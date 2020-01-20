Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, January 19. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 12th day of a 60-day meet. Cloudy & Firm

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.24 45.30 56.96 1:03.02

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Rosey Sky 124 3 2 2–½ 2–1½ 1–2½ 1–2¾ Pereira 5.10 5 Bella Chica 124 5 8 5–½ 5–½ 3–hd 2–½ Van Dyke 2.10 1 Civil Suit 124 1 7 3–hd 4–1½ 5–½ 3–1 Espinoza 21.80 8 Spanish Channel 119 8 4 8–2½ 7–2 6–hd 4–1 Velez 53.70 4 Into Rissa 124 4 9 9 8–hd 7–2½ 5–¾ Rispoli 1.50 7 Love Not War 124 7 3 4–1 3–hd 2–1 6–2¼ Gryder 8.10 2 Suezaaana 124 2 1 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 7–½ Delgadillo 9.90 6 Dannybob 117 6 5 7–hd 9 9 8–½ Flores 56.40 9 Mrs. Kimberly K 124 9 6 6–hd 6–1 8–3½ 9 Cedillo 40.60

3 ROSEY SKY 12.20 5.80 5.40 5 BELLA CHICA 3.80 3.20 1 CIVIL SUIT 12.40

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $23.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-1-8) $284.49 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-1-8-4) $21,827.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1) $122.25

Winner–Rosey Sky Ch.m.5 by Street Boss out of Rose Canyon, by Sky Mesa. Bred by Regan Wright & Don Gibb (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: E-Racing.Com, Calabria, D., Crawford, R., Graham, G., Lyons, J. and Smith, B.. Mutuel Pool $186,224 Exacta Pool $99,983 Superfecta Pool $57,813 Super High Five Pool $53,587 Trifecta Pool $74,661. Scratched–Our Romance, Remember to Smile.

ROSEY SKY had speed outside a rival then stalked off the rail, bid alongside that one on the turn, took the lead into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins to kick clear in the stretch and proved best under a steady hand ride. BELLA CHICA broke out, bumped a rival and steadied, angled in and saved ground, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and edged a rival late for the place. CIVIL SUIT close up stalking the pace inside, continued along the rail on the turn and in the stretch and was edged for second. SPANISH CHANNEL broke in a bit, tugged three deep between horses, angled in on the turn, split rivals in midstretch and deep stretch and bested the others. INTO RISSA hesitated to be away behind the field, settled inside, went outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch, came out some in the drive and finished with some interest. LOVE NOT WAR pulled her way along to stalk the pace outside a rival to the stretch, was between foes past midstretch and weakened. SUEZAAANA sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, was between foes in deep stretch and also weakened. DANNYBOB bumped at the start, chased between foes then a bit off the rail, was in a bit tight and shuffled back on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. MRS. KIMBERLY K chased four wide then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.57 46.17 1:11.62 1:24.87

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Tromador 124 1 4 2–3½ 2–2 1–hd 1–1¾ Pereira 0.50 4 Ziyanair 124 4 5 5–½ 4–½ 3–1½ 2–1¼ Figueroa 74.40 2 Me Macho 117 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–1¾ Flores 15.20 6 Salah 124 6 2 3–½ 3–2 4–4 4–4½ Cedillo 2.40 5 Meadway 124 5 1 6–4½ 6–7 5–3 5–nk Franco 40.20 7 Gold N Grand 124 7 6 4–2 5–hd 6–12 6–23 Espinoza 6.30 3 West Way Dreams 114 3 7 7 7 7 7 Donoe 107.80

1 TROMADOR 3.00 2.40 2.10 4 ZIYANAIR 25.80 10.80 2 ME MACHO 6.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $44.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-6) $96.95 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-2-6-5) $2,600.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2) $199.00

Winner–Tromador Ch.c.4 by Exchange Rate out of Diamondesque, by Any Given Saturday. Bred by Charles H. Deters (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Lyons, Janet and Trommer, Evan. Mutuel Pool $172,195 Daily Double Pool $46,453 Exacta Pool $96,713 Superfecta Pool $72,031 Super High Five Pool $9,441 Trifecta Pool $85,235. Scratched–none.

TROMADOR had good early speed and dueled inside, put a head in front nearing midstretch, inched away under urging and held. ZIYANAIR saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and gained the place. ME MACHO had speed between horses then dueled outside the winner, fought back in the stretch to deep stretch and held third. SALAH chased off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MEADWAY settled outside then three deep leaving the backstretch and into the turn, continued outside on the bend and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. GOLD N GRAND chased off the rail then between horses leaving the backstretch and into the turn, angled in a bit off the fence leaving the turn and weakened. WEST WAY DREAMS broke slowly, dropped back just off the rail, fell farther back on the turn and gave way.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 23.31 46.98 1:12.26 1:25.30 1:39.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Top of the Game 119 5 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–2½ 1–5 1–5¾ Velez 0.50 7 Play Hard to Get 117 6 6 6 6 5–½ 3–hd 2–1½ Diaz, Jr. 6.50 2 Boy Howdy 122 2 3 2–2 2–3 2–2½ 2–2½ 3–4¾ Cedillo 10.00 5 Big Bad Gary 122 4 4 3–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–4 4–11½ Figueroa 32.30 4 Brimstoned 122 3 5 5–5 4–3½ 4–4½ 5–5 5–8¼ Blanc 5.60 1 Best Two Minutes 122 1 2 4–hd 5–5 6 6 6 Franco 5.90

6 TOP OF THE GAME 3.00 2.20 2.10 7 PLAY HARD TO GET 5.00 3.60 2 BOY HOWDY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $4.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $6.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-5) $17.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $16.75

Winner–Top of the Game B.g.7 by Desert Party out of Indy Future, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Cantrell Family Partnership Ltd. (KY). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Dunn, Robin D and Hanson, Ryan. Mutuel Pool $165,715 Daily Double Pool $21,597 Exacta Pool $85,366 Superfecta Pool $48,819 Trifecta Pool $66,120. Claimed–Top of the Game by Hat Trick Racing and Valle, Jose. Trainer: Reid France. Scratched–Liberty Park. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-6) paid $9.00. Pick Three Pool $51,756.

TOP OF THE GAME angled in and dueled outside a rival, edged clear leaving the second turn and drew off in the stretch under a couple taps with the whip turned down and a steady hand ride. PLAY HARD TO GET broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled just off the rail, went around a rival on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and gained the place. BOY HOWDY had good early speed and dueled inside, stalked leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch and bested the others. BIG BAD GARY chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, continued inside on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a further response. BRIMSTONED angled in a bit of the rail then chased outside a rival and weakened in the drive. BEST TWO MINUTES saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 23.28 46.92 1:11.56 1:23.60 1:35.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Arctic Roll 124 7 1 3–1½ 3–1 3–1 1–3 1–3¾ Prat 3.20 5 Point Hope 124 5 6 5–1 4–hd 4–½ 3–1 2–1 Van Dyke 3.70 4 Wind Tartare 124 4 7 8–6 8–3 7–½ 4–hd 3–½ Valdivia, Jr. 22.30 3 Querelle 124 3 4 7–1½ 7–1 8–1 6–1 4–1½ Franco 4.50 9 Catoca 124 9 2 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–hd 5–hd Rispoli 7.30 8 Dulverton Darling 124 8 10 10 9–2½ 9–5 8–2 6–hd Fuentes 23.70 1 Mulhima 124 1 5 6–1 6–½ 6–hd 7–hd 7–1 Cedillo 10.20 10 Clockstrikestwelve 124 10 8 9–½ 10 10 10 8–ns Smith 16.60 6 Playa Chica 124 6 9 4–hd 5–1½ 5–½ 5–½ 9–10¾ Gutierrez 6.20 2 Girona 124 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 9–3 10 Pereira 12.60

7 ARCTIC ROLL (GB) 8.40 5.20 4.60 5 POINT HOPE (IRE) 4.20 3.80 4 WIND TARTARE (FR) 10.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7) $22.40 $1 EXACTA (7-5) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-5-4-3) $139.32 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-5-4) $159.85 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-5-4-3-9) Carryover $1,216

Winner–Arctic Roll (GB) B.m.5 by Champs Elysees (GB) out of Paquerettza (FR), by Dr Fong. Bred by Mrs Ann Greenwood (GB). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $298,185 Daily Double Pool $26,659 Exacta Pool $166,316 Superfecta Pool $68,710 Trifecta Pool $105,475 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,594. Claimed–Point Hope (IRE) by Kirkwood, Al and Saundra S. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Playa Chica by ERJ Racing LLC and Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (1-6-7) paid $6.90. Pick Three Pool $22,674.

ARCTIC ROLL (GB) had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, bid three deep leaving the second turn, took the lead while being fanned four wide into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and drifted in through the final furlong. POINT HOPE (IRE) between horses early, stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, was between foes into the stretch and gained the place inside. WIND TARTARE (FR) angled in early then came out leaving the first turn, chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. QUERELLE chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, went between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, continued between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. CATOCA three deep early, dueled outside a rival, put a head in front between foes leaving the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and weakened. DULVERTON DARLING broke a bit slowly, angled in and settled outside a rival then just off the rail, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MULHIMA (IRE) saved ground chasing the pace, split horses in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. CLOCKSTRIKESTWELVE angled in and settled inside, came out in upper stretch and was not a threat. PLAYA CHICA broke a bit slowly, went four wide into the first turn then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. GIRONA had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.13 46.03 58.73 1:05.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Jen Go Unchained 124 2 3 4–1 3–½ 1–1 1–½ Delgadillo 1.50 8 Temple Knights 124 8 7 7–hd 7–1½ 5–1½ 2–nk Fuentes 8.40 1 Concord Jet 124 1 6 2–2 2–1½ 3–1 3–1¼ Pereira 3.00 3 Red Valor 119 3 4 3–hd 4–3½ 4–1½ 4–hd Velez 11.20 7 Norski 119 7 2 6–1½ 6–1 6–4 5–hd Diaz, Jr. 7.60 4 Passing 124 4 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–hd 6–3¼ Cedillo 10.30 5 Irish Ballad 124 5 1 8 8 7–½ 7–10¼ Figueroa 34.20 6 Friendly Steve 124 6 8 5–hd 5–hd 8 8 Van Dyke 6.90

2 JEN GO UNCHAINED 5.00 3.20 2.40 8 TEMPLE KNIGHTS 7.00 4.60 1 CONCORD JET 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-2) $26.80 $1 EXACTA (2-8) $17.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-8-1-3) $37.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-8-1-3-7) $1,016.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-8-1) $27.45

Winner–Jen Go Unchained Ch.g.4 by Coil out of Jen's New Chapter, by Orientate. Bred by Skip & Zipp Racing, LLC & GilmanRacing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Gilman Racing, LLC and Skip and Zipp Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $243,684 Daily Double Pool $24,806 Exacta Pool $158,070 Superfecta Pool $82,350 Super High Five Pool $6,396 Trifecta Pool $115,454. Claimed–Jen Go Unchained by Becerra, Jose Refugio and Martin, Craig. Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-2) paid $12.75. Pick Three Pool $30,903. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-3/6-7-2) 5541 tickets with 4 correct paid $21.15. Pick Four Pool $153,820. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-3/6-7-2) 2439 tickets with 5 correct paid $211.30. Pick Five Pool $599,540.

JEN GO UNCHAINED stalked the pace inside, came out on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away under urging in midstretch, edged clear and held. TEMPLE KNIGHTS settled off the rail then outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and finished well. CONCORD JET sent inside, dueled along the rail, fought back into the stretch and again in deep stretch and went willingly late. RED VALOR stalked outside the winner, came out four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. NORSKI four wide early, stalked outside then alongside a rival on the turn and just off the rail into the stretch, came out some in the drive and lacked the needed rally between foes late. PASSING dueled outside a rival, fought back under urging between horses into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in midstretch and weakened some late. IRISH BALLAD chased between horses then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. FRIENDLY STEVE stalked between rivals then a bit off the rail, angled to the inside into the stretch, gave way in the drive and drifted out while being eased late.

SIXTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Astra Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.48 48.20 1:12.96 1:36.95 2:01.78 2:26.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Ms Peintour 120 6 2–hd 3–½ 4–1½ 3–hd 1–1 1–2 Blanc 13.20 2 Tiny Tina 120 2 3–1 4–3 3–hd 4–2 3–1 2–1 Prat 1.40 5 Siberian Iris 122 5 7 7 7 6–4 4–½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 1.60 3 Blue Diva 122 3 5–2½ 5–2 5–4 5–1 5–hd 4–1¾ Cedillo 10.10 7 Heathers Grey 120 7 4–2 2–1½ 2–1 2–1 2–hd 5–7¼ Gryder 13.80 1 Lostintranzlation 120 1 1–1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 6–8 6–13 Franco 5.80 4 Trust Fund Kitty 120 4 6–½ 6–hd 6–hd 7 7 7 Espinoza 55.90

6 MS PEINTOUR 28.40 9.60 4.00 2 TINY TINA 3.00 2.20 5 SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $68.20 $1 EXACTA (6-2) $34.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-2-5-3) $38.70 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-2-5-3-7) $2,855.40 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-2-5) $47.45

Winner–Ms Peintour B.m.5 by Paynter out of Dyna's Destiny, by Dynaformer. Bred by Bill Adair, Phyllis Adair & Connie Brown (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,708 Daily Double Pool $32,010 Exacta Pool $116,365 Superfecta Pool $61,072 Super High Five Pool $7,483 Trifecta Pool $90,092. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-2-6) paid $84.00. Pick Three Pool $41,427.

MS PEINTOUR stalked the pace outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, took the lead in upper stretch, inched away in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and proved best under a hold late. TINY TINA between horses early, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch again for room in midstretch and finished willingly. SIBERIAN IRIS (IRE) pulled and drifted three deep on the dirt crossing, angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and gained the show. BLUE DIVA saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. HEATHERS GREY drifted four wide on the dirt crossing, angled in and stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, fought back off the rail in upper stretch and weakened late. LOSTINTRANZLATION tugged her way to the early lead, set the pace inside, fought back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. TRUST FUND KITTY came out on the dirt crossing then angled in and saved ground off the pace, dropped back on the final turn and gave way. Rail on hill at zero.

SEVENTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.88 44.91 1:09.47 1:15.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Nadal 122 1 6 1–hd 1–½ 1–2 1–3¾ Diaz, Jr. 1.20 5 Exaulted 122 5 7 7 5–½ 3–hd 2–½ Smith 4.70 7 Lane Way 122 7 4 5–1 3–1 2–2½ 3–2¼ Prat 2.00 4 Jeffnjohn'sthundr 122 4 2 3–hd 4–1 4–½ 4–5¼ Fuentes 9.60 2 Vasariano 122 2 5 6–½ 7 6–½ 5–1¾ Van Dyke 11.70 3 Threearchbaymafia 122 3 3 2–1½ 2–2 5–5 6–5¼ Cedillo 36.20 6 Western Smoke 122 6 1 4–1½ 6–3 7 7 Espinoza 34.50

1 NADAL 4.40 3.20 2.20 5 EXAULTED 4.40 3.00 7 LANE WAY 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-1) $99.20 $1 EXACTA (1-5) $8.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-4) $5.68 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-7-4-2) $75.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-7) $10.10

Winner–Nadal B.c.3 by Blame out of Ascending Angel, by Pulpit. Bred by Sierra Farm (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Bolton, George, Hoyeau, Arthur, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark. Mutuel Pool $277,767 Daily Double Pool $34,904 Exacta Pool $121,195 Superfecta Pool $62,166 Super High Five Pool $7,217 Trifecta Pool $83,650. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-1) paid $86.55. Pick Three Pool $40,511.

NADAL a half step slow to begin, went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away briefly into the turn, edged away again leaving the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, was shaken up with the reins and the whip turned down to kick clear, drifted in and proved best under a tap of the stick and steady handling. EXAULTED broke a bit slowly, settled off the rail, angled in on the turn and went up the rail in the stretch for the place. LANE WAY chased off the rail then moved up inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and was edged late outside a rival for second. JEFFNJOHN'STHUNDR between horses early, stalked off the inside hen outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. VASARIANO saved ground chasing the pace throughout and did not rally. THREEARCHBAYMAFIA dueled outside the winner, bid again alongside that one midway on the turn and weakened in the drive. WESTERN SMOKE chased outside a rival then off the rail, continued alongside a foe leaving the turn and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 23.37 47.18 1:11.13 1:23.24 1:35.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Swamp Souffle 124 9 7 9–2½ 9–3½ 9–3½ 6–1 1–¾ Franco 7.40 4 The Creep 122 4 2 2–hd 2–1 2–2½ 1–½ 2–nk Fuentes 24.50 3 Tequila Joe 122 3 3 5–½ 5–hd 5–hd 4–hd 3–½ Cedillo 2.30 10 Kylemore 122 10 4 4–1 4–1 4–1 5–½ 4–¾ Pereira 12.50 1 Cabin John 122 1 6 3–½ 3–hd 3–½ 3–½ 5–hd Rispoli 7.10 6 Tough It Out 122 6 10 10 10 10 10 6–¾ Maldonado 7.00 8 Start a Runnin 122 8 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 2–2 7–nk Flores 18.80 2 Real Master 122 2 8 8–2 7–hd 7–hd 8–1½ 8–1 Prat 4.00 5 King Eddie 122 5 5 6–1 6–1½ 6–1½ 7–1 9–1 Espinoza 19.80 7 Rigoletto 117 7 9 7–½ 8–1½ 8–½ 9–1 10 Velez 8.10

9 SWAMP SOUFFLE 16.80 8.40 4.40 4 THE CREEP 18.60 9.60 3 TEQUILA JOE 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-9) $31.60 $1 EXACTA (9-4) $162.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-4-3-10) $463.91 10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-4-3-10-1) Carryover $8,994 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-4-3) $265.50

Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Becker, Barry, Becker, Judith and Wafer, Thomas J.. Mutuel Pool $305,334 Daily Double Pool $130,376 Exacta Pool $197,867 Superfecta Pool $102,870 Super High Five Pool $11,785 Trifecta Pool $153,074. Scratched–Buster Douglas (BRZ), French Getaway, Implicitly. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-1-9) paid $231.10. Pick Three Pool $113,891. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-6-1-9) 525 tickets with 4 correct paid $726.25. Pick Four Pool $499,621. 50-Cent Pick Five (7-2-6-1-9) 112 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,183.30. Pick Five Pool $320,403. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3/6-7-2-6-1-9) 44 tickets with 6 correct paid $2,117.32. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $173,493. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $557,744.

SWAMP SOUFFLE angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied between horses under vigorous handling and a left handed crack of the whip to get up outside foes late. THE CREEP between horses early, stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, took short lead in midstretch, drifted out a bit from the whip in deep stretch and held second between foes. TEQUILA JOE saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, split rivals in deep stretch and finished well. KYLEMORE hopped some at the break, stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and continued willingly to be edged for the show. CABIN JOHN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, was between horses in midstretch then steadied between foes in tight in deep stretch. TOUGH IT OUT broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out some in deep stretch and split rivals late. START A RUNNIN sped to the early lead, angled in on the first turn and set the pace inside, dueled on the second turn, fought back in the stretch and weakened some late. REAL MASTER (FR) saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinished. KING EDDIE chased between foes then outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. RIGOLETTO (SWI) pulled and came out off heels into the first turn, chased outside a rival, angled four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.