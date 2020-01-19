First look at Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Can Dee Ford deny Kansas City a Super Bowl victory for the second year in a row? Ford plays for San Francisco now, but he was with the Chiefs last season and made a devastating mistake. He lined up in the neutral zone late in the AFC title game, wiping out what would have been a victory-clinching interception for his team. New England would go on to win that game in overtime before beating the Rams in the Super Bowl. ...

Who will Joe Montana root for in this Super Bowl? Presumably the 49ers, as the legendary quarterback won four rings with them. But he also spent his final two seasons with the Chiefs. ...

Kansas City coach Andy Reid spent time at San Francisco State early in his career, and comes from the Mike Holmgren branch of the Bill Walsh tree, so he sort of has 49ers roots…

This game features the two most dangerous tight ends in football in Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and San Francisco’s George Kittle… For the seventh consecutive year, the Super Bowl is between teams seeded either first or second. The 49ers are the NFC’s top seed, and the Chiefs are the AFC’s second.