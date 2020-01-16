LaMelo Ball will miss remainder of Australian season as he rehabilitates from injury

LaMelo Ball is out for the remainder of Australia’s National Basketball League season, his manager said Thursday.

Ball’s manager, Jermaine Jackson, told ESPN that with six games left for the Illawarra Hawks in the regular season, Ball won’t have time to finish rehabilitating the bruised foot that has kept him sidelined since early December.

“Melo’s foot is totally healed, but the doctor’s policy is if you’re out for six weeks, you must rehab for six weeks,” Jackson texted. “He’s starting court work tomorrow.”

Ball, 18, once scored 92 points in a high school game while at Chino Hills. He averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals with the Hawks and is considered a potential top five draft pick by various scouting and ranking services.