000 San Felipe Stakes).
“He saw the crowd [when he lugged in mid-stretch]. … He saw something, but he’s never really acted that way before. He was just out there by himself and didn’t know what was going on. … He wanted to throw the brakes on.’”
Drayden Van Dyke (winning jockey): “The main thing was getting out of the gate. Once we did it was a nice trip. I took the lead and I wasn’t going to go too fast but I’m happy I got the trip I did. I told Bob [Baffert] when he broke his maiden (Nov. 9) he was my favorite 2-year-old. He’s very talented. I think the noise from the crowd made him react the way he did there in the stretch. His ears went toward the crowd, so I think that’s what caused it, but then when he got down to the rail, he spooked himself again.”
Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes: Desert Stone went from last to first in the 1 1/8-mie turf race to win by a neck. He stayed near the back through most of the race but then went four wide in the stretch and overcame favored Cleopatra’s Strike.
Desert Stone paid $16.20, $5.60 and $4.00. Cleopatra’s Strike was second followed by Majestic Eagle, Chosen Vessel, North County Guy, Overdue and Acker.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Baltas (winning trainer): “He’s healthy now. When we stopped on him [after a ninth-place finish in the Shoemaker Mile on May 2], we gave him 90 days on the farm and it did him a lot of good. He looked a lot healthier, obviously it paid off.
“Turf is weird, sometimes it holds the speed, sometimes it doesn’t. The turf course changes daily so that is just the way he runs. You can’t change the horse’s style. He runs from behind and Geovanni Franco is the only guy that knows how to ride him. If you look at his form this horse just likes this jockey.
“You can’t force this horse. He has a mind of his own, when he wants to run he’ll run and Geovanni lets him do his thing in the beginning. He told me today, ‘If I can get him out we’re gonna be tough.’ He had been blocked several times in the stretch before.”
Geovanni Franco (winning jockey): “I could see everybody bunching up and I knew the pace was pretty slow, but my horse was just waiting for me to turn him loose, so I didn’t worry about it. He’s always a handful. But he’s just doing really good. We expected him to run good [Saturday] and I was very happy with the way he ran from off the pace. I’ve worked him a lot and he likes me and I like him.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card, the last until Friday, has a 12:30 p.m. start and will have eight races. Four of them are on the turf. There is a really good stakes race, which we’ll get to, but let’s first talk about the eighth, a one-mile turf claiming race. Huh?
This will be the last race, except for special occasions, for jockeys Tyler Baze and Joe Talamo on the Southern California circuit as full-time riders. They are both headed east with first stops at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas, which opens on Jan. 24.
Baze will be aboard Soul Beam (8-1) for trainer Jorge Periban. Talamo will be on Broke Away Grey (10-1) for his father-in-law Ron Ellis. You know I never seriously give wagering advice and this is not meant to be taken as advice. But how about $2 win on the 1 (Baze) and 11 (Talamo) and $1 exacta box 1-11? Whaddya got to lose but $5?
Good luck guys.
OK, back to the feature, which is the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going seven furlongs. There are seven horses and four trainers. Bob Baffert has three, Jeff Mullins runs two and Phil D’Amato and Simon Callaghan have one.
The favorite is Eclipse nominated Bast for Baffert and Drayden Van Dyke. She has won three of five, all the wins Grade 1s. She was third in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. She’s even money. The two second favorites, at 5-2, are also Baffert horses. There is Auberge, who won her only race by 7 ¾ lengths. Flavien Prat is her jockey. And there is Golden Principal, who won her only by 1 ½ lengths. Mike Smith will ride.
Bast is clearly the star, but’s impressive when your “other Baffert” horses are ridden by Prat and Smith. Post is 3:38 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 6, 8, 6, 10 (4 also eligible), 10 (1 ae), 7, 11 (1 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No.7 Muralist (8-1)
Muralist ran second last out in January after hopping at the start and made a strong late move up the rail to run second. Off since then we see regular works from October on. Abel Cedillo gets the ride Sunday. This horse cost $210,000 at auction and races protected. This is the money run at a great 8-1 price. It’s not cheap sitting on horses for this long, so when trainers send them out like Sunday protected they place them for the win. Muralist races first time gelding today as well. Cedillo early double potential.
Saturday’s result: Malibu Morning burst the gates and flew to the front and that was it as she then faded to last place and ran around for exercise.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday or late Friday.
Gulfstream (7): $100,000 Kitten’s Joy Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Island Commish ($14.60)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 La Verdad Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Cash Offer ($10.40)
Gulfstream (9): $100,000 Ginger Brew Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: She’s My Type ($20.40)
Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Mucho Macho Man Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Chance It ($3.40)
Santa Anita (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Sham Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Authentic ($4.40)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Desert Stone ($16.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
2:50 Sunland (9): $100,000 4 Rivers John Deere Stakes, NM-breds 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Ancient Land (5-2)
3:38 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Ynez Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bast (1-1)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 3 Elicity (3-1)
She has steadily moved forward in each of her last three efforts on my charts and the hard knockers figures are best in here with everything factored (trouble and track variant) from those races. She was fractious in the gate in her last start on Dec. 14 and broke slow to give her rivals a head-start. She rallied from that point to finish third behind Charger Bar Handicap starters You Caught My Eye and Madam Fire MV while showing a solid gallop out. Will be tough to deny with her typical effort.
Final thoughts
If you would like to subscribe to the newsletter you can click here and sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email, nothing more. Tell your friends, or even people you don’t like that much.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
And now the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 4.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.70 46.59 59.76 1:13.96
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Bluegrass Sky
|122
|1
|4
|3–½
|4–2
|3–½
|1–hd
|T Baze
|6.60
|3
|Elgofranco
|122
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–½
|2–1¾
|Gutierrez
|0.70
|2
|On Mars
|122
|2
|9
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–2
|3–1½
|Cedillo
|9.30
|5
|Lets Get Wild
|122
|5
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–2½
|4–1¼
|Hernandez
|27.20
|6
|Aristeia
|122
|6
|6
|8–1
|5–2
|5–3
|5–½
|Blanc
|39.30
|7
|Lucky Long Legs
|122
|7
|8
|9
|8–4
|6–3½
|6–10¾
|Maldonado
|5.10
|9
|Oui Say No
|122
|9
|5
|7–1
|6–hd
|7–2
|7–nk
|Van Dyke
|11.00
|4
|Shenandoah Star
|122
|4
|7
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–10
|8–17
|Fuentes
|18.60
|8
|Chromes Lil Sis
|122
|8
|3
|5–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Flores
|79.10
|1
|BLUEGRASS SKY
|15.20
|5.00
|3.40
|3
|ELGOFRANCO
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|ON MARS
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$15.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5)
|$50.48
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-5-6)
|$11,175.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2)
|$38.15
Winner–Bluegrass Sky Dbb.f.3 by Bluegrass Cat out of Big Sky Queen, by Digression. Bred by CalMont Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Calmont Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $138,446 Exacta Pool $86,227 Superfecta Pool $46,067 Super High Five Pool $17,608 Trifecta Pool $60,629. Scratched–none.
BLUEGRASS SKY saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out past the eighth pole and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ELGOFRANCO had speed a bit off the rail then stalked between foes then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away in deep stretch but was caught on the line. ON MARS broke a bit slowly, sped between horses then inched away and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and to deep stretch and held third. LETS GET WILD between horses early, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARISTEIA a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LUCKY LONG LEGS broke a bit slowly, settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. OUI SAY NO stalked five wide on the backstretch, went three deep on the turn, angled in between foes nearing the stretch and weakened. SHENANDOAH STAR broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses and steadied into the turn, angled in leaving the turn, steadied again in tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive. CHROMES LIL SIS stalked four wide between foes, angled in and dropped back on the turn and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.40 44.34 55.81 1:01.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Phast Pharoah
|122
|4
|6
|3–2½
|3–2
|2–½
|1–1½
|Rosario
|1.00
|1
|Absolute Unit
|122
|1
|7
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|2–1
|Prat
|4.00
|7
|Liam's Pride
|122
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|6.10
|8
|Port Saint Joe
|122
|8
|3
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–4
|4–1¾
|Pereira
|9.80
|2
|Restoring Dreams
|122
|2
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|5–1¾
|Talamo
|10.50
|3
|Keno'd
|122
|3
|8
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–1
|6–1¼
|Gutierrez
|7.80
|6
|Dude's Dream
|122
|6
|5
|6–1
|6–hd
|7–1½
|7–2½
|Roman
|34.80
|5
|Malibu Morning
|122
|5
|1
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Flores
|35.00
|4
|PHAST PHAROAH
|4.00
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|ABSOLUTE UNIT
|4.00
|3.20
|7
|LIAM'S PRIDE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$37.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$6.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-8)
|$13.96
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-7-8-2)
|$195.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7)
|$15.10
Winner–Phast Pharoah Ch.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Loudly, by War Front. Bred by China Horse Club International Limited (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Hall, Darryl, Harenski, Karen J., Lantzman, Marc, Mansor, Tom, Norton, Karen, Pancer, Mike, Poole, J. Mutuel Pool $232,798 Daily Double Pool $46,541 Exacta Pool $148,494 Superfecta Pool $65,709 Super High Five Pool $4,102 Trifecta Pool $99,356. Scratched–none.
PHAST PHAROAH broke in and bumped a rival, was sent between horses then stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole, drifted in and inched clear under left handed urging. ABSOLUTE UNIT saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and gained the place late. LIAM'S PRIDE angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and held third. PORT SAINT JOE angled in and chased outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. RESTORING DREAMS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back until just past the eighth pole and weakened. KENO'D broke in and was squeezed between horses, chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DUDE'S DREAM chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MALIBU MORNING settled between rivals chasing the pace then outside a foe, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. The stewards conducted and inquiry into the start between the winner and KENO'D but made no change when they ruled both runners broke in and contributed to the contact between them.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 45.70 1:11.67 1:18.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Mike Operator
|124
|3
|1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–3
|1–3½
|Rosario
|0.90
|8
|Wild Cat Canyon
|124
|8
|3
|1–2
|1–3½
|1–4
|2–3½
|Rojas Fernandez
|42.30
|4
|My Journey
|124
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–7¼
|Roman
|6.70
|6
|J C's Henrietta
|119
|6
|8
|8
|8
|7–4
|4–1¼
|Velez
|56.10
|5
|Silver Fury
|124
|5
|4
|5–1
|5–4½
|5–3½
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.70
|1
|Strong Ruler
|119
|1
|6
|7–4
|6–3½
|6–1½
|6–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|36.90
|2
|Royal Ranger
|124
|2
|7
|2–1
|2–1
|4–hd
|7–5¼
|Delgadillo
|4.10
|7
|Creeds Revenge
|115
|7
|5
|6–½
|7–1½
|8
|8
|Donoe
|96.10
|3
|MIKE OPERATOR
|3.80
|2.60
|2.20
|8
|WILD CAT CANYON
|17.00
|6.80
|4
|MY JOURNEY
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-8)
|$27.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-4-6)
|$136.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-4)
|$86.05
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-4-6-5)
|Carryover $5,673
Winner–Mike Operator Dbb.g.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of One Pacific Tower, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Lucky Charm Stable. Mutuel Pool $255,491 Daily Double Pool $26,955 Exacta Pool $142,815 Superfecta Pool $92,642 Trifecta Pool $115,687 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,435. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-3) paid $22.65. Pick Three Pool $54,551.
MIKE OPERATOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the fence on the turn and rallied under urging along the inside to the front a sixteenth out to win clear. WILD CAT CANYON sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out despite right handed urging in the stretch and was second best. MY JOURNEY stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. J C'S HENRIETTA unhurried off the rail early, angled in leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch and improved position. SILVER FURY stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, continued three deep on the bend and four wide into the stretch and weakened. STRONG RULER saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the turn and also weakened. ROYAL RANGER stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. CREEDS REVENGE close up stalking the pace four wide early, dropped back and angled in leaving the backstretch, found the inside in the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.51 47.68 1:11.60 1:23.64 1:35.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Kakistocracy
|124
|4
|6
|5–hd
|6–2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–1
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|1
|Big City Bane
|124
|1
|5
|7–hd
|8
|6–hd
|4–½
|2–1
|Rosario
|15.30
|3
|Sea of Liberty
|119
|3
|2
|4–½
|4–hd
|8
|7–½
|3–½
|Velez
|8.70
|8
|Jetovator
|124
|8
|8
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–2
|1–hd
|4–½
|Talamo
|9.00
|7
|Bud Knight
|124
|7
|7
|8
|7–1
|7–1
|8
|5–½
|Cedillo
|11.90
|6
|Fravel
|124
|6
|3
|6–1½
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|6–nk
|Prat
|5.90
|2
|Brix
|124
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|7–½
|Figueroa
|12.00
|5
|Abusive Gary
|124
|5
|4
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–½
|6–1
|8
|Maldonado
|7.10
|4
|KAKISTOCRACY
|4.00
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|BIG CITY BANE
|10.60
|6.00
|3
|SEA OF LIBERTY
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$8.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$21.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-8)
|$95.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3)
|$64.00
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-3-8-7)
|Carryover $12,750
Winner–Kakistocracy Ch.g.4 by Point of Entry out of Onida (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Brackpool Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $259,242 Daily Double Pool $30,021 Exacta Pool $148,399 Superfecta Pool $60,089 Trifecta Pool $93,331 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,275. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $5.50. Pick Three Pool $38,816.
KAKISTOCRACY stalked between horses then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out, inched away and held. BIG CITY BANE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn then angled in, came out just past midstretch and finished well for the place. SEA OF LIBERTY tugged between horses then stalked inside, was shuffled back nearing midway on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and came on willingly between foes in deep stretch to edged rivals for third. JETOVATOR tugged three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, battled outside the pacesetter leaving that turn and into the stretch, put a head in front between horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. BUD KNIGHT angled in and chased outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. FRAVEL stalked three deep, went four wide into and out of the second turn and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BRIX had speed inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, was roused leaving the second turn then had the rider lose the whip into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and until deep stretch and weakened late. ABUSIVE GARY pulled between horses early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, steadied between horses early on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Sham Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.87 47.94 1:12.18 1:24.30 1:37.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Authentic
|120
|1
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–8
|1–7¾
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|4
|Azul Coast
|120
|4
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|3–hd
|2–1½
|Rosario
|2.20
|2
|Zimba Warrior
|120
|2
|4
|3–hd
|3–½
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|33.80
|6
|Taishan
|120
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|6
|4–2
|4–8¾
|Gryder
|2.30
|5
|Scoring
|120
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|6
|5–2¼
|Cedillo
|20.00
|3
|Uncaptured Hero
|120
|3
|1
|2–½
|2–hd
|3–1½
|5–hd
|6
|Prat
|15.20
|1
|AUTHENTIC
|4.40
|2.80
|2.20
|4
|AZUL COAST
|3.20
|2.40
|2
|ZIMBA WARRIOR
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$9.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$5.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6)
|$6.74
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$19.45
Winner–Authentic B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $396,525 Daily Double Pool $29,932 Exacta Pool $165,515 Superfecta Pool $72,955 Trifecta Pool $118,020. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $6.15. Pick Three Pool $67,875. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-4-1) 12947 tickets with 4 correct paid $15.00. Pick Four Pool $254,982. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-3-4-1) 2563 tickets with 5 correct paid $169.65. Pick Five Pool $505,610.
AUTHENTIC sped to the early lead inside, set the pace a bit off the rail, was ridden along to widen in upper stretch, ducked inward in midstretch and again a sixteenth out and won clear in hand. AZUL COAST bobbled slightly in the opening strides, angled in and chased inside, came out in midstretch and gained the place. ZIMBA WARRIOR between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came under urging in the drive then had the rider lose whip past the sixteenth pole but held third. TAISHAN broke a step slowly, went three deep into and on the first turn then chased outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SCORING stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. UNCAPTURED HERO close up stalking the early pace off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.81 1:10.94 1:23.34 1:35.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Scarlet Heat
|124
|8
|8
|8–2½
|8–1½
|4–1
|3–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|1.80
|7
|Y Not Sizzle
|124
|7
|9
|9–½
|9–1½
|6–1
|5–1
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|14.80
|2
|Oh Pretty Woman
|124
|2
|10
|10–3
|10–2½
|8–1
|6–3½
|3–2¼
|Rosario
|2.70
|9
|Hot Magistrate
|119
|9
|1
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|4–1¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.30
|6
|Sothalis
|124
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–3
|5–½
|Maldonado
|6.40
|3
|Durga
|124
|3
|3
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–2½
|4–2
|6–3½
|Figueroa
|48.80
|5
|Slew South
|119
|5
|6
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|7–1½
|7–5¼
|Velez
|14.00
|11
|Too Hot for Curlin
|124
|10
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|8–5
|8–9½
|Cedillo
|8.00
|1
|Lady Ember
|124
|1
|11
|11
|11
|10–4
|9–1
|9–1½
|Talamo
|23.90
|4
|Probable
|124
|4
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|9–2
|10–8
|10–8½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|111.50
|12
|Lonsdaleite
|124
|11
|5
|3–hd
|5–1
|11
|11
|11
|Hernandez
|131.80
|8
|SCARLET HEAT
|5.60
|3.60
|2.60
|7
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|10.00
|4.60
|2
|OH PRETTY WOMAN
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8)
|$12.40
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$26.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-9)
|$31.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-2-9-6)
|$1,867.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2)
|$47.15
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-10)
|$5.40
Winner–Scarlet Heat Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Dancing Jo, by Johannesburg. Bred by M. Auerbach, LLC (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Highlander Racing Stable LLC, Radley Equine, Inc. and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $517,610 Exacta Pool $352,127 Superfecta Pool $150,701 Super High Five Pool $13,984 Trifecta Pool $223,744 Consolation Double Pool $39,681. Scratched–Lovely Finish.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $7.05. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-10) paid $2.85. Consolation Pick Three Pool $67,104.
SCARLET HEAT bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and held gamely between foes late. Y NOT SIZZLE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, rallied between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely inside the winner late. OH PRETTY WOMAN saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well alongside the top pair. HOT MAGISTRATE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and weakened some late. SOTHALIS sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, also fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. DURGA stalked along the inside, came out a bit into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. SLEW SOUTH chased between horses then outside a rival early on the second turn, went three deep leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. LADY EMBER settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. PROBABLE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way. LONSDALEITE angled in and stalked three deep, fell back into and on the second turn and had nothing left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.57 48.04 1:12.49 1:38.17 1:44.61
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Bold Endeavor
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–3¼
|Prat
|10.50
|2
|Street Class
|124
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2–1
|2–2¾
|Rosario
|6.70
|4
|Meistermind
|124
|4
|4
|4–1½
|4–3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–1
|Rispoli
|4.30
|1
|Proverb
|124
|1
|2
|2–3
|3–2
|3–½
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|0.60
|6
|Impression
|122
|5
|3
|3–2
|2–hd
|2–1½
|5
|5
|Pereira
|4.80
|3
|BOLD ENDEAVOR
|23.00
|9.00
|8.00
|2
|STREET CLASS
|7.00
|6.20
|4
|MEISTERMIND
|5.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3)
|$58.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$51.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-1)
|$26.65
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4)
|$100.35
Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.4 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $269,948 Daily Double Pool $36,209 Exacta Pool $124,535 Superfecta Pool $43,239 Trifecta Pool $76,341. Scratched–Mongolian Hero.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-3) paid $36.50. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-10-3) paid $15.25. Consolation Pick Three Pool $66,028.
BOLD ENDEAVOR dueled outside a rival then inched away early on the backstretch and angled in, responded when challenged again midway on the backstretch, edged away again early on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under urging. STREET CLASS came off the rail on the first turn and settled off the inside, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. MEISTERMIND chased off the inside, went between horses leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. PROVERB dueled inside then stalked the winner, re-bid between horses on the backstretch, fell back some and angled in on the second turn and weakened. IMPRESSION chased outside then off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch, stalked and angled in some on the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Gabriel Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.26 48.18 1:11.65 1:35.98 1:47.63
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Desert Stone
|120
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–1½
|1–nk
|Franco
|7.10
|3
|Cleopatra's Strike
|124
|3
|3
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–1
|3–½
|2–1½
|Cedillo
|1.30
|6
|Majestic Eagle
|122
|6
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|1–hd
|3–½
|Bejarano
|5.10
|2
|Chosen Vessel
|120
|2
|2
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|4–½
|4–3¼
|T Baze
|14.00
|5
|North County Guy
|120
|5
|4
|6–1
|6–hd
|6–½
|7
|5–hd
|Gutierrez
|6.80
|4
|Overdue
|120
|4
|6
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1
|6–½
|Smith
|4.00
|7
|Acker
|120
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–hd
|6–1
|7
|Rosario
|11.40
|1
|DESERT STONE (IRE)
|16.20
|5.60
|4.00
|3
|CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE
|3.00
|2.40
|6
|MAJESTIC EAGLE
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$274.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-3)
|$22.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2)
|$37.61
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5)
|$467.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6)
|$31.65
Winner–Desert Stone (IRE) Dbb.h.5 by Fastnet Rock (AUS) out of Starstone (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Arkle Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $401,493 Daily Double Pool $47,197 Exacta Pool $199,517 Superfecta Pool $74,523 Super High Five Pool $6,590 Trifecta Pool $127,966. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-1) paid $175.70. Pick Three Pool $74,704.
DESERT STONE (IRE) broke in and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under some left handed urging and a strong hand ride to get up nearing the wire. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied to a short lead between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not hold off the winner. MAJESTIC EAGLE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside that one in the drive, fought back in deep stretch and held third. CHOSEN VESSEL saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch and continued willingly to be edged for the show. NORTH COUNTY GUY broke a step slowly and was a bit crowded, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick three deep on the line. OVERDUE took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. ACKER stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
NINTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.77 44.74 1:09.91 1:16.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Hot Sean
|119
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5–hd
|3–1½
|1–ns
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.20
|5
|Tiger Dad
|124
|5
|3
|3–2
|3–1½
|2–½
|2–¾
|Espinoza
|8.80
|1
|Soldier Boy
|124
|1
|6
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|3–½
|Rosario
|3.80
|6
|Sigalert
|124
|6
|5
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–½
|4–1½
|T Baze
|10.80
|7
|Italiano
|124
|7
|1
|6–2
|4–½
|4–2
|5–1
|Prat
|4.60
|8
|Order and Law
|119
|8
|2
|7–1
|7–½
|7–1
|6–3¼
|Velez
|16.00
|2
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|2
|8
|8
|8
|8
|7–4½
|Talamo
|26.40
|4
|Truck Salesman
|124
|4
|7
|2–1½
|2–½
|6–hd
|8
|Roman
|3.70
|3
|HOT SEAN
|6.40
|4.00
|2.60
|5
|TIGER DAD
|7.40
|4.00
|1
|SOLDIER BOY
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$58.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$23.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-6)
|$61.14
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-6-7)
|$1,646.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$48.70
Winner–Hot Sean B.g.6 by Flatter out of Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Brookfield Stud (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $395,330 Daily Double Pool $50,290 Exacta Pool $214,935 Superfecta Pool $109,696 Super High Five Pool $8,135 Trifecta Pool $162,535. Claimed–Hot Sean by Paymaster Racing LLC, Slugo Racing and Bassim LLC. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $160.80. Pick Three Pool $51,560.
HOT SEAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid between horses under urging in midstretch and gained the lead in deep stretch to gamely prevailed. TIGER DAD had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside foes a sixteenth out and continued gamely to the wire. SOLDIER BOY sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail, inched away on the turn, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and held third outside a foe on the line. SIGALERT stalked between horses, angled to the inside in the stretch and finished with interest along the fence. ITALIANO close up stalking the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ORDER AND LAW chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. HEARTFULLOFSTARS a step slow to begin, chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. TRUCK SALESMAN had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and outside a foe into the stretch and weakened.
TENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 44.96 56.42 1:02.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|124
|3
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–nk
|Gutierrez
|4.30
|5
|Anonymously
|124
|5
|4
|2–1
|2–2
|2–½
|2–¾
|Cedillo
|2.20
|2
|Queen of the Track
|122
|2
|8
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–1
|3–2¼
|Rosario
|4.10
|1
|Hello Bubbles
|124
|1
|9
|6–1
|4–hd
|4–3
|4–1
|Bejarano
|10.20
|6
|Rockin Ready
|119
|6
|6
|8–2½
|7–½
|6–1½
|5–1
|Velez
|15.00
|8
|Magical Gray
|124
|7
|1
|3–hd
|5–1
|5–½
|6–¾
|Rispoli
|9.40
|4
|Swing Thoughts
|124
|4
|7
|9
|9
|7–1
|7–3½
|Van Dyke
|16.50
|10
|Silken Spy
|124
|8
|2
|5–½
|6–1
|8–4
|8–4¼
|Hernandez
|7.90
|12
|Mariah Girl
|124
|9
|3
|7–hd
|8–1½
|9
|9
|Delgadillo
|12.10
|3
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE
|10.60
|4.40
|3.20
|5
|ANONYMOUSLY
|3.60
|2.60
|2
|QUEEN OF THE TRACK
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$33.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-1)
|$37.79
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-2-1-6)
|$1,235.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2)
|$30.40
Winner–An Eddie Surprise Ch.m.5 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $410,134 Daily Double Pool $146,690 Exacta Pool $244,555 Superfecta Pool $118,399 Super High Five Pool $14,574 Trifecta Pool $170,527. Scratched–Dearborn, Miss Fia, Mongolian Window, Tijori.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $64.65. Pick Three Pool $219,044. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-3-3) 423 tickets with 4 correct paid $936.30. Pick Four Pool $519,232. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/10-3-1-3-3) 179 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,784.80. Pick Five Pool $650,958. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-8/10-3-1-3-3) 77 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,632.18. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,562. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $247,811.
AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging a sixteenth out and got up nearing the wire. ANONYMOUSLY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, re-bid between horses a sixteenth out, took a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, fought back along the rail in deep stretch and also continued willingly. HELLO BUBBLES broke a bit slowly, went u p inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ROCKIN READY stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, found the fence in the stretch, came out in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MAGICAL GRAY three deep early, stalked off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SWING THOUGHTS settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SILKEN SPY stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, angled in outside a rival on the bend, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,145
|$1,437,952
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,235,126
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,502,566
|TOTAL
|7,145
|$12,175,644
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, January 5.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 6th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cardiff Cay
|Mike Smith
|124
|Don Chatlos
|5-2
|2
|Da Kine
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|3
|Commanding Chief
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|4
|Go Daddy Go
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|5
|Border Town
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|6
|Lincoln City
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|7
|Muralist
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|8
|Cape Point
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Afternoon Heat
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|2-1
|2
|Hoop Dream
|Tyler Baze
|124
|David Bernstein
|8-1
|3
|A Man's Man
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|4
|Brace for Impact
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bruce Headley
|4-1
|5
|Street Demand
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|6
|Grandpa Louie
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-5
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|General Interest
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|20,000
|2
|Foster Boi
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Bob's Sniper
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Val Brinkerhoff
|8-1
|4
|Midnight Special
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Hit the Seam
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Edward R. Freeman
|7-2
|6
|First in Show
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|7
|Desmond Doss
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|8
|Rinse and Repeat
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Last First Kiss
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|2
|Del Mar Drama
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|3
|Storie Blue
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Cosmic Cowgirl
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|5
|Classy Ruler
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|4-5
|6
|Crazy Speighty
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Will Dancer
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Eddie Truman
|5-1
|20,000
|2
|Cross Town
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|5-1
|20,000
|3
|Darkhawk
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Brian J. Pitnick
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Derby Storm
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Fortnite Dance
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|20,000
|6
|Moana Luna
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Bruce Headley
|7-2
|20,000
|7
|Hypersonic
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jeffrey Metz
|9-2
|20,000
|8
|Fort Dodge
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|6-1
|20,000
|9
|The Easy Way
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Leonard Powell
|4-1
|20,000
|10
|Starship Chewy
|Donnie Meche
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|20,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Nil Phet
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|20,000
|12
|Son of a Queen
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|50-1
|20,000
|13
|Shared
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Richard Rosales
|6-1
|20,000
|14
|Ziyanair
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|30-1
|20,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kim K
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Creative Instinct
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|3
|Tonahutu
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Dan Blacker
|6-1
|4
|Storming Lady
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|4-1
|5
|Love and Peace
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|8-1
|6
|Posit
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|7
|Holly Hundy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|8
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|9
|Smoovie
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|10
|Flower Point
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Kentan Road
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Ynez Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Auberge
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Golden Principal
|Mike Smith
|120
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Lovely Lilia
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|4
|Paige Anne
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|20-1
|5
|K P Dreamin
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|20-1
|6
|Orquidias Biz
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Jeff Mullins
|12-1
|7
|Bast
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|1-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Soul Beam
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Mystery Messenger
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|25,000
|3
|Blame It On Kitty
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Hootie
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Go for a Ride
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Peter Miller
|4-1
|25,000
|6
|Single Me Out
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|15-1
|25,000
|7
|Canadian Game
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|25,000
|8
|You Must Chill
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|25,000
|9
|Factorial
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|25,000
|10
|Bird
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Dean Pederson
|15-1
|25,000
|11
|Broke Away Grey
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|10-1
|25,000
|Also Eligible
|12
|Brazilian Summer
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Matthew Chew
|20-1
|25,000