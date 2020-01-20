Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have another day of racing this weekend.
If it’s Monday than it must be time for stewards’ rulings. So, let’s get to it.
--Trainer Peter Miller was fined $200 because Texas Wedge was improperly shod before the eighth race on Jan. 1, the $200,000 Joe Hernandez Stakes. Texas Wedge showed up in the receiving barn wearing toe grabs on his rear hooves, which is a violation of the turf shoe policy. The toe grabs were filed down and Texas Wedge won the race.
--Jockey Ruben Fuentes was fined $100 for using his riding crop more than three times in succession without giving Fast as Cass a chance to respond in the first race on Jan. 3. Fuentes plead guilty by phone and waived his right to a hearing. Fast as Cash won the race.
--Owner Tevis McCauley was suspended for failing to appear for a hearing alleging a failure to pay their bills. Dr. Melinda Blue, a veterinarian, alleged that McCauley owed $4,203.78. During the suspension McCauley is barred from all CHRB jurisdictions.
--Trainer Leonard Powell was fined $500 for use of a nebulizer, which makes breathing easier, on Big Barrel before the fifth race on Sept. 2 at Del Mar. The usage was less than 48 hours before the race. Big Barrel was scratched. Powell said he thought the threshold was 48 hours, not 24. Powell accepted full responsibility.
--Jockey Umberto Rispoli was fined $300 for striking his horse, Y Not Sizzle, 13 times in the final 1/8 of a mile in the sixth race on Jan. 4. Rispoli, who came to Santa Anita from Singapore, said he forgot he about the rule since he had only been in Southern California about two weeks. Y Not sizzle finished second.
Another tough day
Santa Anita suffered its third death in three days as Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding, collided with an unidentified other horse while training. The second horse appeared to be uninjured. Tikkum Olam was euthanized from undisclosed injuries. It’s the fifth death this racing season for Santa Anita. You can read more about it by clicking here.
Santa Anita review
Sunday’s feature was the Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes for fillies and mares going 1 ½ miles on the turf. For a change, it was a big upset as Ms Peintour won by an easy two lengths. She made her move on the far turn going three wide and entered the stretch in front.
Ms Peintour paid $28.40, $9.60 and $4.00. Tiny Tina was second followed by Siberian Isis, Blue Diva, Heathers Grey, Lostintranzlation and Trust Fund Kitty.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Brian Koriner (winning trainer): “She’s always loped out strong. She doesn’t have that turn of foot, but she’s acted like she wants to go and go. We thought if [jockey] Brice [Blanc] could get the jump on them today, we wouldn’t have horses finishing like they do at the shorter distances. She ran a really big race today and I told ‘Sam’ that even though we’ve had offers on her as a broodmare, let’s try her in a few more times and it worked out.”
Brice Blanc (winning jockey): “After her last race, I told Brian [Koriner] I think she wants to run further. She stays very steady and even though she doesn’t have big turn of foot, she keeps trying. This race came up at a mile and one half and it was perfect. I’m very happy to be right and I’m glad to have this opportunity with [owners] Brian and Samantha [Siegel].”
Santa Anita preview
Monday’s special card is eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. Three of the races are on the turf including the graded stakes feature. Five of the races are for maidens. The big race is the Grade 3 $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for fillies and mares going a mile on the turf.
The favorite, at 5-2, is Super Patriot for trainer Richard Baltas and jockey Joel Rosario, This 5-year-old mare is five-for-25 lifetime and is coming off a second in the Kathryn Crosby Stake at Del Mar and a third in the Swingtime Stakes at Santa Anita. Post is around 3:35 p.m.
Brill, a 4-year-old filly originally bought for $1 million, is the 3-1 second choice. She is two-for-eight lifetime and is coming off a win in the Lady Shamrock, her first win since a maiden. Don Chatlos, Jerry Hollendorfer’s former assistant, is the trainer and Mike Smith is the jockey.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 6, 9 (1 also eligible), 6, 9 (1 ae), 7, 8, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Reem (5-1)
Reem is the “other” Bob Baffert horse with J.C Diaz riding. The stud fee was a mere $2,500 yet they paid $400,000 at auction and that multiple to stud fee usually means something special. Dam has seven winners from nine starters we see the usual Baffert workouts including that last one with the 6/5 favorite. In a short field card 5-1 is good value.
Sunday’s result: Suezaaana popped the gate, flew to the front and looked great until the horses hit the stretch and then faded. Great on paper and last race replays but again no dice when the rubber met the road.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Ladies Handicap, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Bellera ($3.00)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Astra Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Winner: Ms Peintour ($28.40)
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com.
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 19.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.30 56.96 1:03.02
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Rosey Sky
|124
|3
|2
|2–½
|2–1½
|1–2½
|1–2¾
|Pereira
|5.10
|5
|Bella Chica
|124
|5
|8
|5–½
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Van Dyke
|2.10
|1
|Civil Suit
|124
|1
|7
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–½
|3–1
|Espinoza
|21.80
|8
|Spanish Channel
|119
|8
|4
|8–2½
|7–2
|6–hd
|4–1
|Velez
|53.70
|4
|Into Rissa
|124
|4
|9
|9
|8–hd
|7–2½
|5–¾
|Rispoli
|1.50
|7
|Love Not War
|124
|7
|3
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|6–2¼
|Gryder
|8.10
|2
|Suezaaana
|124
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7–½
|Delgadillo
|9.90
|6
|Dannybob
|117
|6
|5
|7–hd
|9
|9
|8–½
|Flores
|56.40
|9
|Mrs. Kimberly K
|124
|9
|6
|6–hd
|6–1
|8–3½
|9
|Cedillo
|40.60
|3
|ROSEY SKY
|12.20
|5.80
|5.40
|5
|BELLA CHICA
|3.80
|3.20
|1
|CIVIL SUIT
|12.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$23.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-8)
|$284.49
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-8-4)
|$21,827.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$122.25
Winner–Rosey Sky Ch.m.5 by Street Boss out of Rose Canyon, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Calabria, D., Crawford, R., Graham, G., Lyons, J. and Smith, B.. Mutuel Pool $186,224 Exacta Pool $99,983 Superfecta Pool $57,813 Super High Five Pool $53,587 Trifecta Pool $74,661. Scratched–Our Romance, Remember to Smile.
ROSEY SKY had speed outside a rival then stalked off the rail, bid alongside that one on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to kick clear in the stretch and proved best under a steady hand ride. BELLA CHICA broke out, bumped a rival and steadied, angled in and saved ground, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. CIVIL SUIT close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. SPANISH CHANNEL broke in a bit, tugged three deep between horses, angled in on the turn, split rivals in midstretch and deep stretch and bested the others. INTO RISSA hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and finished with some interest. LOVE NOT WAR pulled her way along to stalk the pace outside a rival to the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and weakened. SUEZAAANA sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and also weakened. DANNYBOB bumped at the start, chased between foes then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight and shuffled back on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MRS. KIMBERLY K chased four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.57 46.17 1:11.62 1:24.87
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Tromador
|124
|1
|4
|2–3½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|0.50
|4
|Ziyanair
|124
|4
|5
|5–½
|4–½
|3–1½
|2–1¼
|Figueroa
|74.40
|2
|Me Macho
|117
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1¾
|Flores
|15.20
|6
|Salah
|124
|6
|2
|3–½
|3–2
|4–4
|4–4½
|Cedillo
|2.40
|5
|Meadway
|124
|5
|1
|6–4½
|6–7
|5–3
|5–nk
|Franco
|40.20
|7
|Gold N Grand
|124
|7
|6
|4–2
|5–hd
|6–12
|6–23
|Espinoza
|6.30
|3
|West Way Dreams
|114
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Donoe
|107.80
|1
|TROMADOR
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|ZIYANAIR
|25.80
|10.80
|2
|ME MACHO
|6.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$19.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$44.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6)
|$96.95
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-6-5)
|$2,600.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$199.00
Winner–Tromador Ch.c.4 by Exchange Rate out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Lyons, Janet and Trommer, Evan. Mutuel Pool $172,195 Daily Double Pool $46,453 Exacta Pool $96,713 Superfecta Pool $72,031 Super High Five Pool $9,441 Trifecta Pool $85,235. Scratched–none.
TROMADOR had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and held. ZIYANAIR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the place. ME MACHO had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch to deep stretch and held third. SALAH chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MEADWAY settled outside then three deep leaving the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside on the bend and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. GOLD N GRAND chased off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the turn and weakened. WEST WAY DREAMS broke slowly, dropped back just off the rail, fell farther back on the turn and gave way.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 23.31 46.98 1:12.26 1:25.30 1:39.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Top of the Game
|119
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–5
|1–5¾
|Velez
|0.50
|7
|Play Hard to Get
|117
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.50
|2
|Boy Howdy
|122
|2
|3
|2–2
|2–3
|2–2½
|2–2½
|3–4¾
|Cedillo
|10.00
|5
|Big Bad Gary
|122
|4
|4
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–4
|4–11½
|Figueroa
|32.30
|4
|Brimstoned
|122
|3
|5
|5–5
|4–3½
|4–4½
|5–5
|5–8¼
|Blanc
|5.60
|1
|Best Two Minutes
|122
|1
|2
|4–hd
|5–5
|6
|6
|6
|Franco
|5.90
|6
|TOP OF THE GAME
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|7
|PLAY HARD TO GET
|5.00
|3.60
|2
|BOY HOWDY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$4.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$6.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5)
|$17.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$16.75
Winner–Top of the Game B.g.7 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $165,715 Daily Double Pool $21,597 Exacta Pool $85,366 Superfecta Pool $48,819 Trifecta Pool $66,120. Claimed–Top of the Game by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: Reid France. Scratched–Liberty Park.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $51,756.
TOP OF THE GAME angled in and dueled outside a rival, edged clear leaving the second turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple taps with the whip turned down and a steady hand ride. PLAY HARD TO GET broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, went around a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BOY HOWDY had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. BIG BAD GARY chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a further response. BRIMSTONED angled in a bit of the rail then chased outside a rival and weakened in the drive. BEST TWO MINUTES saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.28 46.92 1:11.56 1:23.60 1:35.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Arctic Roll
|124
|7
|1
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|1–3
|1–3¾
|Prat
|3.20
|5
|Point Hope
|124
|5
|6
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|2–1
|Van Dyke
|3.70
|4
|Wind Tartare
|124
|4
|7
|8–6
|8–3
|7–½
|4–hd
|3–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|22.30
|3
|Querelle
|124
|3
|4
|7–1½
|7–1
|8–1
|6–1
|4–1½
|Franco
|4.50
|9
|Catoca
|124
|9
|2
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|7.30
|8
|Dulverton Darling
|124
|8
|10
|10
|9–2½
|9–5
|8–2
|6–hd
|Fuentes
|23.70
|1
|Mulhima
|124
|1
|5
|6–1
|6–½
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–1
|Cedillo
|10.20
|10
|Clockstrikestwelve
|124
|10
|8
|9–½
|10
|10
|10
|8–ns
|Smith
|16.60
|6
|Playa Chica
|124
|6
|9
|4–hd
|5–1½
|5–½
|5–½
|9–10¾
|Gutierrez
|6.20
|2
|Girona
|124
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|9–3
|10
|Pereira
|12.60
|7
|ARCTIC ROLL (GB)
|8.40
|5.20
|4.60
|5
|POINT HOPE (IRE)
|4.20
|3.80
|4
|WIND TARTARE (FR)
|10.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$22.40
|$1 EXACTA (7-5)
|$20.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-3)
|$139.32
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4)
|$159.85
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-3-9)
|Carryover $1,216
Winner–Arctic Roll (GB) B.m.5 by Champs Elysees (GB) out of Paquerettza (FR), by Dr Fong. Bred by Mrs Ann Greenwood (GB). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $298,185 Daily Double Pool $26,659 Exacta Pool $166,316 Superfecta Pool $68,710 Trifecta Pool $105,475 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,594. Claimed–Point Hope (IRE) by Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Playa Chica by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $6.90. Pick Three Pool $22,674.
ARCTIC ROLL (GB) had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead while being fanned four wide into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and drifted in through the final furlong. POINT HOPE (IRE) between horses early, stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, was between foes into the stretch and gained the place inside. WIND TARTARE (FR) angled in early then came out leaving the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. QUERELLE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. CATOCA three deep early, dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between foes leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and weakened. DULVERTON DARLING broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MULHIMA (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE angled in and settled inside, came out in upper stretch and was not a threat. PLAYA CHICA broke a bit slowly, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. GIRONA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.13 46.03 58.73 1:05.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Jen Go Unchained
|124
|2
|3
|4–1
|3–½
|1–1
|1–½
|Delgadillo
|1.50
|8
|Temple Knights
|124
|8
|7
|7–hd
|7–1½
|5–1½
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|8.40
|1
|Concord Jet
|124
|1
|6
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–1
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|3.00
|3
|Red Valor
|119
|3
|4
|3–hd
|4–3½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|Velez
|11.20
|7
|Norski
|119
|7
|2
|6–1½
|6–1
|6–4
|5–hd
|Diaz, Jr.
|7.60
|4
|Passing
|124
|4
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|10.30
|5
|Irish Ballad
|124
|5
|1
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–10¼
|Figueroa
|34.20
|6
|Friendly Steve
|124
|6
|8
|5–hd
|5–hd
|8
|8
|Van Dyke
|6.90
|2
|JEN GO UNCHAINED
|5.00
|3.20
|2.40
|8
|TEMPLE KNIGHTS
|7.00
|4.60
|1
|CONCORD JET
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-8)
|$17.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-3)
|$37.66
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-1-3-7)
|$1,016.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-1)
|$27.45
Winner–Jen Go Unchained Ch.g.4 by Coil out of Jen's New Chapter, by Orientate. Bred by Skip & Zipp Racing, LLC & GilmanRacing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Gilman Racing, LLC and Skip and Zipp Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,684 Daily Double Pool $24,806 Exacta Pool $158,070 Superfecta Pool $82,350 Super High Five Pool $6,396 Trifecta Pool $115,454. Claimed–Jen Go Unchained by Becerra, Jose Refugio and Martin, Craig. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $12.75. Pick Three Pool $30,903. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/6-7-2) 5541 tickets with 4 correct paid $21.15. Pick Four Pool $153,820. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3/6-7-2) 2439 tickets with 5 correct paid $211.30. Pick Five Pool $599,540.
JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked the pace inside, came out on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging in midstretch, edged clear and held. TEMPLE KNIGHTS settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. CONCORD JET sent inside, dueled along the rail, fought back into the stretch and again in deep stretch and went willingly late. RED VALOR stalked outside the winner, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. NORSKI four wide early, stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn and just off the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally between foes late. PASSING dueled outside a rival, fought back under urging between horses into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened some late. IRISH BALLAD chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. FRIENDLY STEVE stalked between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch, gave way in the drive and drifted out while being eased late.
SIXTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.48 48.20 1:12.96 1:36.95 2:01.78 2:26.71
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Ms Peintour
|120
|6
|2–hd
|3–½
|4–1½
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–2
|Blanc
|13.20
|2
|Tiny Tina
|120
|2
|3–1
|4–3
|3–hd
|4–2
|3–1
|2–1
|Prat
|1.40
|5
|Siberian Iris
|122
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–4
|4–½
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|1.60
|3
|Blue Diva
|122
|3
|5–2½
|5–2
|5–4
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|10.10
|7
|Heathers Grey
|120
|7
|4–2
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–hd
|5–7¼
|Gryder
|13.80
|1
|Lostintranzlation
|120
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|6–8
|6–13
|Franco
|5.80
|4
|Trust Fund Kitty
|120
|4
|6–½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Espinoza
|55.90
|6
|MS PEINTOUR
|28.40
|9.60
|4.00
|2
|TINY TINA
|3.00
|2.20
|5
|SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE)
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$68.20
|$1 EXACTA (6-2)
|$34.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3)
|$38.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-3-7)
|$2,855.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5)
|$47.45
Winner–Ms Peintour B.m.5 by Paynter out of Dyna's Destiny, by Dynaformer. Bred by Bill Adair, Phyllis Adair & Connie Brown (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,708 Daily Double Pool $32,010 Exacta Pool $116,365 Superfecta Pool $61,072 Super High Five Pool $7,483 Trifecta Pool $90,092. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $84.00. Pick Three Pool $41,427.
MS PEINTOUR stalked the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best under a hold late. TINY TINA between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch again for room in midstretch and finished willingly. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) pulled and drifted three deep on the dirt crossing, angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BLUE DIVA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HEATHERS GREY drifted four wide on the dirt crossing, angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back off the rail in upper stretch and weakened late. LOSTINTRANZLATION tugged her way to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRUST FUND KITTY came out on the dirt crossing then angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the final turn and gave way. Rail on hill at zero.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.88 44.91 1:09.47 1:15.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Nadal
|122
|1
|6
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–2
|1–3¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.20
|5
|Exaulted
|122
|5
|7
|7
|5–½
|3–hd
|2–½
|Smith
|4.70
|7
|Lane Way
|122
|7
|4
|5–1
|3–1
|2–2½
|3–2¼
|Prat
|2.00
|4
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–½
|4–5¼
|Fuentes
|9.60
|2
|Vasariano
|122
|2
|5
|6–½
|7
|6–½
|5–1¾
|Van Dyke
|11.70
|3
|Threearchbaymafia
|122
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–2
|5–5
|6–5¼
|Cedillo
|36.20
|6
|Western Smoke
|122
|6
|1
|4–1½
|6–3
|7
|7
|Espinoza
|34.50
|1
|NADAL
|4.40
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|EXAULTED
|4.40
|3.00
|7
|LANE WAY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1)
|$99.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$8.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-4)
|$5.68
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-7-4-2)
|$75.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-7)
|$10.10
Winner–Nadal B.c.3 by Blame out of Ascending Angel, by Pulpit. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $277,767 Daily Double Pool $34,904 Exacta Pool $121,195 Superfecta Pool $62,166 Super High Five Pool $7,217 Trifecta Pool $83,650. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-1) paid $86.55. Pick Three Pool $40,511.
NADAL a half step slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away briefly into the turn, edged away again leaving the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins and the whip turned down to kick clear, drifted in and proved best under a tap of the stick and steady handling. EXAULTED broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and went up the rail in the stretch for the place. LANE WAY chased off the rail then moved up inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged late outside a rival for second. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR between horses early, stalked off the inside hen outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VASARIANO saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA dueled outside the winner, bid again alongside that one midway on the turn and weakened in the drive. WESTERN SMOKE chased outside a rival then off the rail, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.37 47.18 1:11.13 1:23.24 1:35.52
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Swamp Souffle
|124
|9
|7
|9–2½
|9–3½
|9–3½
|6–1
|1–¾
|Franco
|7.40
|4
|The Creep
|122
|4
|2
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–2½
|1–½
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|24.50
|3
|Tequila Joe
|122
|3
|3
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.30
|10
|Kylemore
|122
|10
|4
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1
|5–½
|4–¾
|Pereira
|12.50
|1
|Cabin John
|122
|1
|6
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–½
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|7.10
|6
|Tough It Out
|122
|6
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|6–¾
|Maldonado
|7.00
|8
|Start a Runnin
|122
|8
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–2
|7–nk
|Flores
|18.80
|2
|Real Master
|122
|2
|8
|8–2
|7–hd
|7–hd
|8–1½
|8–1
|Prat
|4.00
|5
|King Eddie
|122
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|6–1½
|7–1
|9–1
|Espinoza
|19.80
|7
|Rigoletto
|117
|7
|9
|7–½
|8–1½
|8–½
|9–1
|10
|Velez
|8.10
|9
|SWAMP SOUFFLE
|16.80
|8.40
|4.40
|4
|THE CREEP
|18.60
|9.60
|3
|TEQUILA JOE
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9)
|$31.60
|$1 EXACTA (9-4)
|$162.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-3-10)
|$463.91
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-3-10-1)
|Carryover $8,994
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-3)
|$265.50
Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith and Wafer, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $305,334 Daily Double Pool $130,376 Exacta Pool $197,867 Superfecta Pool $102,870 Super High Five Pool $11,785 Trifecta Pool $153,074. Scratched–Buster Douglas (BRZ), French Getaway, Implicitly.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-9) paid $231.10. Pick Three Pool $113,891. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-1-9) 525 tickets with 4 correct paid $726.25. Pick Four Pool $499,621. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-6-1-9) 112 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,183.30. Pick Five Pool $320,403. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/6-7-2-6-1-9) 44 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,117.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $173,493. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $557,744.
SWAMP SOUFFLE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied between horses under vigorous handling and a left handed crack of the whip to get up outside foes late. THE CREEP between horses early, stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took short lead in midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and held second between foes. TEQUILA JOE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished well. KYLEMORE hopped some at the break, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be edged for the show. CABIN JOHN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, was between horses in midstretch then steadied between foes in tight in deep stretch. TOUGH IT OUT broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some in deep stretch and split rivals late. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. REAL MASTER (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. KING EDDIE chased between foes then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. RIGOLETTO (SWI) pulled and came out off heels into the first turn, chased outside a rival, angled four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,910
|$948,046
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,496,375
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,498,556
|TOTAL
|5,910
|$7,942,977
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, January 20.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 13th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Merneith
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
|2
|Drama for Mama
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|3
|Princess Mo
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ruben Gomez
|6-1
|4
|Gidgetta
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|9-5
|5
|Reem
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Discreet Diva
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|16,000
|2
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Whoa Nessie
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|3-1
|16,000
|4
|Ruby Bradley
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Cee Sam's Girl
|David Mussad
|114
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|16,000
|6
|All Tea All Shade
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Broadbeach
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|9-5
|2
|Beguiled
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|3
|Claudia Jean
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Anna Meah
|8-1
|4
|Undisturbed
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|5
|Honor Hop
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|30-1
|6
|M Is for Magic
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|7
|Lookintogeteven
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|8
|Predictable Tully
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|9
|Mangotango
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Egyptian Goddess
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|10-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Polar Route
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|50,000
|2
|Oui Say No
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|2-1
|50,000
|3
|Awesome Alessandra
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|3-1
|50,000
|4
|Slewbury Park
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Excess Coil
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|On the Verge
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|8-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Never Easy
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-1
|2
|Gregorian Chant
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|3
|Acker
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Neil French
|12-1
|4
|Originaire
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|5
|Barristan The Bold
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|6
|Midnight Swap
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|20-1
|7
|Platinum Equity
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|15-1
|8
|Foray
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|9
|Sellwood
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
|Also Eligible
|10
|Dubby Dubbie
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|62,500
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mr. Nasty
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|50,000
|2
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Jay Nehf
|8-5
|50,000
|3
|Master Recovery
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|4-1
|50,000
|4
|Landaa
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|50,000
|5
|Kadesh
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|5-1
|50,000
|6
|Linfield
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Eoin G. Harty
|4-1
|50,000
|7
|Wicked Blue
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Vernon E. Aguayo
|15-1
|50,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Megahertz Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Carressa
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John A. Shirreffs
|5-1
|2
|Take These Chains
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Ben Colebrook
|8-1
|3
|Keeper Ofthe Stars
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|7-2
|4
|Tonahutu
|Andrea Atzeni
|120
|Dan Blacker
|15-1
|5
|Streak of Luck
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Matthew Chew
|15-1
|6
|Brill
|Mike Smith
|122
|Don Chatlos
|3-1
|7
|La Sardane
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|8
|Super Patriot
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Starship Chewy
|Donnie Meche
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Speakerofthehouse
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Ian Kruljac
|2-1
|20,000
|3
|Muskoka
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-2
|20,000
|4
|Derby Storm
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ruben Gomez
|12-1
|20,000
|5
|Cross Town
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
|20,000
|6
|Son of a Queen
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|Shared
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Richard Rosales
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Fort Dodge
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Martin Valenzuela, III
|10-1
|20,000
|9
|Nil Phet
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|20,000