Notable athletes who have died in vehicle and aviation accidents

Kobe Bryant joins a list of athletes who have died young in vehicle and aviation accidents. A look at some of them:

Nick Adenhart, 22: The Angels right-hander was killed on April 9, 2009, when his car was struck by a drunk driver just hours after Adenhart had pitched for the team.

Davey Allison, 32: The NASCAR driver died on July 13, 1993 when he attempted to land his helicopter and crashed. Allison won 19 NASCAR races in his career, including the 1992 Dayton 500.

Jerome Brown, 27: The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle died on June 25, 1992, when his car crashed into a utility pole. Brown was named to the All-Pro first team twice.

Roberto Clemente, 38: The Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder died on Dec. 31, 1972 when a his plane, on the way to Nicaragua with supplies after an earthquake, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean. He was the NL MVP in 1966 and won two World Series titles with the Pirates.

Rodney Culver, 26: The Chargers running back was killed in the crash of ValuJet Flight 592 into the Florida Everglades on May 11, 1996. He scored the tying touchdown in the Chargers-Giants “Snowball Game” at the Meadowlands in 1995. It was his last touchdown.

Jose Fernandez, 24: The Marlins pitcher died Sept. 25, 2016 when the boat he was in struck a jetty in Miami Beach. Fernandez was a two-time All-Star and the NL Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Alan Kulwicki, 38: The NASCAR driver died in an airplane crash on April 1, 1993 when the plane he was in crashed while attempting to land in Bluntville, Tenn. Kulwicki was the 1992 NASCAR champion.

Cory Lidle, 34: The Yankees pitcher was killed Oct. 11, 2006 when his plane crashed into an apartment building in New Jersey. He had pitched in the ALDS for the Yankees on Oct. 7.

Pelle Lindbergh, 26: The Philadelphia Flyers goalie died on Nov. 11, 1985 after he lost control of his car and struck a wall. Five months earlier, he had led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Finals and won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie.

Rocky Marciano. 45: The former heavyweight boxing champion died on Aug. 31, 1969 when the plane he was in hit a tree two miles short of landing in Des Moines, Iowa. Marciano retired in 1956 with a 49-0 record.

Camille Muffat, 25: The French swimmer died March 9, 2015 while participating in the French reality TV show “Dropped.” The helicopter she was in collided with another helicopter. Muffat won a gold, silver and bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Thurman Munson, 32: The New York Yankees catcher was died on Aug. 2, 1979 when his plane crashed while he was practicing takeoffs and landings. He was named AL MVP in 1976 and was a key member of two Yankees World Series title teams.

Drazen Petrovic, 28: The basketball player died June 7, 1993 when the car he was riding in crashed into a truck. Petrovic had just led the New Jersey Nets to the playoffs, averaging 22.3 points per game.

Steve Prefontaine, 24: The runner died May 30, 1975 when the car he was driving jumped the curb and hit a wall. At one point, Prefontaine held the American record at every distance from 2,000-10,000 meters.

Payne Stewart, 42: The golfer was killed in a plane crash on Oct. 25, 1999, when the aircraft failed to pressurize. Stewart was a three-time major champion, winning the PGA Championship in 1989 and the U.S. Open in 1991 and 1999.