Horse racing newsletter: Bob Baffert gets his 3,000th win

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at the shrinking Santa Anita race schedule.
Saturday at Santa Anita was the kind of day that brings optimism to those in racing. You had an undefeated horse build his Kentucky Derby credentials, a Hall of Fame trainer get his 3,000th win, and a bunch of exciting races with good-sized fields.
But it’s becoming more apparent that it’s difficult to put on quality cards on a daily basis. While safety remains the top priority at Santa Anita, and it seems as if progress is being made there, the real danger to the longevity of California racing is the declining horse population.
Sunday’s card is down to seven races and the $75,000 Baffle Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf was canceled when only three horses entered. If there was still sprint racing on the 6 1/2 -furlong downhill course would the race have filled? Who knows?
In addition, Santa Anita has canceled the next two Thursday cards. There was no racing scheduled for Feb. 20 because of a Monday card on Martin Luther King Day (Feb. 17), so the next Thursday card will be Feb. 27. Unless it too gets canceled.
The California Horse Racing Board mandated that Santa Anita has to cancel 12 cards during its meet that doesn’t end until June 21. The track has already used up four of them, counting the next two, and the weather has been pretty good. I’m taking the Over on this one.
“What we’re doing is we have the flex days, so we’re trying to balance out the product quality,” said Aidan Butler, acting executive director for California racing for The Stronach Group.
“We ran a four-day week this week and Thursday wasn’t good at all. People didn’t find it that interesting. I’m not saying we’re going to three days but we’re going to keep an eye on it. I think for a while we’re going to do two three-[day weeks] and then a four-[day week] and see how it plays out. … I’d rather run three good days than stretch it out to four.”
On the safety front, the numbers are down dramatically. Last year, through January, there had been 11 racing and training deaths. This year the number is five. Now there is a caveat. Santa Anita has had less racing than it did a year ago. And, fewer horses in the barns. But still, five is better than 11, but zero remains the goal.
Super Bowl predictions
Let’s face it, the only thing anyone cares about today is the Super Bowl. So, what do the horseman think about the game? I’d like to tell you I did all this work, but it was Mike Willman of Santa Anita who mined the backstretch for these predictions. In case you forgot, the Kansas City Chiefs are either one- or 1½-point favorites over the San Francisco 49ers.
Bob Baffert, Hall of Fame trainer–Chiefs, Mahomes baby!
Vann Belvoir, trainer–Chiefs.
David Bernstein, trainer—Gonna pick the California team.
Dan Blacker, trainer—Kansas City.
Aidan Butler, Santa Anita bigshot—I’ll go 49ers.
Jack Carava, trainer–Chiefs.
Ben Cecil, trainer–I like the 49ers.”
Phil D’Amato, trainer—49ers.
Keith Desormeaux, trainer–49ers, easy money.
Asa Espinoza, jockey—“I always want to ride the favorite, Kansas City.
Carla Gaines, trainer—Niners.
Paddy Gallagher, trainer–Clippers.
Victor Garcia, trainer—Kansas City.
Aaron Gryder, jockey–Kansas City.
Bruce Headley, trainer–I don’t know.
Andrew Lerner, trainer–I’ll go Niners.
Richard Mandella, Hall of Fame—Chiefs, I like that quarterback.
Ron McAnally, Hall of Fame trainer–Chiefs, but I’m hoping the 49ers do well.
Michael McCarthy, trainer—I love Mahomes, but I think the 49ers are pretty good.
Jeff Metz, trainer—49ers.
Steve Miyadi, trainer—49ers.
Nate Newby, Santa Anita marketing executive—Chiefs.
Hector Palma, trainer—Kansas City.
Marcel Polanco, trainer—49ers.
Dave Randall—owner/trainer—49ers.
Gary Stevens, Hall of Fame jockey–Kansas City.
Tim Yakteen, trainer—49ers.
Santa Anita review
There were three graded stakes on Saturday. I wrote a story on them and talked to Bob Baffert about what it’s like to win 3,000 races. You can find if you just click here.
Now, let’s get right to the recaps.
Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes: Trainer Bob Baffert won his 3,000th North American thoroughbred race when Thousand Words remained undefeated in three tries to win this 1 1/16 mile race for 3-year-olds.
Thousand Words stablemate, High Velocity, set the pace to the top of the stretch when jockey Flavien Prat was able to guide Thousand Words through a hole and into the lead. The winning margin was three-quarters of a length.
Thousand Words, as the favorite, paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.10. Royal Act was second followed by High Velocity, Tizamagician, Encoder and Zimba Warrior.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Bob Baffert (winning trainer): “Prat knows him pretty well, I didn’t give him any instructions. Both riders were kind of on their own. Prat says he is getting better, he was a sort of immature colt. He grinds and you gotta really work at him. Being stuck down inside he got the worst of it. Usually a young horse like that they don’t run that well and they don’t respond. He’s got that big long stride and the further the better with him. You could tell about the last 50 yards he was really getting going. He came back he wasn’t even tired so that is a good sign. He is progressing with every race and to win three in a row like that it is pretty impressive.
(on 3,000 wins) “I’ve always thought things happen for a reason. Running in the Bob Lewis, with a horse named Thousand Words and going for 3,000 wins. I mean you can’t make that up. I had a feeling it was gonna happen in this race, I’ve had a lot of good people work for me through the years, the first 50 wins were probably the hardest, 100 were life changers. I feel very blessed and fortunate that I’ve been able to last this long in this business and do so well after coming from the quarter horse business. I’ve never dreamnt of coming into thoroughbreds, there was never one instant I was thinking about it. I came over with [owners] Mike Pegram and Hal Earnhardt who I still have after all these years, they are a big part of the team.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “He ran very well. He put me in a good spot and he was comfortable down there. He took the dirt (in his face) well and when I asked him to run, he really accelerated.”
Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes: United, who finished second to Horse of the Year Bricks and Mortar came four-wide in the stretch to win the 1 ¼ mile turf race by half-a-length.
As the favorite, United paid $3.60, $2.40 and $2.10. Cleopatra’s Strike was second followed by Oscar Dominguez, Brown Storm, Multiplier and Chosen Vessel.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Richard Mandella (winning trainer): “You could see there wasn’t a lot of pace in the race. He’s got a big lumbering stride and you don’t want to get in the way of it. We just let him cruise along and that worked out well.
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I think I made a mistake last time [in the Hollywood Turf Cup on Dec. 1]. I was trying to keep him covered up and it didn’t end up the way I wanted and I found myself too far back. [Saturday] we broke off and we were in the race [early]. He just [kept running] to the wire.”
Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes: The race run by Midcourt might have been the most impressive of the day. He broke on top and led all the way around the 1 1/8 mile race to win by 3 ½ lengths.
Midcourt paid $6.40, $3.60 and $3.00. He was followed by Two Thirty Five, Combatant, King Abner, Restrainedvengence, Instagrand, Roadster, California Street and Bold Endeavor.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “Victor [Espinoza] wasn’t sure if he was going to go to the lead or sit off the pace, but the horse put himself in the race and if he wanted to run that way, he didn’t want to take him out of it. Yes, it is gratifying to see him make the lead, relax and finish like he did. He’s been a project, but a good project. We’ll stay home and run in the Santa Anita Handicap [on March 7].
Victor Espinoza (winning jockey): “With him you never know how he is gonna perform coming out of the gate. He could go either way. [Saturday] he wanted to run, he broke not very quick, but when I encouraged him to go he wanted to do his own thing. I wasn’t going to take him out of his race, so I just let him run and cruise around.
“When I took the lead and was able to open up one or two lengths that was the key for him. We were in a good spot and in great shape all the way around, to be able to control the race that was enough for him. I started celebrating but I didn’t want to be too excited so early because its horse racing and anything can happen but we got the job done. He’s a really talented horse in his own way. I have confidence in him because John Shirreffs has done an amazing job with him and it makes my job much easier to know that John is going to have him ready to go into the race.”
Santa Anita preview
As mentioned earlier, Santa Anita is down to seven races and canceled the Biffle Stakes. The big news is there is an early 11:30 a.m. post so people can watch the Super Bowl. You can go home or watch it at the track. There are three allowance/optional claimers, three claimers and one maiden special. Two of the races are on the turf. Two of the allowance races are worth $59,000. The conditions are exactly the same, so we’ll skip naming a feature for Sunday. Enjoy the game.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 5, 5, 7, 7, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 3 An Eddie Surprise (8-1)
An Eddie Surprise has as much back speed, last race speed, class and closing kick off all the horses in this race except he is sitting at an 8-1 morning-line price. The favorite has won this race once from 20 races and horses priced over 5-1 have won 45%. That screams look for value to me. Eddie ran third in the Grade 3 Las Cienega Jan. 11 at this distance after winning here prior, again at this distance Jan. 4. The quick turnaround may have been too much. A two-week break we see a maintenance work last week. Jockey Mario Gutierrez is winning 23% for trainer Doug O’Neill. They are risking this horse for a claim today.
Saturday’s result: Tijori was bet down to 9/2 in part because Flavien Prat was riding but after a clean break faded badly. Posit, the other Simon Callaghan horse, drifted out to an awesome 15-1 price for us and went gate to wire under a great ride from Mario Gutierrez. Posit paid $32.20 for the win. Nice start to the day.
Who goofed, I’ve got to know? Sunrise Royale ran fourth on Friday, not third.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (6): Grade 3 $150,000 Forward Gal Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Winner: Tonalist’s Shape ($2.60)
Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweetest Chant Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Cheermeister ($17.20)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Swale Stakes, 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Mischevious Alex ($11.80)
Aqueduct (8): Grade 3 $250,000 Withers Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Max Player ($12.80)
Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Dania Beach Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Field Pass ($26.60)
Oaklawn (6): $150,000 Martha Washington Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Taraz ($2.20)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 2 $350,000 Holy Bull Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Tiz the Law ($4.60)
Oaklawn (8): $125,000 American Beauty Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Special Relativity ($14.00)
Santa Anita (6): Grade 3 $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Thousand Words ($3.20)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 2 $200,000 San Marcos Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Winner: United ($3.60)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Midcourt ($6.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
1:25 Aqueduct (7): $100,000 Busanda Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Harvey’s Little Goil (2-1)
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 1.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 19th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.80 44.16 56.23 1:02.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Posit
|124
|1
|7
|1–1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–½
|Gutierrez
|15.10
|8
|Queen of the Track
|117
|8
|4
|3–hd
|2–2
|2–2
|2–ns
|Velez
|5.70
|4
|Quick
|124
|4
|10
|10
|10
|7–½
|3–¾
|Rosario
|2.70
|10
|Thriving
|124
|10
|6
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–1
|4–ns
|Rispoli
|6.20
|7
|Lavender
|124
|7
|3
|9–2
|9–1½
|8–1½
|5–1
|Valdivia, Jr.
|5.70
|3
|Rather Nosy
|122
|3
|5
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|6–¾
|Pereira
|8.80
|6
|Tijori
|124
|6
|2
|7–1½
|8–2
|10
|7–1¾
|Prat
|4.90
|5
|Chocolate Speights
|124
|5
|8
|4–1
|4–2
|3–1½
|8–½
|Maldonado
|39.60
|9
|Dearborn
|122
|9
|1
|8–1
|7–hd
|6–½
|9–7¼
|Fuentes
|12.00
|2
|Kalliniki
|124
|2
|9
|2–hd
|3–hd
|9–hd
|10
|Franco
|20.50
|1
|POSIT
|32.20
|13.40
|7.80
|8
|QUEEN OF THE TRACK
|6.40
|4.40
|4
|QUICK (GB)
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-8)
|$92.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-10)
|$356.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4)
|$332.75
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-4-10-7)
|Carryover $1,874
Winner–Posit Grr.f.4 by Cairo Prince out of Chanel Number Mine, by Value Plus. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (IA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Reddam Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $304,582 Exacta Pool $180,087 Superfecta Pool $68,508 Trifecta Pool $105,170 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,455. Scratched–none.
POSIT had speed inside then inched away leaving the backstretch, fought back when challenged on the turn, edged away again into the stretch, kicked clear, drifted out in the final furlong and just held. QUEEN OF THE TRACK had speed outside then five wide, stalked four wide then three deep into the turn, bid outside the winner on the turn, continued off the rail in the stretch, also drifted out late and came back on. QUICK (GB) broke in some and a bit slowly, angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch, angled out off heels in deep stretch and surged late. THRIVING (GB) hopped at the start, had speed outside then stalked four wide then three deep, continued outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and finished with interest. LAVENDER (IRE) chased off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, went around a rival in midstretch, then split horses with a late bid. RATHER NOSY between horses early, stalked inside, steadied off heels early on the turn and again leaving the turn, split horses in midstretch and found her best stride late inside. TIJORI stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, steadied off heels leaving the turn, came out in the stretch and also found her best stride late. CHOCOLATE SPEIGHTS stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DEARBORN wide between horses early, stalked three deep to the stretch and did not rally. KALLINIKI had speed between horses then stalked inside, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.37 45.57 1:11.98 1:25.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Clivetty
|122
|2
|5
|5
|5
|3–4
|1–¾
|Rosario
|5.90
|1
|Eyes Open
|122
|1
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|2.20
|5
|My Happy Girl
|122
|5
|3
|4–4
|3–½
|2–hd
|3–11
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|3
|Brandons Danger
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–1
|4–1½
|Gutierrez
|22.30
|4
|Enchanting Moon
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|4–2½
|5
|5
|Flores
|23.10
|2
|CLIVETTY
|13.80
|5.20
|2.10
|1
|EYES OPEN
|3.40
|2.10
|5
|MY HAPPY GIRL
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$253.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-1)
|$18.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-1-5)
|$13.85
Winner–Clivetty B.f.3 by Into Mischief out of Rosemonde, by Indian Charlie. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (KY). Trainer: Don Chatlos. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $250,618 Daily Double Pool $44,463 Exacta Pool $89,650 Trifecta Pool $78,802. Scratched–none.
CLIVETTY broke a bit slowly, chased inside then just off the rail, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. EYES OPEN had speed inside then set a pressured pace along the rail, inched away early on the turn, kicked clear and held on well but was worn down late. MY HAPPY GIRL broke outward then bobbled after the start, pressed the pace four wide, stalked three deep early on the turn then outside a rival leaving the turn and a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some in deep stretch and continued willingly. BRANDONS DANGER dueled between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and weakened. ENCHANTING MOON prompted the pace three deep between rivals, stalked between foes into the turn, fell back just off the rail, came out in the drive and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000. Time 22.07 45.10 57.30 1:10.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Auberge
|122
|3
|4
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–2¼
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|5
|Speech
|122
|5
|3
|3–4
|2–2
|2–4½
|2–4½
|Franco
|1.90
|1
|Roadrunner's Honor
|122
|1
|5
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–2½
|3–2¼
|Bejarano
|17.50
|4
|Biddy Duke
|120
|4
|1
|2–½
|3–2½
|3–½
|4–1
|Gryder
|32.80
|2
|Savvy Gal
|122
|2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Rosario
|5.70
|3
|AUBERGE
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|SPEECH
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|ROADRUNNER'S HONOR
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$28.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$2.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-1)
|$4.15
Winner–Auberge B.f.3 by Palace out of Prenuptial Vow, by Broken Vow. Bred by H. Allen Poindexter (IA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Speedway Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $334,488 Daily Double Pool $29,231 Exacta Pool $91,007 Trifecta Pool $79,230. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-3) paid $66.75. Pick Three Pool $64,253.
AUBERGE broke in and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, angled in and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear and proved best under a backhanded tap of the whip and a steady hand ride while being flagged with the stick. SPEECH stalked off the rail then bid three deep a half mile out and into the turn, angled in just outside the winner leaving the turn and was clearly second best. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR broke in and a bit slowly, came out early and chased outside a rival then just off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. BIDDY DUKE broke on top but bobbled, sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner then between foes a half mile out and into the turn, dropped back just off the fence leaving the turn and weakened. SAVVY GAL settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 23.46 47.59 1:12.58 1:25.28 1:38.06
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Rushie
|122
|5
|6
|1–1
|1–½
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–1
|Bejarano
|6.20
|6
|Divine Armor
|122
|6
|1
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|2–2
|2–1¼
|Rosario
|0.80
|2
|Kiss Today Goodbye
|122
|2
|5
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–6
|4–4
|3–2¾
|Rispoli
|4.40
|4
|Koko's Kandy
|122
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–3
|3–½
|4–11
|Pereira
|29.40
|3
|Keno'd
|122
|3
|3
|6–4½
|6–4
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–hd
|Gutierrez
|9.10
|7
|Vasariano
|122
|7
|2
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–hd
|6–8
|6–9¼
|Van Dyke
|5.40
|1
|Paradise Forever
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Ochoa
|51.10
|5
|RUSHIE
|14.40
|4.80
|2.80
|6
|DIVINE ARMOR
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|KISS TODAY GOODBYE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-2-4)
|$18.36
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-2-4-3)
|$729.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-2)
|$16.65
Winner–Rushie Grr.c.3 by Liam's Map out of Conquest Angel, by Colonel John. Bred by Ocala Stud (FL). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Daniell, Jim and Daniell, Donna. Mutuel Pool $322,530 Daily Double Pool $26,569 Exacta Pool $151,751 Superfecta Pool $68,395 Super High Five Pool $9,998 Trifecta Pool $99,296. Scratched–Doctrinaire.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-5) paid $72.25. Pick Three Pool $37,051.
RUSHIE had speed between foes then outside a rival, inched away on the first turn and angled in, set the pace inside, edged away again into the second turn, kicked clear, drifted out a bit under left handed urging in the final furlong and held. DIVINE ARMOR five wide between horses early and three deep on the first turn, bid three wide a half mile out, stalked outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and continued willingly late. KISS TODAY GOODBYE saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the show. KOKO'S KANDY between horses early, dueled then stalked inside, bid between foes a half mile out, stalked on the second turn, angled in for the stretch and weakened in the drive. KENO'D pulled between horses early then chased outside a rival to the stretch, gave way and was eased late. VASARIANO six wide early and four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep then off the rail on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and had little left for the drive. PARADISE FOREVER stumbled at the start, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.01 45.04 56.94 1:03.17
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Shines Her Light
|122
|7
|3
|5–½
|4–½
|1–½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|13.00
|9
|Moonhall Milly
|122
|8
|9
|8–5
|8–10
|5–hd
|2–1½
|Prat
|2.60
|3
|Bristol Bayou
|122
|3
|6
|6–hd
|6–½
|4–hd
|3–1
|Smith
|5.60
|2
|Majestic Gigi
|122
|2
|10
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–1
|4–ns
|Gutierrez
|6.30
|13
|Reducta
|122
|11
|1
|7–3
|7–1½
|8–10
|5–1
|Bejarano
|9.90
|1
|Woke Up to Aces
|122
|1
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1½
|6–½
|Rosario
|5.00
|7
|Still in Love
|117
|6
|5
|3–2
|3–hd
|7–1
|7–¾
|Velez
|11.60
|4
|Don't Unzip Me
|122
|4
|2
|4–1
|5–1½
|6–hd
|8–8
|Maldonado
|14.70
|12
|Danceformunny
|122
|10
|11
|11
|10–2½
|9–½
|9–1¼
|Van Dyke
|7.90
|11
|Trueheart
|117
|9
|7
|9–½
|9–hd
|10–7
|10–5½
|Diaz, Jr.
|54.70
|5
|Keep It Classy
|122
|5
|8
|10–1
|11
|11
|11
|Flores
|46.80
|8
|SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE)
|28.00
|10.00
|6.00
|9
|MOONHALL MILLY (IRE)
|4.40
|3.00
|3
|BRISTOL BAYOU
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$95.20
|$1 EXACTA (8-9)
|$44.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-9-3-2)
|$168.25
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-9-3-2-13)
|$740.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-9-3)
|$137.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-6)
|$13.00
Winner–Shines Her Light (IRE) B.f.3 by No Nay Never out of Sarawati (IRE), by Haafhd (GB). Bred by Pigeon Park Stud (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Yuesheng Zhang. Mutuel Pool $435,842 Daily Double Pool $32,315 Exacta Pool $273,390 Superfecta Pool $97,610 Super High Five Pool $1,941 Trifecta Pool $156,584. Scratched–Le Tub, Rakassah (IRE), Rocking Redhead.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $70.65. Pick Three Pool $76,030. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $5.75. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-3-5-8) 215 tickets with 4 correct paid $829.65. Pick Four Pool $233,203. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-2-3-5-8) 83 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,641.20. Pick Five Pool $640,978.
SHINES HER LIGHT (IRE) broke in a bit, stalked between horses then inside on the turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead, battled outside a rival in midstretch, kicked clear under urging and held. MOONHALL MILLY (IRE) also broke in a bit, chased off the rail then angled in just off the fence leaving the backstretch and on the turn, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. BRISTOL BAYOU stalked the pace inside, came out in midstretch, split rivals in deep stretch to gain the show. MAJESTIC GIGI dueled between horses then outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the turn and into the stretch and was outfinished late for third. REDUCTA (GB) broke on top but inward, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came out five wide into the stretch and bested the others. WOKE UP TO ACES had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. STILL IN LOVE pressed the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, continued between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and also weakened. DON'T UNZIP ME between horses early, stalked off the rail then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. DANCEFORMUNNY steadied when squeezed back at the start, settled off the rail then outside a rival on the turn and was not a threat. TRUEHEART dropped back off the rail then angled in and settled a bit off the fence to the stretch and failed to menace. KEEP IT CLASSY also dropped back between foes then off the rail, angled in and saved ground well off the pace and lacked a response in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Robert B. Lewis Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.65 47.20 1:11.44 1:37.14 1:43.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Thousand Words
|124
|2
|3
|5–1
|4–1½
|4–3½
|2–hd
|1–¾
|Prat
|0.60
|4
|Royal Act
|120
|4
|6
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–5
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|18.50
|5
|High Velocity
|120
|5
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|1–1
|3–¾
|Rosario
|2.70
|3
|Tizamagician
|120
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|3–hd
|4–11½
|Espinoza
|5.80
|1
|Encoder
|124
|1
|4
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–3
|5–4½
|Smith
|8.50
|6
|Zimba Warrior
|120
|6
|5
|4–hd
|5–1
|6
|6
|6
|Valdivia, Jr.
|49.20
|2
|THOUSAND WORDS
|3.20
|2.60
|2.10
|4
|ROYAL ACT
|8.60
|4.40
|5
|HIGH VELOCITY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (8-2)
|$49.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-5-3)
|$12.64
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-5)
|$23.15
Winner–Thousand Words B.c.3 by Pioneerof the Nile out of Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy. Bred by Hardacre Farm (FL). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC. Mutuel Pool $527,742 Daily Double Pool $43,264 Exacta Pool $204,315 Superfecta Pool $87,851 Trifecta Pool $143,277. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-8-2) paid $67.50. Pick Three Pool $60,478. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-6-2) paid $6.40.
THOUSAND WORDS saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid alongside the pacesetter under urging past the eighth pole, took a slim advantage in deep stretch and held between foes late. ROYAL ACT a bit slow to begin, was between horses early then bid three deep on the first turn, stalked outside the winner, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and continued willingly to the end. HIGH VELOCITY had speed between horses then outside a rival, angled in on the first turn, set a pressured pace inside, inched away into the stretch and fought back along the rail in the final furlong. TIZAMAGICIAN pulled along the inside then bid between horses on the first turn, pressed the pace outside a rival, drifted three deep into the stretch and was edged for the show. ENCODER came off the rail and chased a bit off the fence then inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. ZIMBA WARRIOR four wide into the first turn and three deep on that turn, angled in and chased outside a rival to the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Marcos Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.31 46.92 1:10.99 1:35.06 1:59.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|United
|120
|4
|3–1
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|1–½
|Prat
|0.80
|2
|Cleopatra's Strike
|124
|2
|5–4
|5–3½
|5–2½
|5–1½
|5–1
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|3.20
|7
|Oscar Dominguez
|124
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|3–½
|Rosario
|4.10
|5
|Brown Storm
|120
|5
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–nk
|Berrios
|16.10
|3
|Multiplier
|120
|3
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–hd
|Rispoli
|12.30
|1
|Chosen Vessel
|120
|1
|2–hd
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|6
|Van Dyke
|11.10
|4
|UNITED
|3.60
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE
|3.20
|2.20
|7
|OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$5.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-7-5)
|$3.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-7)
|$5.55
Winner–United Ch.g.5 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $404,406 Daily Double Pool $50,206 Exacta Pool $189,150 Superfecta Pool $82,150 Trifecta Pool $131,585. Scratched–Campaign.
50-Cent Pick Three (8-2-4) paid $21.30. Pick Three Pool $83,041.
UNITED three deep on the hill, stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, bid four wide under left handed urging then took a short lead between horses in deep stretch and held on gamely. CLEOPATRA'S STRIKE stalked inside then a bit off the rail, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch, bid six wide in deep stretch and continued gamely. OSCAR DOMINGUEZ (IRE) settled off the pace and angled in, saved ground, also came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and finished well. BROWN STORM (CHI) pulled his way to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch then drifted inward in the drive and fought back between foes through the final furlong. MULTIPLIER angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, bid along the rail in the stretch and fought back along the fence to the end. CHOSEN VESSEL stalked inside then a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn, was fanned four wide into the stretch, angled back in three deep in midstretch, battled between rivals in the final furlong and was outfinished.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $200,000. 'San Pasqual Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.50 47.31 1:11.26 1:36.22 1:48.49
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Midcourt
|122
|4
|7
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–2½
|1–3½
|Espinoza
|2.20
|8
|Two Thirty Five
|120
|7
|1
|4–1½
|4–2½
|4–2½
|2–1½
|2–2¼
|Fuentes
|22.00
|10
|Combatant
|120
|9
|4
|7–hd
|7–1½
|6–1½
|5–3½
|3–1
|Van Dyke
|18.20
|4
|King Abner
|120
|3
|3
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–2
|4–hd
|4–1¾
|Prat
|3.80
|3
|Restrainedvengence
|120
|2
|6
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–2
|3–1
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|7.20
|6
|Instagrand
|120
|5
|5
|6–2
|6–1½
|5–½
|6–1
|6–nk
|Rispoli
|25.40
|1
|Roadster
|122
|1
|8
|8–2
|8–½
|9
|7–2½
|7–7½
|Rosario
|1.80
|7
|California Street
|120
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|8–3½
|8–6½
|Smith
|23.60
|9
|Bold Endeavor
|120
|8
|2
|5–hd
|5–hd
|7–hd
|9
|9
|Gutierrez
|35.80
|5
|MIDCOURT
|6.40
|3.60
|3.00
|8
|TWO THIRTY FIVE
|14.20
|8.20
|10
|COMBATANT
|6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$13.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$34.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-10-4)
|$172.93
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-10)
|$171.05
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-10-4-3)
|Carryover $8,675
Winner–Midcourt Dbb.g.5 by Midnight Lute out of Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. Bred by Dixiana Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: C R K Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $518,696 Daily Double Pool $54,958 Exacta Pool $240,152 Superfecta Pool $129,086 Trifecta Pool $179,550 X-5 Super High Five Pool $11,370. Scratched–Route Six Six.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-5) paid $4.85. Pick Three Pool $79,330.
MIDCOURT had speed outside a rival then inched away, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence into the stretch, kicked away under urging and won clear. TWO THIRTY FIVE stalked outside then off the inside, came three wide into the stretch and was clearly second best. COMBATANT angled in and settled outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. KING ABNER stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail to the stretch, angled to the inside in the drive and lacked a rally. RESTRAINEDVENGENCE pulled along the inside then stalked the winner a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. INSTAGRAND angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out in midstretch and lacked the needed late kick. ROADSTER settled off the pace inside, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CALIFORNIA STREET unhurried outside then chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. BOLD ENDEAVOR angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.71 46.25 1:10.47 1:22.65 1:34.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Bodhicitta
|124
|4
|10
|7–1½
|7–hd
|4–hd
|2–2
|1–2
|Prat
|2.80
|9
|Peter's Kitten
|124
|8
|4
|8–hd
|8–1
|7–1
|4–½
|2–1½
|Rosario
|7.30
|8
|Magical Gray
|117
|7
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|3–hd
|Velez
|42.60
|10
|She's Our Charm
|124
|9
|5
|2–1
|3–1½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|4–1¾
|Sanchez
|10.20
|1
|Courteous
|122
|1
|8
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–1
|6–3
|5–nk
|Cedillo
|2.70
|7
|Out of Balance
|124
|6
|7
|10–2
|10–2
|10–1½
|7–1
|6–2¼
|Franco
|4.70
|4
|Absolutely Perfect
|124
|3
|2
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–1½
|3–hd
|7–¾
|Van Dyke
|6.80
|6
|Sutro
|119
|5
|11
|11
|11
|11
|10–5
|8–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|41.00
|2
|Prima Valentina
|124
|2
|9
|9–5
|9–6
|8–2½
|8–1
|9–2½
|Gutierrez
|20.40
|11
|Silken Spy
|122
|10
|3
|3–1
|2–1½
|5–hd
|9–2
|10–19
|Smith
|22.00
|12
|Charmingslew
|124
|11
|6
|6–2
|6–1
|9–hd
|11
|11
|Fuentes
|62.10
|5
|BODHICITTA (GB)
|7.60
|4.00
|3.20
|9
|PETER'S KITTEN
|6.60
|4.80
|8
|MAGICAL GRAY
|18.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$22.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-9)
|$24.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-9-8-10)
|$502.46
|10-CENT SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-9-8-10-1)
|Carryover $27,339
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-9-8)
|$272.50
Winner–Bodhicitta (GB) Ch.f.4 by Showcasing (GB) out of Solfilia (GB), by Teofilo (IRE). Bred by Fonthill Farms & Mr & Mrs A. Scott (GB). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Calvin Nguyen. Mutuel Pool $511,695 Daily Double Pool $111,759 Exacta Pool $279,313 Superfecta Pool $154,862 Super High Five Pool $24,458 Trifecta Pool $206,076. Scratched–Desert Oasis (GB), Kookie Gal, Pink Scatillac.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $12.65. Pick Three Pool $141,392. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-4-5-5) 20688 tickets with 4 correct paid $26.55. Pick Four Pool $719,779. 50-Cent Pick Five (8-2-4-5-5) 1700 tickets with 5 correct paid $323.85. Pick Five Pool $721,416. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (5-8-2-4-5-5) 118 tickets with 6 correct paid $946.44. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $208,630. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $114,370.
BODHICITTA (GB) saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the second turn, came three deep into the stretch, rallied under vigorous handling and a tap of the whip inside the eighth pole to gain the lead a sixteenth out and proved best. PETER'S KITTEN settled outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and five wide into the stretch and gained the place. MAGICAL GRAY angled in and slipped through inside into the first turn to gain the lead, set the pace inside, responded when challenged five eighths out, inched away again, kicked clear on the second turn, fought back past midstretch and held third. SHE'S OUR CHARM tugged between horses for the early lead, drifted out into the first turn, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. COURTEOUS saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and lacked the needed rally inside. OUT OF BALANCE angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out in midstretch and could not offer the necessary response. ABSOLUTELY PERFECT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. SUTRO hopped slightly at the start, settled inside then a bit off the rail, came around a rival into the stretch and did not rally. PRIMA VALENTINA saved ground off the pace, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SILKEN SPY had speed between horses then stalked outside a rival or just off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter five eighths out, stalked again leaving the backstretch and between foes on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. CHARMINGSLEW four wide early, stalked three deep, dropped back on the second turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|6,521
|$1,412,841
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,175,822
|Out of State
|N/A
|$8,577,421
|TOTAL
|6,521
|$12,166,084
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, February 2.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 20th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mastering
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|2
|Doctrinaire
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|3
|West Sider
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|4
|Candy Fury
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|5-1
|5
|Western Smoke
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|6
|Reprobate
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|5-2
SECOND RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Akuba
|Victor Flores
|115
|Marcia Stortz
|15-1
|30,000
|2
|Honeywhiskeynwine
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|9-5
|30,000
|3
|Subtle Ride
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|30,000
|4
|Vannavanna Bo Bana
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Steve Knapp
|3-1
|30,000
|5
|Salsa Verde
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|4-1
|30,000
|6
|K P Cats Wild
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vallestina
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Anna Meah
|2-1
|16,000
|2
|Cimarron
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Sheza Factor
|Evin Roman
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|5-2
|16,000
|4
|South Boot Shirley
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Craig Dollase
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Leading Indicator
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Opus Won
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|2
|Wicked Old Fashion
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|5-1
|62,500
|3
|Don't Blame Judy
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-2
|4
|Angel Alessandra
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|5
|Harmless
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|62,500
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Soldier Boy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|2-1
|2
|Make It a Triple
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Keith E. Craigmyle
|15-1
|3
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Carla Gaines
|3-1
|4
|Heck Yeah
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|5
|City Rage
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|6
|Street Vision
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Joe Herrick
|15-1
|40,000
|7
|It's Tiz Time
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|6-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mischiffie
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|2
|Lucky Peridot
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-1
|3
|An Eddie Surprise
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|62,500
|4
|Holly Hundy
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|5
|Del Mar May
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-1
|6
|Storming Lady
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|7-2
|7
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|62,500
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|H and R's Girl
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|50,000
|2
|La Croix
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Rene Amescua
|9-5
|50,000
|3
|Excess Coil
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Robert A. Bean
|30-1
|50,000
|4
|Rstars and Stripes
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|Reds Tribal Heart
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Lisa Bernard
|8-1
|50,000
|6
|Smart Girl
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|6-1
|50,000
|7
|Songbird Eydie
|Cerapio Figueroa
|122
|Jorge Rosales
|8-1
|50,000
|8
|Awesome Alessandra
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|4-1
|50,000