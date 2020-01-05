Racing! Eclipse nominations are out

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, January 4. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 5th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.70 46.59 59.76 1:13.96

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Bluegrass Sky 122 1 4 3–½ 4–2 3–½ 1–hd T Baze 6.60 3 Elgofranco 122 3 1 2–hd 2–1½ 1–½ 2–1¾ Gutierrez 0.70 2 On Mars 122 2 9 1–1½ 1–1 2–2 3–1½ Cedillo 9.30 5 Lets Get Wild 122 5 2 4–1 3–hd 4–2½ 4–1¼ Hernandez 27.20 6 Aristeia 122 6 6 8–1 5–2 5–3 5–½ Blanc 39.30 7 Lucky Long Legs 122 7 8 9 8–4 6–3½ 6–10¾ Maldonado 5.10 9 Oui Say No 122 9 5 7–1 6–hd 7–2 7–nk Van Dyke 11.00 4 Shenandoah Star 122 4 7 6–hd 7–1 8–10 8–17 Fuentes 18.60 8 Chromes Lil Sis 122 8 3 5–hd 9 9 9 Flores 79.10

1 BLUEGRASS SKY 15.20 5.00 3.40 3 ELGOFRANCO 2.40 2.10 2 ON MARS 4.40

$1 EXACTA (1-3) $15.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-2-5) $50.48 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-2-5-6) $11,175.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-2) $38.15

Winner–Bluegrass Sky Dbb.f.3 by Bluegrass Cat out of Big Sky Queen, by Digression. Bred by CalMont Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Calmont Thoroughbreds LLC. Mutuel Pool $138,446 Exacta Pool $86,227 Superfecta Pool $46,067 Super High Five Pool $17,608 Trifecta Pool $60,629. Scratched–none.

BLUEGRASS SKY saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out past the eighth pole and rallied under urging to get up in the final stride. ELGOFRANCO had speed a bit off the rail then stalked between foes then outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter into the stretch, took a short lead, inched away in deep stretch but was caught on the line. ON MARS broke a bit slowly, sped between horses then inched away and set the pace inside, fought back in the stretch and to deep stretch and held third. LETS GET WILD between horses early, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ARISTEIA a bit slow to begin, pulled between horses then chased off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. LUCKY LONG LEGS broke a bit slowly, settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. OUI SAY NO stalked five wide on the backstretch, went three deep on the turn, angled in between foes nearing the stretch and weakened. SHENANDOAH STAR broke a bit slowly, pulled between horses and steadied into the turn, angled in leaving the turn, steadied again in tight into the stretch and had little left for the drive. CHROMES LIL SIS stalked four wide between foes, angled in and dropped back on the turn and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.40 44.34 55.81 1:01.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Phast Pharoah 122 4 6 3–2½ 3–2 2–½ 1–1½ Rosario 1.00 1 Absolute Unit 122 1 7 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 2–1 Prat 4.00 7 Liam's Pride 122 7 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 3–¾ Cedillo 6.10 8 Port Saint Joe 122 8 3 4–hd 5–2½ 5–4 4–1¾ Pereira 9.80 2 Restoring Dreams 122 2 4 1–hd 1–hd 3–1½ 5–1¾ Talamo 10.50 3 Keno'd 122 3 8 7–hd 7–1½ 6–1 6–1¼ Gutierrez 7.80 6 Dude's Dream 122 6 5 6–1 6–hd 7–1½ 7–2½ Roman 34.80 5 Malibu Morning 122 5 1 8 8 8 8 Flores 35.00

4 PHAST PHAROAH 4.00 2.40 2.10 1 ABSOLUTE UNIT 4.00 3.20 7 LIAM'S PRIDE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $37.00 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-7-8) $13.96 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-7-8-2) $195.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-7) $15.10

Winner–Phast Pharoah Ch.c.3 by American Pharoah out of Loudly, by War Front. Bred by China Horse Club International Limited (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Hall, Darryl, Harenski, Karen J., Lantzman, Marc, Mansor, Tom, Norton, Karen, Pancer, Mike, Poole, J. Mutuel Pool $232,798 Daily Double Pool $46,541 Exacta Pool $148,494 Superfecta Pool $65,709 Super High Five Pool $4,102 Trifecta Pool $99,356. Scratched–none.

PHAST PHAROAH broke in and bumped a rival, was sent between horses then stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole, drifted in and inched clear under left handed urging. ABSOLUTE UNIT saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and gained the place late. LIAM'S PRIDE angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead between horses in midstretch, drifted in late and held third. PORT SAINT JOE angled in and chased outside a rival, came out three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. RESTORING DREAMS had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back until just past the eighth pole and weakened. KENO'D broke in and was squeezed between horses, chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. DUDE'S DREAM chased three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. MALIBU MORNING settled between rivals chasing the pace then outside a foe, angled to the inside on the turn and weakened. The stewards conducted and inquiry into the start between the winner and KENO'D but made no change when they ruled both runners broke in and contributed to the contact between them.

THIRD RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 45.70 1:11.67 1:18.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Mike Operator 124 3 1 4–hd 4–hd 2–3 1–3½ Rosario 0.90 8 Wild Cat Canyon 124 8 3 1–2 1–3½ 1–4 2–3½ Rojas Fernandez 42.30 4 My Journey 124 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–2½ 3–7¼ Roman 6.70 6 J C's Henrietta 119 6 8 8 8 7–4 4–1¼ Velez 56.10 5 Silver Fury 124 5 4 5–1 5–4½ 5–3½ 5–1¼ Fuentes 2.70 1 Strong Ruler 119 1 6 7–4 6–3½ 6–1½ 6–1 Diaz, Jr. 36.90 2 Royal Ranger 124 2 7 2–1 2–1 4–hd 7–5¼ Delgadillo 4.10 7 Creeds Revenge 115 7 5 6–½ 7–1½ 8 8 Donoe 96.10

3 MIKE OPERATOR 3.80 2.60 2.20 8 WILD CAT CANYON 17.00 6.80 4 MY JOURNEY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-3) $7.60 $1 EXACTA (3-8) $27.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-8-4-6) $136.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-8-4) $86.05 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-8-4-6-5) Carryover $5,673

Winner–Mike Operator Dbb.g.4 by Shanghai Bobby out of One Pacific Tower, by Coronado's Quest. Bred by Erv Woolsey & Ralph Kinder (KY). Trainer: Victor L. Garcia. Owner: Lucky Charm Stable. Mutuel Pool $255,491 Daily Double Pool $26,955 Exacta Pool $142,815 Superfecta Pool $92,642 Trifecta Pool $115,687 X-5 Super High Five Pool $7,435. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-4-3) paid $22.65. Pick Three Pool $54,551.

MIKE OPERATOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the fence on the turn and rallied under urging along the inside to the front a sixteenth out to win clear. WILD CAT CANYON sped to the early lead, set the pace just off the rail, drifted out despite right handed urging in the stretch and was second best. MY JOURNEY stalked between horses, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. J C'S HENRIETTA unhurried off the rail early, angled in leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch and improved position. SILVER FURY stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, continued three deep on the bend and four wide into the stretch and weakened. STRONG RULER saved ground chasing the pace, fell back on the turn and also weakened. ROYAL RANGER stalked inside then a bit off the rail, was between horses leaving the turn and had little left for the drive. CREEDS REVENGE close up stalking the pace four wide early, dropped back and angled in leaving the backstretch, found the inside in the stretch and gave way.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.51 47.68 1:11.60 1:23.64 1:35.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Kakistocracy 124 4 6 5–hd 6–2 3–hd 3–1½ 1–1 Van Dyke 1.00 1 Big City Bane 124 1 5 7–hd 8 6–hd 4–½ 2–1 Rosario 15.30 3 Sea of Liberty 119 3 2 4–½ 4–hd 8 7–½ 3–½ Velez 8.70 8 Jetovator 124 8 8 3–hd 2–½ 2–2 1–hd 4–½ Talamo 9.00 7 Bud Knight 124 7 7 8 7–1 7–1 8 5–½ Cedillo 11.90 6 Fravel 124 6 3 6–1½ 5–hd 5–1½ 5–hd 6–nk Prat 5.90 2 Brix 124 2 1 1–½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–½ 7–½ Figueroa 12.00 5 Abusive Gary 124 5 4 2–1 3–1½ 4–½ 6–1 8 Maldonado 7.10

4 KAKISTOCRACY 4.00 3.20 2.60 1 BIG CITY BANE 10.60 6.00 3 SEA OF LIBERTY 4.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $8.60 $1 EXACTA (4-1) $21.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-3-8) $95.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-3) $64.00 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-1-3-8-7) Carryover $12,750

Winner–Kakistocracy Ch.g.4 by Point of Entry out of Onida (IRE), by Noverre. Bred by Brackpool Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $259,242 Daily Double Pool $30,021 Exacta Pool $148,399 Superfecta Pool $60,089 Trifecta Pool $93,331 X-5 Super High Five Pool $9,275. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-3-4) paid $5.50. Pick Three Pool $38,816.

KAKISTOCRACY stalked between horses then inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep under left handed urging to gain the lead a sixteenth out, inched away and held. BIG CITY BANE saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the second turn then angled in, came out just past midstretch and finished well for the place. SEA OF LIBERTY tugged between horses then stalked inside, was shuffled back nearing midway on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and came on willingly between foes in deep stretch to edged rivals for third. JETOVATOR tugged three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, battled outside the pacesetter leaving that turn and into the stretch, put a head in front between horses in midstretch and was edged for the show. BUD KNIGHT angled in and chased outside a rival, came out in upper stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. FRAVEL stalked three deep, went four wide into and out of the second turn and could not quite summon the needed late kick. BRIX had speed inside to set a pressured pace along the rail, was roused leaving the second turn then had the rider lose the whip into the stretch, fought back in midstretch and until deep stretch and weakened late. ABUSIVE GARY pulled between horses early, pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked a bit off the rail, steadied between horses early on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Sham Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.87 47.94 1:12.18 1:24.30 1:37.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Authentic 120 1 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2½ 1–8 1–7¾ Van Dyke 1.20 4 Azul Coast 120 4 5 6 6 5–hd 3–hd 2–1½ Rosario 2.20 2 Zimba Warrior 120 2 4 3–hd 3–½ 2–1½ 2–2 3–¾ Valdivia, Jr. 33.80 6 Taishan 120 6 6 5–hd 5–½ 6 4–2 4–8¾ Gryder 2.30 5 Scoring 120 5 2 4–1 4–1 4–hd 6 5–2¼ Cedillo 20.00 3 Uncaptured Hero 120 3 1 2–½ 2–hd 3–1½ 5–hd 6 Prat 15.20

1 AUTHENTIC 4.40 2.80 2.20 4 AZUL COAST 3.20 2.40 2 ZIMBA WARRIOR 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $9.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $5.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6) $6.74 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $19.45

Winner–Authentic B.c.3 by Into Mischief out of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Frederick, Fielding, John D. an. Mutuel Pool $396,525 Daily Double Pool $29,932 Exacta Pool $165,515 Superfecta Pool $72,955 Trifecta Pool $118,020. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-1) paid $6.15. Pick Three Pool $67,875. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-3-4-1) 12947 tickets with 4 correct paid $15.00. Pick Four Pool $254,982. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-4-3-4-1) 2563 tickets with 5 correct paid $169.65. Pick Five Pool $505,610.

AUTHENTIC sped to the early lead inside, set the pace a bit off the rail, was ridden along to widen in upper stretch, ducked inward in midstretch and again a sixteenth out and won clear in hand. AZUL COAST bobbled slightly in the opening strides, angled in and chased inside, came out in midstretch and gained the place. ZIMBA WARRIOR between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came under urging in the drive then had the rider lose whip past the sixteenth pole but held third. TAISHAN broke a step slowly, went three deep into and on the first turn then chased outside a rival, was between horses into the stretch and was outfinished for the show. SCORING stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. UNCAPTURED HERO close up stalking the early pace off the rail then between horses on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.09 46.81 1:10.94 1:23.34 1:35.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Scarlet Heat 124 8 8 8–2½ 8–1½ 4–1 3–hd 1–½ Prat 1.80 7 Y Not Sizzle 124 7 9 9–½ 9–1½ 6–1 5–1 2–hd Rispoli 14.80 2 Oh Pretty Woman 124 2 10 10–3 10–2½ 8–1 6–3½ 3–2¼ Rosario 2.70 9 Hot Magistrate 119 9 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–hd 4–1¼ Diaz, Jr. 7.30 6 Sothalis 124 6 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 2–3 5–½ Maldonado 6.40 3 Durga 124 3 3 4–hd 3–hd 3–2½ 4–2 6–3½ Figueroa 48.80 5 Slew South 119 5 6 7–hd 7–hd 7–hd 7–1½ 7–5¼ Velez 14.00 11 Too Hot for Curlin 124 10 7 6–hd 6–hd 5–½ 8–5 8–9½ Cedillo 8.00 1 Lady Ember 124 1 11 11 11 10–4 9–1 9–1½ Talamo 23.90 4 Probable 124 4 4 5–1 4–hd 9–2 10–8 10–8½ Valdivia, Jr. 111.50 12 Lonsdaleite 124 11 5 3–hd 5–1 11 11 11 Hernandez 131.80

8 SCARLET HEAT 5.60 3.60 2.60 7 Y NOT SIZZLE 10.00 4.60 2 OH PRETTY WOMAN 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-8) $12.40 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $26.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-2-9) $31.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-2-9-6) $1,867.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-2) $47.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (1-10) $5.40

Winner–Scarlet Heat Ch.f.4 by Unusual Heat out of Dancing Jo, by Johannesburg. Bred by M. Auerbach, LLC (CA). Trainer: Dan Blacker. Owner: M. Auerbach LLC, Highlander Racing Stable LLC, Radley Equine, Inc. and Gold, Rick. Mutuel Pool $517,610 Exacta Pool $352,127 Superfecta Pool $150,701 Super High Five Pool $13,984 Trifecta Pool $223,744 Consolation Double Pool $39,681. Scratched–Lovely Finish. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-1-8) paid $7.05. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-1-10) paid $2.85. Consolation Pick Three Pool $67,104.

SCARLET HEAT bobbled slightly at the start, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and held gamely between foes late. Y NOT SIZZLE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, rallied between horses in deep stretch and continued gamely inside the winner late. OH PRETTY WOMAN saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and finished well alongside the top pair. HOT MAGISTRATE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back between foes in deep stretch and weakened some late. SOTHALIS sped to the early lead, angled in and dueled inside, also fought back in deep stretch and weakened late. DURGA stalked along the inside, came out a bit into the stretch, angled in some in the drive and lacked the needed late kick. SLEW SOUTH chased between horses then outside a rival early on the second turn, went three deep leaving that turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN four wide early, stalked three deep to the stretch and weakened. LADY EMBER settled off the pace inside, came out on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and failed to menace. PROBABLE was in a good position stalking the pace between horses, dropped back between foes on the second turn and gave way. LONSDALEITE angled in and stalked three deep, fell back into and on the second turn and had nothing left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.57 48.04 1:12.49 1:38.17 1:44.61

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Bold Endeavor 122 3 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–2 1–3¼ Prat 10.50 2 Street Class 124 2 5 5 5 5 2–1 2–2¾ Rosario 6.70 4 Meistermind 124 4 4 4–1½ 4–3 4–hd 4–hd 3–1 Rispoli 4.30 1 Proverb 124 1 2 2–3 3–2 3–½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 0.60 6 Impression 122 5 3 3–2 2–hd 2–1½ 5 5 Pereira 4.80

3 BOLD ENDEAVOR 23.00 9.00 8.00 2 STREET CLASS 7.00 6.20 4 MEISTERMIND 5.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-3) $58.80 $1 EXACTA (3-2) $51.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-4-1) $26.65 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-4) $100.35

Winner–Bold Endeavor B.g.4 by Bernardini out of Awesome Lassie, by Awesome Again. Bred by Fedai Kahraman (KY). Trainer: George Papaprodromou. Owner: Decker Racing. Mutuel Pool $269,948 Daily Double Pool $36,209 Exacta Pool $124,535 Superfecta Pool $43,239 Trifecta Pool $76,341. Scratched–Mongolian Hero. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-8-3) paid $36.50. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (1-10-3) paid $15.25. Consolation Pick Three Pool $66,028.

BOLD ENDEAVOR dueled outside a rival then inched away early on the backstretch and angled in, responded when challenged again midway on the backstretch, edged away again early on the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under urging. STREET CLASS came off the rail on the first turn and settled off the inside, went three deep leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the place. MEISTERMIND chased off the inside, went between horses leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and picked up the show. PROVERB dueled inside then stalked the winner, re-bid between horses on the backstretch, fell back some and angled in on the second turn and weakened. IMPRESSION chased outside then off the rail, bid three deep on the backstretch, stalked and angled in some on the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Gabriel Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.26 48.18 1:11.65 1:35.98 1:47.63

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Desert Stone 120 1 7 7 7 7 5–1½ 1–nk Franco 7.10 3 Cleopatra's Strike 124 3 3 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 3–½ 2–1½ Cedillo 1.30 6 Majestic Eagle 122 6 1 2–1 2–1 2–½ 1–hd 3–½ Bejarano 5.10 2 Chosen Vessel 120 2 2 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd 4–½ 4–3¼ T Baze 14.00 5 North County Guy 120 5 4 6–1 6–hd 6–½ 7 5–hd Gutierrez 6.80 4 Overdue 120 4 6 1–1 1–1 1–1 2–1 6–½ Smith 4.00 7 Acker 120 7 5 3–hd 3–½ 4–hd 6–1 7 Rosario 11.40

1 DESERT STONE (IRE) 16.20 5.60 4.00 3 CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE 3.00 2.40 6 MAJESTIC EAGLE 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $274.20 $1 EXACTA (1-3) $22.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-3-6-2) $37.61 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-3-6-2-5) $467.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-3-6) $31.65

Winner–Desert Stone (IRE) Dbb.h.5 by Fastnet Rock (AUS) out of Starstone (GB), by Diktat (GB). Bred by Arkle Bloodstock (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Zayat Stables, LLC. Mutuel Pool $401,493 Daily Double Pool $47,197 Exacta Pool $199,517 Superfecta Pool $74,523 Super High Five Pool $6,590 Trifecta Pool $127,966. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (8-3-1) paid $175.70. Pick Three Pool $74,704.

DESERT STONE (IRE) broke in and a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under some left handed urging and a strong hand ride to get up nearing the wire. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked between horses, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied to a short lead between horses in deep stretch and continued willingly but could not hold off the winner. MAJESTIC EAGLE between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn and into the stretch, took a short lead outside that one in the drive, fought back in deep stretch and held third. CHOSEN VESSEL saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch and continued willingly to be edged for the show. NORTH COUNTY GUY broke a step slowly and was a bit crowded, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick three deep on the line. OVERDUE took the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn and in the stretch and weakened late. ACKER stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

NINTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.77 44.74 1:09.91 1:16.68

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Hot Sean 119 3 4 4–hd 5–hd 3–1½ 1–ns Diaz, Jr. 2.20 5 Tiger Dad 124 5 3 3–2 3–1½ 2–½ 2–¾ Espinoza 8.80 1 Soldier Boy 124 1 6 1–½ 1–1½ 1–1½ 3–½ Rosario 3.80 6 Sigalert 124 6 5 5–hd 6–1½ 5–½ 4–1½ T Baze 10.80 7 Italiano 124 7 1 6–2 4–½ 4–2 5–1 Prat 4.60 8 Order and Law 119 8 2 7–1 7–½ 7–1 6–3¼ Velez 16.00 2 Heartfullofstars 124 2 8 8 8 8 7–4½ Talamo 26.40 4 Truck Salesman 124 4 7 2–1½ 2–½ 6–hd 8 Roman 3.70

3 HOT SEAN 6.40 4.00 2.60 5 TIGER DAD 7.40 4.00 1 SOLDIER BOY 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3) $58.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $23.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-6) $61.14 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-6-7) $1,646.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $48.70

Winner–Hot Sean B.g.6 by Flatter out of Stormy B, by Cherokee Run. Bred by Brookfield Stud (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E. and Weitman, Paul. Mutuel Pool $395,330 Daily Double Pool $50,290 Exacta Pool $214,935 Superfecta Pool $109,696 Super High Five Pool $8,135 Trifecta Pool $162,535. Claimed–Hot Sean by Paymaster Racing LLC, Slugo Racing and Bassim LLC. Trainer: Mike Puype. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-3) paid $160.80. Pick Three Pool $51,560.

HOT SEAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in midstretch, bid between horses under urging in midstretch and gained the lead in deep stretch to gamely prevailed. TIGER DAD had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued outside a rival into and on the turn and three wide into the stretch, bid outside foes a sixteenth out and continued gamely to the wire. SOLDIER BOY sent inside to the early lead, dueled along the rail, inched away on the turn, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and held third outside a foe on the line. SIGALERT stalked between horses, angled to the inside in the stretch and finished with interest along the fence. ITALIANO close up stalking the pace three deep on the backstretch and turn, came out four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ORDER AND LAW chased off the rail then outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also could not quite offer the necessary late response. HEARTFULLOFSTARS a step slow to begin, chased inside then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. TRUCK SALESMAN had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and outside a foe into the stretch and weakened.

TENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.22 44.96 56.42 1:02.17

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 An Eddie Surprise 124 3 5 4–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 1–nk Gutierrez 4.30 5 Anonymously 124 5 4 2–1 2–2 2–½ 2–¾ Cedillo 2.20 2 Queen of the Track 122 2 8 1–hd 1–½ 1–1 3–2¼ Rosario 4.10 1 Hello Bubbles 124 1 9 6–1 4–hd 4–3 4–1 Bejarano 10.20 6 Rockin Ready 119 6 6 8–2½ 7–½ 6–1½ 5–1 Velez 15.00 8 Magical Gray 124 7 1 3–hd 5–1 5–½ 6–¾ Rispoli 9.40 4 Swing Thoughts 124 4 7 9 9 7–1 7–3½ Van Dyke 16.50 10 Silken Spy 124 8 2 5–½ 6–1 8–4 8–4¼ Hernandez 7.90 12 Mariah Girl 124 9 3 7–hd 8–1½ 9 9 Delgadillo 12.10

3 AN EDDIE SURPRISE 10.60 4.40 3.20 5 ANONYMOUSLY 3.60 2.60 2 QUEEN OF THE TRACK 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $33.20 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-2-1) $37.79 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-2-1-6) $1,235.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-2) $30.40

Winner–An Eddie Surprise Ch.m.5 by Square Eddie out of Dani Reese, by High Demand. Bred by Reddam Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $410,134 Daily Double Pool $146,690 Exacta Pool $244,555 Superfecta Pool $118,399 Super High Five Pool $14,574 Trifecta Pool $170,527. Scratched–Dearborn, Miss Fia, Mongolian Window, Tijori. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-3) paid $64.65. Pick Three Pool $219,044. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-1-3-3) 423 tickets with 4 correct paid $936.30. Pick Four Pool $519,232. 50-Cent Pick Five (8/10-3-1-3-3) 179 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,784.80. Pick Five Pool $650,958. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (1-8/10-3-1-3-3) 77 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,632.18. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $234,562. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $247,811.

AN EDDIE SURPRISE stalked between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide under urging a sixteenth out and got up nearing the wire. ANONYMOUSLY had speed between horses then dueled outside a rival, re-bid between horses a sixteenth out, took a slim advantage in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away in midstretch, fought back along the rail in deep stretch and also continued willingly. HELLO BUBBLES broke a bit slowly, went u p inside to stalk the pace, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. ROCKIN READY stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and a bit off the rail on the turn, found the fence in the stretch, came out in deep stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. MAGICAL GRAY three deep early, stalked off the rail then three wide on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SWING THOUGHTS settled a bit off the rail then inside on the turn, came out some into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SILKEN SPY stalked between horses then four wide into the turn, angled in outside a rival on the bend, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. MARIAH GIRL (ARG) chased outside then four wide leaving the backstretch and three deep on the turn, angled in outside a rival leaving the turn and had little left for the drive.