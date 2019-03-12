The Sports Report: A conversation with Roman Reigns

I have battled cancer myself. It’s a deeply personal experience, an experience that shows you your own mortality and generates fear of the unknown and what could be around the corner. There are untold number of people going through a fight against cancer or leukemia or some other dreaded disease. If you are one of those people, it’s important for you to realize that you do not have to face this alone. Turn to a friend, or a loved one. Talk about your fears and anxieties with them. Don’t be afraid to let them know what you are feeling. Know there are many, many people who have gone through the same thing and will listen to you. There are support groups you can reach out to to help deal with the mental aspect of the disease. And if you really need to vent and feel you have nowhere to turn, you can email me. I can’t solve the problem, but I can let you know that you aren’t alone. And just expressing your doubts and fears can be a great help. So keep fighting the good fight.