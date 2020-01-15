Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

CTE rears its ugly head again with new Aaron Hernandez documentary

Aaron Hernandez
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez attends a court hearing Oct. 9, 2013, in Fall River, Mass. He died in 2017, at age 27.
(Brian Snyder / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Jan. 15, 2020
11:16 AM
Share

A new Netflix documentary promises a look inside the mind of Aaron Hernandez.

Any look inside the mind of the onetime New England Patriots tight end who was convicted of murder and later killed himself will certainly delve into the topic of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Following his death at age 27, Hernandez was diagnosed with Stage 3 CTE by doctors at Boston University’s CTE Center, which studies repetitive head trauma in athletes and military personnel.

The center recently studied the brain of former USC defensive back Kevin Ellison following his October 2018 death. The Times’ Nathan Fenno took a deep dive into the process the team employed before determining Ellis had Stage 2 CTE.

Sports
A troubled ex-USC football star died at 31. His family hoped that studying his brain for CTE would help others
Kevin Ellison’s Final Journey
Sports
A troubled ex-USC football star died at 31. His family hoped that studying his brain for CTE would help others
Kevin Ellison was known for hard hits while playing for USC and the Chargers. Did that lead to increasingly bizarre behavior before his death?
More Coverage
Video: How CTE changes everything about football
Hernandez: So long as football thrives, the Kevin Ellisons will pay the toll
Advertisement

The brain is sectioned with a tool resembling a bread knife into coronal slices about a third of an inch thick.

“Each cut reveals a new piece of the puzzle,” Fenno wrote. “Has the frontal lobe shrunk? Are the ventricles enlarged? Alvarez places each one on a black sheet and photographs it.”

Some of the tissue is eventually placed on glass slides, which allows researchers to examine such areas as the olfactory bulb, where dark tangles of tau protein — the toxic hallmark of CTE — are often visible; the substantia nigra, which helps control muscle movement; and the superior frontal cortex, an important area for executive function and emotions.

“Each clue brings McKee closer to another answer for another grieving family,” Fenno wrote.

Advertisement

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” premiered Wednesday.

Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement