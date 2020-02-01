Horse racing newsletter: Big day of Kentucky Derby preps

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we check in with regular contributors Ron Flatter and Rob Henie.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He’s headed to Santa Anita for the three stakes races on Saturday. Here he talks about all the Derby preps today and mixes in a bit of history. Ron, what insights do you have?
“If football and basketball can have strengths of schedule, then why not horse racing?
“Three Kentucky Derby preps are on deck Saturday, including the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita, the Holy Bull at Gulfstream Park and the Withers at Aqueduct.
“They are all Grade 3s, but history tells us that only two of them have been influential on the Kentucky Derby. The Withers is the exception, having never produced a Derby winner. Then again, it used to be run in May at Belmont Park. Only when it was moved to the winter in 2012 did it become a prep, producing at least one Derby starter all but one year since. Tax made it and finished 14th after winning the Withers last year.
“But let’s be honest. Most eastern trainers who had a choice between New York and something out of the deep freeze went south for the winter. Saturday’s favorite Shotski is the only graded-stakes winner in the Withers field, and he is 80-1 in the William Hill futures for the Derby.
“The Holy Bull has produced three Derby winners – Go For Gin (1994), Funny Cide (2003) and Barbaro (2006) – since it was inaugurated as the Preview Stakes in 1991. But as more trainers run their horses less often in the buildup to the Derby, only two Holy Bull starters have hit the board in the last 13 years at Churchill Downs – Mucho Macho Man (3rd, 2011) and Audible (3rd, 2018).
“Currently the 8-1 favorite at William Hill and the consensus betting favorite in global Derby futures, Tiz the Law is the lone graded-stakes winner entered in Saturday’s Holy Bull. So, it comes as no surprise that he is the odds-on, morning-line favorite. That he has the same owner (Sackatoga Stable) and trainer (Barclay Tagg) as Funny Cide has created a sense of déjà vu. But the similarities pretty much end there. By the way, Funny Cide finished fifth in the 2003 Holy Bull, so it is less an elimination race than it may be a creator of betting value.
“So, what about the Bob Lewis – or the Santa Catalina as it was known before 2007? We know it has produced a Pegasus winner as recently as last weekend with Mucho Gusto. In the context of 3-year-olds in the past 34 years, Ferdinand (1986), Charismatic (1999) and I’ll Have Another (2012) have used the race en route to winning the Derby. More recently, Dortmund and Firing Line finished one-two at Santa Anita in February 2015 on their way to finishing in the money behind American Pharoah in Kentucky.
“But in a sign of the times, no horse from last year’s Holy Bull and from the 2018 and 2019 runnings of the Bob Lewis even ran for the roses at Churchill Downs.
“Bob Baffert has trained a record seven winners in the Santa Catalina/Bob Lewis, including Mucho Gusto. But the race is worth only a maximum of 10 Derby qualifying points. Mucho Gusto collected 24 points from his 2019 preps, not enough to make the Derby field. This year Baffert entered Thousand Words (12-1 at William Hill) and High Velocity (25-1) as the only graded-stakes winners in the Lewis field.
“Like last year, when Game Winner and Improbable were held back to wait for bigger preps with more points, Baffert is keeping Eight Rings (15-1) and Nadal (12-1) in the barn Saturday afternoon.
“The results of this weekend’s Derby preps may not knock any short-priced horses out of Derby contention. But futures bettors should take heed, since recent history suggests that trainers may have eliminated some with their decisions at the entry deadlines.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. He also hosts the Ron Flatter Racing Pod. The current episode includes ideas for the future of racing and a look ahead to this weekend’s Kentucky Derby preps. VSiN’s and Horse Racing Radio Network’s Dan Mason and defending National Horseplayers Championship winner Scott Coles are the guests. Just click here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
Here’s our weekly contribution from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a maiden special weight at 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Top selection is MOONHALL MILLY (#9). She debuted in September back in Ireland, in a Foran Equine Irish EBF Auction race. Let’s break it down, the ‘Foran’ refers to the sponsor, an equine supplement company, while the ‘EBF’ refers to the European Breeders Fund, meaning, the only runners in this specific auction, are by sires whose connections paid a nomination fee. Auction races used to be a bit weaker, limiting runners not only to who came out of the same auction, but also within a certain price range. It’s still the same today but there’s more incentive to win one of these auction races, why? The winners meet at the conclusion of the series of races throughout the year for a chance to win a large purse. So, when buyers are looking for horses at these particular auctions, they’re looking for runners not to exceed the maximum price. It enables them to a possible win and a bigger prize toward the end of the year. This runner was brought to the U.S. off a nice third back in September, freshened, adding lasix, Flavien Prat riding for Leonard Powell, which is always huge, and she’s just super well meant, we believe. WOKE UP TO ACES (#1) debuts for Mike McCarthy, and she’s working super for her first try. The fact Joel Rosario rides is telling we believe, and this is the type of pattern we like to see from Mike, slow drills mixed with some quick works.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 9-1-4
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Positive Notes:
“4 Don’t Unzip Me - A slow start in her last try, and that was that, usually a pretty tough thing to overcome in a 5 ½ furlong turf maiden race, especially when they likely were looking for speed in that particular outing. Edwin returns the D’Amato wants to run her back short once again.
“TOP PICK: MOONHALL MILLY (#9 7-2 Prat)
“SECOND CHOICE: WOKE UP TO ACES (#1 6-1 Rosario) Debut”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
There were three allowance/optional claimers on Friday’s card, but we picked the sixth as the feature because it had the highest claiming tag: $80,000. It was for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. The winner was Little Bird, making her second start in the United States after starting her career in England.
Under smart ride by Joel Rosario she swept four wide in the stretch and was hand-ridden to a 1 ¼-length victory.
“She didn’t break well her first time here (sixth in the Blue Norther Stakes), so we were hoping to break sharply [Friday] and then get her covered up,” winning trainer Richard Baltas told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “Joel does such a great job. She got to looking around a little bit when she made the lead, but he kept her focused.”
It was Rosario’s third win out of five races on Friday.
Little Bird paid $6.20, $3.60 and $2.60. Madame Bourbon was second and Carpe Vinum was third.
Santa Anita preview
It’s the second-best day of the meeting, behind opening day when there were five stakes races. On Saturday there are nine races beginning at 12:30 p.m. There are three graded stakes, three allowance/optional claimers and three maiden special weights. There are four races on the turf and there is no purse less than $55,000.
Let’s get right to the previews.
Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes: As mentioned above this is a Kentucky Derby points race. It’s 1 1/16 miles and, obviously, restricted to 3-year-olds. Thousand Words is the 4-5 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Flavien Prat. He has won both his races, including the Los Alamitos Futurity, which has been a springboard for many Derby starters. There are two horses at 3-1. There is Tizamagician for Richard Mandella and Victor Espinoza. He broke his maiden in his last start, the sixth of his career. He has finished second four times. Also a second favorite, is High Velocity for Baffert and Joel Rosario. He has won two of three including the Grade 3 Bob Hope at Del Mar. He was third in the Los Al Futurity. Post is around 3 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes: This is a race for older horses going 1 ¼ miles on the turf, which means it starts low on the hillside course. United is the 8-5 favorite for Mandella and Prat. This 5-year-old gelding is three-for-11 lifetime. He was second in the Breeders’ Cup Turf behind Horse of the Year Bricks and Mortar two back. Last out he was second in the Hollywood Turf Cup. Second favorite, at 2-1, is Cleopatra’s Strike for Phil D’Amato and Abel Cedillo. This 7-year-old gelding is four-for-27 lifetime with 10 seconds. He was second last out in the San Gabriel Stakes. Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes. The final stakes of the day is for older horses going 1 1/8 miles. The favorite is Midcourt at 3-1 for John Shirreffs and Espinoza. He has won four-of-eight lifetime and four of his last five. He has won the Grade 3 Native Diver and was third in the San Antonio last out. The second favorite is Roadster at 7-2 for Baffert and Rosario. He was once the top horse in Baffert’s barn on the way to last year’s Kentucky Derby. His last win was the Santa Anita Derby. He was placed 15th in the Kentucky Derby and since then he has finished second three times in four races, including a second in the Malibu Stakes to Omaha Beach last out. Post is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10, 5, 5, 8, 12 (1 also eligible), 6, 6,10, 12 (2 ae).
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE ONE: No. 3 Posit (12-1)
RACE ONE: No. 6 Tijori (8-1)
Posit and Tijori are both from trainer Simon Callaghan and both look live at prices. Posit makes the second start off a layoff and Simon is 22% on this move The horse won two in a row at this distance on the all-weather track in the spring before hitting the bench. In December 2018 she also ran third on the Hillside course leading into deep stretch. The distance and the surface should be ideal for today at 12-1 value. The horse is risked today so they expect to get paid. Tijori is ridden by Flavien Prat trying turf for the first time with the dam having one turf winner. Second start off a long layoff we see some sharp works for this race. This horse is owned by Kaleem Shah and when Prat rides for them it is usually live. 8-1 is nice. Excellent betting race that I am going deep in on my Pick 5 today using 1,6,4,7,10.
Friday’s result: Sunset Royale looked locked and loaded into the stretch with the inside lane but had no oomph in the stretch and ran third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
11:34 Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Forward Gal Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Tonalist’s Shape (1-2)
12:34 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Moral Reasoning (9-5)
1:04 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Swale Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Green Light Go (2-1)
1:25 Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Withers Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Shotski (2-1)
1:34 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Dania Beach Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Homeland (3-1)
1:39 Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Taraz (1-1)
2:04 Gulfstream (11): Grade 2 $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Tiz the Law (3-5)
2:38 Oaklawn (8): $125,000 American Beauty Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Amy’s Challenge (2-1)
3:00 Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Thousand Words (4-5)
3:31 Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: United (8-5)
4:02 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Midcourt (3-1)
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, January 31.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 22.04 45.22 56.81 1:02.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Jetovator
|124
|2
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|1.70
|5
|DQ–R Matineigh Idol
|124
|5
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–1
|2–¾
|Delgadillo
|15.80
|1
|A Man's Man
|124
|1
|2
|6–hd
|6–2½
|4–½
|3–hd
|Rosario
|2.60
|7
|Trending Higher
|124
|7
|6
|3–1
|3–1
|1–hd
|4–3¼
|Van Dyke
|3.50
|4
|Watch the Dip
|124
|4
|3
|5–2
|5–1½
|6–8
|5–nk
|Gutierrez
|8.20
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|124
|6
|5
|2–½
|2–hd
|5–hd
|6–8¼
|Cedillo
|7.80
|3
|Siberian Tigah
|124
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sanchez
|18.40
|2
|JETOVATOR
|5.40
|2.80
|2.20
|1
|A MAN'S MAN
|3.40
|2.60
|5
|DQ–R MATINEIGH IDOL
|4.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-1-5-7)
|$9.96
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-1-5-7-4)
|$150.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$15.50
Winner–Jetovator Grr.g.4 by Grazen out of Jet Blue Girl, by Gimmeawink. Bred by Sharon Alesia & Ciaglia Racing, LLC (CA). Trainer: Peter Eurton. Owner: Alesia, Sharon and Ciaglia Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $134,113 Exacta Pool $61,301 Superfecta Pool $23,767 Super High Five Pool $2,370 Trifecta Pool $39,169. Scratched–none. DQ–#5 R Matineigh Idol–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd.
JETOVATOR came out a bit when between horses early then angled in and steadied off heels five eighths out, stalked inside, bid along the rail in the stretch to gain a short lead past the eighth pole and gamely prevailed under urging. R MATINEIGH IDOL angled in and pressed the pace inside then dueled along the rail, took the lead into the turn, came off the fence into the stretch, fought back between horses in the drive and continued willingly to the end. A MAN'S MAN steadied sharply when crowded along the rail five eighths out, saved ground, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for third. TRENDING HIGHER angled in and prompted the pace three deep, fought back three wide in the stretch and was edged late for the show. WATCH THE DIP came in a bit when between horses just after the start, stalked outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in late and lacked the needed rally. FELLOW CITIZEN angled in and dueled between horses, fell back some in the stretch, drifted in late and weakened. SIBERIAN TIGAH clipped heels and steadied in tight just after the start, chased outside a rival, dropped back and drifted out on the turn and had little left for the stretch. Following a stewards' inquiry, R MATINEIGH IDOL was disqualified and placed third for interference early on the backstretch.
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.93 44.93 57.45 1:10.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Busy Paynter
|122
|2
|1
|1–½
|1–3
|1–3½
|1–½
|Prat
|2.50
|6
|Mongolian Humor
|124
|6
|5
|6
|6
|4–2
|2–2¼
|Rosario
|1.30
|4
|Rizzi's Honors
|122
|4
|4
|5–3
|3–hd
|2–2½
|3–8¼
|Cedillo
|5.10
|5
|No Wine Untasted
|117
|5
|2
|3–2
|4–2½
|5–1½
|4–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|8.50
|1
|Rattle
|122
|1
|6
|4–hd
|5–3
|6
|5–nk
|Flores
|19.70
|3
|Edna
|124
|3
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|3–½
|6
|Maldonado
|5.60
|2
|BUSY PAYNTER
|7.00
|3.00
|2.10
|6
|MONGOLIAN HUMOR
|2.40
|2.10
|4
|RIZZI'S HONORS
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$7.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-4-5)
|$4.27
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-6-4)
|$9.40
Winner–Busy Paynter B.f.4 by Paynter out of Busy Mis, by Miswaki. Bred by Robert L. Losey, Paul McGinty & WinStarFarm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Dos Divas Racing, Kilgore, Tom, Lambert, Jeffrey, Medina, David and Merrill, Ted. Mutuel Pool $156,473 Daily Double Pool $29,613 Exacta Pool $75,001 Superfecta Pool $32,033 Trifecta Pool $49,299. Claimed–Busy Paynter by Hailey, Jim and Wood, Philip J. Trainer: Mark Glatt. Claimed–Mongolian Humor by Altamira Racing Stable, Kagele, Tom and Shaw, Ken. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
BUSY PAYNTER had good early speed and set a pressured pace inside, kicked clear on the turn, remained clear under urging in the stretch then held under steady handling late. MONGOLIAN HUMOR a bit slow to begin, dropped back off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. RIZZI'S HONORS stalked outside a rival, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and bested the others. NO WINE UNTASTED prompted the pace three deep, stalked outside a rival on the turn, angled in a bit off the fence into the stretch and weakened. RATTLE broke a bit slowly, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked a further response. EDNA pressed the pace between horses then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn, drifted inward in the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.43 47.38 1:12.01 1:37.64 1:44.22
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Velvet Queen
|122
|2
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–1
|1–1¼
|Rosario
|0.80
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|1
|4
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|2–3
|2–6¾
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|3
|Road Rager
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|Gryder
|10.50
|5
|So Much Happy
|124
|5
|1
|4–2½
|4–1
|4–3
|4–5
|4–5½
|Pereira
|8.80
|4
|Meso
|117
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Velez
|9.00
|2
|VELVET QUEEN
|3.60
|2.10
|2.10
|1
|MISS STORMY D
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|ROAD RAGER
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$13.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$2.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-3)
|$3.50
Winner–Velvet Queen Ch.f.4 by Animal Kingdom out of Tippy Tapit, by Tapit. Bred by Calumet Farm (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: BG Stables and Little Red Feather Racing. Mutuel Pool $136,074 Daily Double Pool $17,974 Exacta Pool $70,515 Trifecta Pool $55,783. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-2) paid $8.75. Pick Three Pool $47,108.
VELVET QUEEN between horses early, prompted the pace outside a rival, took a short lead nearing the quarter pole, was between foes approaching the stretch, inched away nearing midstretch and held under some urging. MISS STORMY D stalked inside then off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, bid three wide into the stretch, could not quite match the winner in the final furlong but clearly bested the rest. ROAD RAGER had speed between horses then angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back on the second turn and just held third. SO MUCH HAPPY three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the rail, came out into the stretch and was edged for the show. MESO settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the backstretch and second turn, angled out into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.88 45.89 1:10.53 1:22.98 1:35.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Quinnie
|120
|1
|3
|4–2½
|4–1½
|3–1
|1–2
|1–1¼
|Franco
|3.60
|7
|Scarlet Heat
|122
|7
|6
|7
|7
|4–hd
|3–1½
|2–3¼
|Prat
|2.30
|4
|Avalon Ride
|115
|4
|5
|6–3
|6–2½
|5–1
|4–½
|3–nk
|Velez
|9.70
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|120
|3
|2
|1–hd
|3–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Rispoli
|5.70
|2
|Violette Szabo
|120
|2
|7
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–4
|5–13¼
|Maldonado
|6.80
|5
|Flying to the Line
|117
|5
|4
|3–2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|6–5
|6–10¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.70
|6
|Beau Rocket
|120
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|7
|7
|7
|Bejarano
|23.70
|1
|QUINNIE
|9.20
|4.80
|2.80
|7
|SCARLET HEAT
|4.00
|2.60
|4
|AVALON RIDE
|4.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$16.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-4-3)
|$34.07
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-4-3-2)
|$3,408.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-4)
|$39.65
Winner–Quinnie B.m.5 by English Channel out of Q T Shae, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Mark Devereaux, Scott Gross & Mark Gross (CA). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Devereaux, Mark and Gross, Scott. Mutuel Pool $251,537 Daily Double Pool $20,170 Exacta Pool $126,541 Superfecta Pool $54,220 Super High Five Pool $4,466 Trifecta Pool $84,995. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-1) paid $23.45. Pick Three Pool $21,577.
QUINNIE saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn, bid three deep a quarter mile out to gain the lead into the stretch, inched away under left handed urging in the drive, drifted out a bit in deep stretch and held sway. SCARLET HEAT angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and continued willingly. AVALON RIDE stalked outside a rival then three deep on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. SUNRISE ROYALE had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in upper stretch and was edged for third. VIOLETTE SZABO broke a bit slowly, chased inside then between horses on the second turn, angled back to the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FLYING TO THE LINE dueled between horses, fought back leaving the second turn, dropped back into the stretch and gave way. BEAU ROCKET had speed outside then dueled three deep, dropped back on the second turn, continued outside a rival nearing the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $46,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.00 45.00 1:09.59 1:16.14
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Oil Can Knight
|124
|7
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|1–½
|Rosario
|2.90
|1
|Dark Hedges
|124
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|Figueroa
|5.40
|6
|Italiano
|124
|6
|1
|4–1
|6–2
|4–hd
|3–¾
|Prat
|1.40
|5
|Buster Douglas
|119
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1½
|4–nk
|Velez
|14.70
|2
|Littlebitamedal
|122
|2
|6
|6–2
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–3¼
|Pereira
|13.90
|4
|Bouncing Around
|122
|4
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|Puglisi
|16.00
|3
|Freiburg
|124
|3
|2
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–2
|7
|Cedillo
|4.80
|7
|OIL CAN KNIGHT
|7.80
|4.00
|2.80
|1
|DARK HEDGES
|7.00
|3.80
|6
|ITALIANO
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$39.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$31.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-6-5)
|$33.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-1-6)
|$34.45
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-6-5-2)
|Carryover $2,267
Winner–Oil Can Knight Dbb.g.4 by Can the Man out of Makeitagame, by El Corredor. Bred by Michelle Morehead, Mallory Morehead &Matthew Morehead (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Zolotas, Steven and Zolotas, Sabina Romo. Mutuel Pool $193,993 Daily Double Pool $21,653 Exacta Pool $89,271 Superfecta Pool $36,286 Trifecta Pool $56,202 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,970. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-1-7) paid $19.90. Pick Three Pool $34,489. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2-1-7) 935 tickets with 4 correct paid $93.70. Pick Four Pool $114,877. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-2-1-7) 1389 tickets with 5 correct paid $235.30. Pick Five Pool $380,000.
OIL CAN KNIGHT dueled four wide then three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, battled three wide in the drive, gained a slim lead outside the runner-up under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. DARK HEDGES had good early speed and dueled inside, drifted out a bit from the whip in upper stretch, fought back just off the rail, drifted in under right handed pressure in deep stretch and continued gamely to the wire. ITALIANO had speed between horses then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished with interest. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) dueled between horses, fought back between foes in the stretch and was edge for the show. LITTLEBITAMEDAL bobbled some at the start, saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was outfinished. BOUNCING AROUND broke in the air and slowly, settled off the rail, came out some on the turn then angled in a bit leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. FREIBURG bobbled at the start, was in a good position stalking the pace between horses to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 23.43 47.55 1:11.48 1:23.42 1:35.47
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Little Bird
|122
|1
|4
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–1½
|2–½
|1–1¼
|Rosario
|2.10
|4
|Madame Bourbon
|120
|4
|6
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–1
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|15.50
|2
|Carpe Vinum
|122
|2
|3
|3–1½
|3–1
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–¾
|Cedillo
|3.90
|5
|Blue Sky Baby
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1
|4–½
|Gutierrez
|4.10
|3
|She's So Special
|120
|3
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|4–2
|5–1½
|Prat
|1.90
|6
|Establish Justice
|120
|6
|5
|5–hd
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Rispoli
|14.60
|1
|LITTLE BIRD (IRE)
|6.20
|3.60
|2.60
|4
|MADAME BOURBON
|9.80
|5.00
|2
|CARPE VINUM
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$31.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-2-5)
|$42.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-2)
|$67.90
Winner–Little Bird (IRE) B.f.3 by Free Eagle (IRE) out of Burma Star (GB), by Shamardal. Bred by Springbank Way Stud (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Baltas, Richard and Robershaw, Ritchie. Mutuel Pool $188,889 Daily Double Pool $19,487 Exacta Pool $77,095 Superfecta Pool $31,777 Trifecta Pool $45,716. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-7-1) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $29,441.
LITTLE BIRD (IRE) stalked inside then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, swung three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front a sixteenth out, drifted in late and proved best. MADAME BOURBON broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in midstretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. CARPE VINUM tugged along the inside early, saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail for room in the stretch, was outside a foe in deep stretch then in tight off the heels of the winner nearing the wire and was edged for second between foes on the wire. BLUE SKY BABY had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back in deep stretch and was edged for third late. SHE'S SO SPECIAL stalked off the rail then outside a rival, was between horses in the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. ESTABLISH JUSTICE angled in and chased outside a rival, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 24.03 48.56 1:13.92 1:39.18 1:45.68
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Itsthattime
|122
|4
|3
|4–1½
|4–1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–1½
|Bejarano
|2.30
|3
|Handsome Michael
|112
|3
|2
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–hd
|2–¾
|Mussad
|3.70
|7
|Royal Suspect
|122
|7
|7
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–5
|3–7¼
|Cedillo
|6.00
|9
|Promise Nothing
|122
|9
|8
|7–2½
|6–1
|5–½
|4–1½
|4–2¼
|Pereira
|2.00
|5
|Blues Rapper
|122
|5
|9
|6–hd
|7–hd
|7–3½
|6–3½
|5–nk
|Franco
|9.00
|8
|Grand Sierra
|122
|8
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|4–1½
|5–hd
|6–10¼
|Roman
|43.10
|1
|Ridge Route
|122
|1
|5
|9
|9
|9
|8–6
|7–¾
|Fuentes
|40.10
|2
|Guinessey
|122
|2
|6
|8–½
|8–4½
|6–1
|7–2½
|8–8¼
|Delgadillo
|25.00
|6
|Flawless Clyde
|115
|6
|4
|5–hd
|5–½
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Flores
|44.30
|4
|ITSTHATTIME
|6.60
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|HANDSOME MICHAEL
|4.40
|2.80
|7
|ROYAL SUSPECT
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$19.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-9)
|$13.70
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-3-7-9-5)
|$318.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$33.35
Winner–Itsthattime Ch.g.3 by Strong Mandate out of Magic Kitty, by Storm Cat. Bred by Mike Abraham (KY). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Strauss, Jeff and Strauss, William. Mutuel Pool $281,193 Daily Double Pool $73,043 Exacta Pool $155,606 Superfecta Pool $106,172 Super High Five Pool $24,340 Trifecta Pool $126,558. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-4) paid $21.10. Pick Three Pool $86,240. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-7-1-4) 1766 tickets with 4 correct paid $107.50. Pick Four Pool $248,899. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-1-7-1-4) 772 tickets with 5 correct paid $214.45. Pick Five Pool $216,985. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-2-1-7-1-4) 180 tickets with 6 correct paid $215.12. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $72,309. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $66,604.
ITSTHATTIME tugged between horses then stalked a bit off the rail or outside a rival, bid alongside the runner-up in the stretch under left handed urging, took a short lead past midstretch and inched away late. HANDSOME MICHAEL had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the second turn, fought back along the rail in the stretch, could not quite match the winner late but held second. ROYAL SUSPECT pulled his way along four wide then pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside on the backstretch and second turn, came three wide into the stretch and was edged for the place. PROMISE NOTHING four wide into the first turn, angled in and stalked between horses then a bit of the rail leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. BLUES RAPPER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked the needed response in the drive. GRAND SIERRA angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, dropped back between horses on the second turn and weakened. RIDGE ROUTE settled off the pace inside and saved ground to no avail. GUINESSEY unhurried outside a rival early, went up four wide into the second turn, angled in outside a foe leaving that turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response. FLAWLESS CLYDE pulled hard three deep between rivals early, chased three wide, dropped back and angled to the inside on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|2,701
|$456,011
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,132,357
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,420,135
|TOTAL
|2,701
|$5,008,503
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 1.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Posit
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|12-1
|40,000
|2
|Kalliniki
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Rather Nosy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|4
|Quick
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|5
|Chocolate Speights
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|6
|Tijori
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|8-1
|7
|Lavender
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Matthew Chew
|6-1
|8
|Queen of the Track
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|9
|Dearborn
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|10
|Thriving
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Eyes Open
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Dan Blacker
|9-5
|2
|Clivetty
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Don Chatlos
|5-2
|3
|Brandons Danger
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|4
|Enchanting Moon
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|5
|My Happy Girl
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-5
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|2
|Savvy Gal
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|3
|Auberge
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|4
|Biddy Duke
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|20-1
|5
|Speech
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|9-5
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Paradise Forever
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|30-1
|2
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|7-2
|3
|Keno'd
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Koko's Kandy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Karen Headley
|10-1
|5
|Rushie
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Divine Armor
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|7
|Vasariano
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|4-1
|8
|Doctrinaire
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Woke Up to Aces
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|2
|Majestic Gigi
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|15-1
|3
|Bristol Bayou
|Mike Smith
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|4
|Don't Unzip Me
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|15-1
|5
|Keep It Classy
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Joe Herrick
|30-1
|6
|Rocking Redhead
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|7
|Still in Love
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|12-1
|8
|Shines Her Light
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|9
|Moonhall Milly
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Leonard Powell
|7-2
|10
|Trueheart
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Peter Eurton
|20-1
|11
|Danceformunny
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|12
|Reducta
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Rakassah
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Robert B. Lewis Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Encoder
|Mike Smith
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|2
|Thousand Words
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|3
|Tizamagician
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|4
|Royal Act
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Eurton
|15-1
|5
|High Velocity
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Bob Baffert
|3-1
|6
|Zimba Warrior
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|15-1
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Marcos Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Chosen Vessel
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Craig Dollase
|12-1
|2
|Cleopatra's Strike
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|3
|Multiplier
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|4
|United
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8-5
|5
|Brown Storm
|Hector Berrios
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|6
|Oscar Dominguez
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Pasqual Stakes'. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Roadster
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|2
|Route Six Six
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|20-1
|3
|Restrainedvengence
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Val Brinkerhoff
|4-1
|4
|King Abner
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|5
|Midcourt
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|3-1
|6
|Instagrand
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Don Chatlos
|12-1
|7
|California Street
|Mike Smith
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|8
|Two Thirty Five
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|9
|Bold Endeavor
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|30-1
|10
|Combatant
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Courteous
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|2
|Prima Valentina
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|15-1
|3
|Pink Scatillac
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|4
|Absolutely Perfect
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|5
|Bodhicitta
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard Baltas
|7-2
|6
|Sutro
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|119
|Michael W. McCarthy
|15-1
|7
|Out of Balance
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|4-1
|8
|Magical Gray
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Victor L. Garcia
|15-1
|9
|Peter's Kitten
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|10
|She's Our Charm
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Ronald L. McAnally
|12-1
|11
|Silken Spy
|Mike Smith
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|15-1
|12
|Charmingslew
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Neil French
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Desert Oasis
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1
|14
|Kookie Gal
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-2